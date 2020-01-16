21 Best WWE Elite Figures: Your Ultimate List

Mattel has been on fire since it got hold of the WWE license and the WWE Elite figures are the best of the best. So if you’re wondering who’s popular currently or which figures you need to take a look at, read on for our expert guidance.
Everyone respects the Undertaker. The deadman has been wrestling for nearly three decades and has become a staple in the WWE.
And if you’re wondering what the best Undertaker toy is, it’s this WWE Elite Undertaker Figure.
The level of detail in ‘Taker’s coat is UNREAL. The coat has so much detail in it. It must have been a pain to design in figure form. Yet somehow, Mattel managed to keep all the details. Even the back – an area some toy companies skimp on because you can’t see it in the package – has tons of detail. It’s crazy.
There’s even a really clever bit of design work where the hood is a separate piece, meaning it can fit naturally onto the coat rather than distorting the shape.
Plus the Undertaker figure itself is killer. It’s got most of his tattoos, the face is damn brilliant. This whole set is just as close to perfect as you can get.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Although we’re counting down the best WWE Elite figures, this WWE Ultimate Edition Finn Balor Figure is just too freaking good to not mention.
There’s so much to love about this figure. The Demon style is so eye-catching and stands out in a collection. Then there are all the accessories – wrist tassels, head gear, the sarong, the two different heads, the extra set of hands – it’s all really freaking cool.
Balor is huge with kids due to the Demon persona, and given how darn stylish this figure is, it’s a safe bet for a gift kids are going to love!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
As with Seth Rollins and the Undertaker, Triple H has around 8 million different figure options. So what’s the best one? For kids, that’d be the Modern Triple H WWE Elite Figure.
This version is the one they’ll know. While there are DX or Evolution Triple H figures, those iterations aren’t the ones they’ll have grown up with, so avoid.
This modern figure, however, is not only recognizable, it’s also hella sick. The face scan is probably the closest to perfection you’ll ever see, and the included accessories – water bottle, biker jacket, hood, mask – are all great role-play additions.
This is just a good all round WWE Elite toy pack.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The New Day are the most popular guys on the roster. Their bright colors and theatrics captivate both kids and adults alike, making this New Day 3-Pack a safe gift idea.
Although there are plenty of New Day solo figure packs, this three-pack is great value, and you don’t need to worry about the ring gear colors not matching.
Not only are all the figures in this set great, you also get two unicorn headbands, Franchesca the trumpet, and let’s face it, Woods’ Dragon Ball Z hair is hella majestic.
Kids love the New Day, so if you’re buying for a youngster, this is an easy gift to recommend.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Right. So. This WWE Elite Shane McMahon isn’t one of the best WWE Elite figures. However, IT COMES WITH A DESTRUCTIBLE ANNOUNCE TABLE!
Seriously, the announce table is worth the cost alone. It looks the part and you can totally crash wrestlers through it. The lid and monitors are removable as well.
Whenever a wrestler is going through the table, they always make sure the lid and monitors are out the way. Safety first and all that. No wrestler wants to be charged with murder because they weren’t safe. Anyway, the point is, it’s cool to see the toys allow for this level of realism.
Oh, and the Shane-o-mac figure is fine as a free gift with the awesome announce table.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The New Daniel Bryan Figure is a near-perfect recreation of the anti-hero.
You see, this version of Daniel Bryan was known as the planet’s champion He cared about animal rights and decided to ditch the leather championship belt in favor of hemp environmentally friendly version (which the toy comes with).
Although he was meant to be a bad guy, people ended up loving him. He’s right, we should care more about animals!
And because of how much kids love animals, they also ended up loving him. Hence why this figure is a must for the animal-defending child.
As well as the hemp WWE title, this figure also included three sets of hands – one for every kind of wrestling taunt.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Rey Mysterio spans several different WWE generations, and he’s been stupidly popular with the younger audience in all of them.
In other words, it’s a safe gift idea. Everyone loves Rey Mysterio!
Getting a Mysterio figure right isn’t easy, by the way. He’s got a ton of intricate tattoos which could have ended up looking like random splotches. Thankfully, the design team knows what they’re doing, and his tattoos don’t lose any of the detail. Niiiiiice!
This figure also comes with a sleeveless toy T-shirt and two sets of interchangeable hands – two fists and two open hands.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
As with the Lesnar figure, the WWE Elite Randy Orton Figure absolutely nails the likeness.
It’s in part due to the True FX tech Mattel uses to scan the superstar’s likeness, but only focusing on the tech does a HUGE disservice to the talented folk who sculpt the bodies.
Orton is lean, and the body mold on the figure gets the size and thinner proportions just right.
Definitely check out the included sleeveless hoodie, too. It’s hard to see in the picture but someone has sculpted in pockets, the zipper, and the tassels. That’s some crazy attention to detail!
As well as the hoodie, this figure also comes with interchangeable hands – two closed fists and two Randy Orton ‘arms out’ posing hands so he can pull off his iconic taunt on the turnbuckle.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Going with super-popular wrestlers is always a good idea when picking out WWE Elite figures, and they don’t come any more popular than Becky Lynch.
Lynch is one of the biggest wrestlers on the planet right now, and is beloved by both boys and girls.
This figure features Lynch with her bee-eating, “I’m gonna whoop you” face. Also included are a removable coat and extra hands.
What’s surprisingly great, when figures are designed with coats, the hair is normally sculpted to accommodate said coat, leaving it weirdly floating. But somehow, this figure’s hair looks great with or without the coat. It’s toy wizardry I tells ye!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
BRAUUUUUUUUUUN! That’s how his entrance music goes. Ahem. So, this WWE Elite Braun Strowman Figure is everything we love about wrestling. Namely, how utterly mad it can be.
Strowman doesn’t come with a chair or table, oh no. This guy comes with a cello to smite his opponents with.
It’s based on a scene on RAW, and it’s one of those moments that you can’t help but enjoy. It’s silly, sure, but it puts smiles on faces, which this figure is sure to do.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Brock Lesnar is the single most dominant WWE champion of the current generation, making this WWE Elite Brock Lesnar Figure a must for any wrestling fan.
What’s great about this figure is how well Mattel has nailed Lesnar’s proportions. The guy’s a walking tank and the figure captures his size and strength with ease.
As this is an Elite figure, it comes with a bunch of useful accessories, including a beanie hat, modified T-shirt, and the Universal championship title belt. Adding a belt to a child’s collection is sure to go down well. Those toys need something to fight over!
Not only that, it comes with a display stand which also pairs with other stands in the range. Neat!
If your child wants to take their toys to suplex city, this is one of those WWE Elite figures everyone needs in their collection.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If there were ever a figure that comes with everything you could possibly need, it’s this WWE Elite Kairi Sane Pack.
The figure itself is excellent, even though Kairi has changed her image slightly since this toy was released, but the real stars here are all the extra accessories thrown in.
There’s her trademark, removable pirate hat, spinning pirate ship wheel, telescope, and, of course, that highly-detailed coat.
Sane won’t be at the top of everyone’s pick-list, but this pack is such a great little bundle, it’s too good to sleep on.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Shinsuke Nakamura is currently on a roll in the WWE, so this WWE Elite Shinsuke Nakamura is a safe bet.
The King of Strong Style is known for his over-the-top facial expressions and his charismatic facade, which this figure captures with ease.
As well as the rather snazzy coat, this toy also comes with extra Nakamura hands where he’s pulling his… I’m not even going to try and explain it. He’s doing his Nakamura thing, okay?
It’s a cool figure that nails the likeness and persona of Nakamura really well, so if your little one is yet to own a Nak figure, this one’s the one to go with.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
No, it’s not the invisible man, it’s the WWE Elite John Cena Figure based on his Dad Cena look.
This figure really captures that let’s get ’em guys expression Cena always has. Plus his dad-hair looks luscious and fluffy.
As this is an Elite figure, it’s all about the accessories, and Cena comes with everything that makes him such a merch magnet. There’s dog tags, a bright T-shirt, cap, and extra you can’t see me hands.
It’s a great figure, and while I’m over the age of 10 so I’m not into Cena, kids absolutely adore him.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
This Jeff Hardy Figure is one of the best WWE Elite figures ever made.
There’s so much to get right with Hardy. You’ve got to get the arms tights/top right, the pants need to give the right amount of give, and the hair and face need to look like him.
Somehow, witchcraft I assume, this figure nails everything with ease.
And the craziest part, that’s not all. This figure also comes with hands making the Hardy fingers symbol and two extra heads – both of the heads are killer, too!
This is one of those figures that gets everything right, and a must for any WWE collector.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Seth Rollins is a mega-star, and with so many different variations available, which is the toy to go with? That’d be this WWE Elite Seth Rollins Figure.
Other Elite Rollins figures either lack meaningful accessories or the face looks off. With this version, it’s got a good balance of everything.
The face is good, the accessories – the Universal title and Rollins’ removable top – and the outfit design is solid. As I say, it’s everything you could want from a Rollins’ figure.
Plus, as Rollins continues to lead the WWE locker room, more and more kids will gear towards wanting a Rollins toy, making it a safe bet for a gift.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Someone else who’s hugely popular with kids is AJ Styles, so take this WWE Elite AJ Styles as another solid gift idea.
As well as getting the face and soccer mom haircut near perfect, this figure also comes with worthwhile role-play accessories.
There’s a WWE title belt, an AJ Styles T-shirt, and an extra set of hands so kids can recreate Styles’ entrance taunts. Neat!
Styles is beloved by kids everywhere because of his high-flying, eye-catching style. Something that I’m sure kids will get a lot of fun out of recreating in figure form.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The prizefighter of the WWE, Kevin Owens, is one of those guys kids are going to want to play with.
This guy is a complete badass, making him perfect for bashing with other WWE Elite figures.
This WWE Elite Kevin Owens is one hell of a figure. I love when Mattel nails the head sculpts, and I’m certain kids are going to appreciate their toys looking like who they’re based on, too!
This figure also comes with a Yep, Yep, Yep T-shirt and an extra set of hands.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in the WWE today. Kids love him, and this WWE Elite Roman Reigns Figure is excellent.
Everything is spot on. The face looks like The Big Dog, the body shape is right, the modified Shield outfit looks just as it should, and the tattoo looks super realistic.
What’s cool as well is you can take the vest off should you want to. Not only that, the figure also comes with an extra set of interchangeable hands.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
It would be wrestling blasphemy to have a rundown of the best WWE figures and not include one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.
This WWE Elite Shawn Michaels Figure depicts Michaels’ rise to fame, specifically when he beat Bret Hart for the WWE Championship in the first ever Iron Man match.
The match has become part of wrestling history many new fans hear about and end up watching on the WWE Network, simply because of how gripping it was.
Not only does it look the part and is packed full of articulation, it even comes with the old-school WWE title belt. Cool!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The WWE Elite Milk-o-Mania Playset is absolutely mad and I love it.
You see, and this is going to get weird but let’s roll with it, once upon a time, Stone Cold Steve Austin drove a beer truck to the ring and doused Mr McMahon in beer. Playing on that scene, Kurt Angle decided to recreate it, only with a milk truck instead. Wrestling is weird.
This pack comes with Stephanie McMahon, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, and features milk truck packaging and several milk-related accessories.
Although kids may not be old enough to remember this, it’s a fun set that’s sure to result in a healthy history lesson.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up