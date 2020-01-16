21 Best WWE Elite Figures: Your Ultimate List

Everyone respects the Undertaker. The deadman has been wrestling for nearly three decades and has become a staple in the WWE.

And if you’re wondering what the best Undertaker toy is, it’s this WWE Elite Undertaker Figure.

The level of detail in ‘Taker’s coat is UNREAL. The coat has so much detail in it. It must have been a pain to design in figure form. Yet somehow, Mattel managed to keep all the details. Even the back – an area some toy companies skimp on because you can’t see it in the package – has tons of detail. It’s crazy.

There’s even a really clever bit of design work where the hood is a separate piece, meaning it can fit naturally onto the coat rather than distorting the shape.

Plus the Undertaker figure itself is killer. It’s got most of his tattoos, the face is damn brilliant. This whole set is just as close to perfect as you can get.

