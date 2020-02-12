Do your kids love to tinker? Does he/she love to build things? If you stick LEGOs in front of them, are they able to create masterpieces without any instructions? If this is the case, your child is in love with building and construction toys, and these types of toys can not only be super fun but also useful in their development.

For example, LEGOs teaches kids to think in three dimensions, improves creative thought, boosts motor development, and more — all while they’re having fun building cool stuff.

But what type of tinker toys are right for your child? Here are the top 21 best building toys for kids: