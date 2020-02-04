21 Best Harley Quinn Figures: Your Ultimate Guide

The Bandai Tamashii Nations S.H. Figuarts Harley Quinn is one of the best Harley Quinn figures I’ve ever come across. If it’s near photorealism you’re after, Figuarts is the way to go.

The likeness between this figure and Margot Robbie is just amazing. It’s instantly recognizable. Compare it with the much cheaper Multiverse Harley Quinn Figure and you’ll see just how good Tamashii Nations is when it comes to sculpting faces.

Because this is such a premium figure, it comes with a ton of worthwhile accessories. The full contents of this pack are two interchangeable left hands, three right hands, three different faces, Harley’s trademark baseball bat, and a handgun you can either have her holding or in the gun holster.

This really is the cream of the crop. Yeah, pricey, sure, but c’mon, they don’t come any better than this. I’ve got a few Figuarts myself, and while I don’t exactly enjoy paying for them, I’ve never regretted a purchase yet. Go on, treat yourself.

Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up