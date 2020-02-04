21 Best Harley Quinn Figures: Your Ultimate Guide

Everyone loves Harley, which is why we’re counting down the best Harley Quinn figures. We’ve found everything from Birds of Prey Pops to Harley Quinn toys and action figures. There really is something for everyone, complete with a mini-history of the character down below.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Bandai Tamashii Nations S.H. Figuarts Harley Quinn is one of the best Harley Quinn figures I’ve ever come across. If it’s near photorealism you’re after, Figuarts is the way to go.
The likeness between this figure and Margot Robbie is just amazing. It’s instantly recognizable. Compare it with the much cheaper Multiverse Harley Quinn Figure and you’ll see just how good Tamashii Nations is when it comes to sculpting faces.
Because this is such a premium figure, it comes with a ton of worthwhile accessories. The full contents of this pack are two interchangeable left hands, three right hands, three different faces, Harley’s trademark baseball bat, and a handgun you can either have her holding or in the gun holster.
This really is the cream of the crop. Yeah, pricey, sure, but c’mon, they don’t come any better than this. I’ve got a few Figuarts myself, and while I don’t exactly enjoy paying for them, I’ve never regretted a purchase yet. Go on, treat yourself.
Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Square Enix DC Comics Variant Play Arts Kai: Harley Quinn is one of the coolest Harley Quinn figures ever released.
The anime style isn’t for everyone, but it’s still recognizable as Harley, and given the extra features this figure has, it’s too good not to mention.
It’s Harley in a nurse outfit, which is very Arkham Asylum. It looks sinister while still remaining ultra freaking cool.
What I love here is the mecha-hammer-armor-thing. Confusing? It is a little.
This figure comes with armor pieces, which can either be put together to form Harley’s hammer, or you can attach them onto the figure to create a more Batman The Animated Series Harley Quinn. So it’s two figures in one, essentially.
This figure also comes with a selection of extra hands, a face for the Animated Series Harley, a gun, a syringe hand, and is, you know, really, really awesome!
Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Batman The Animated Series: Harley Quinn Expressions Pack contains one of the best Harley Quinn figures ever made.
You see, Harley Quinn was originally created for the Batman Animated Series, so for the truest Harley Quinn figure, you’re going to want one based on the cartoon rather than the comics or movies.
The figure in this pack really slays. It’s got a ton of articulation and nails Harley’s zany facial expressions. Not only that, you also get eight different heads, meaning this figure lets fans create the most expressive Harley to date.
The goods don’t even end there. Along with the killer figure and eight heads, there’s also two hyenas, a fish head, brilliantly designed weapons, and roller skates, because why the hell not?
It really is one of the best sets, and a must for any Harley fan or collector.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Good Smile Suicide Squad Harley Quinn Nendoroid Figure is just pure cuteness.
Harley is beloved by everyone, and while she is a sinister character, sometimes you want something you can display that’s not going to have your parents think you’re weird when they visit. For those of us, there’s the Nendoroid Harley Quinn figure.
Despite being a smaller, Funko Pop-sized figure, it’s still got a solid amount of articulation. The arms move, the shoulders pivot, and the knees bend. Normally smaller figures ditch articulation or go for the bare minimum, so it’s always cool to see when companies go that extra mile.
This super-adorable figure comes with three faces – smiling, gritted teeth, and blowing bubblegum – and comes with extra hands and a baseball bat toy.
Also, and this is really niche, but Good Smile figures always come with the best display stands. There’s loads of movement in them, meaning you can really get some killer poses set up.
Oh, and if you want to pair this with the Suicide Squad Joker Nendoroid, feel free. You won’t regret it.
Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Getting the comic-book look of Harley right isn’t easy. Yet this Diamond Select Harley Quinn Figure does so with ease.
It’s based on Harley’s Rebirth look from the comics, and thanks to it being made from PVC, you won’t need to worry about it breaking easily. Don’t test that, though. I’m sure you could break it if you put enough effort in.
It’s a highly-detailed sculpt with some really clean coloring. The worn Joker cards at the base really add to the overall aesthetic, too.
If you’re one for keeping your toys in the box, this statuesque figure comes in a full-color window box, so feel free to display it right from the box.
Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If it’s crazy detail and something very different you’re after, this DC Collectibles Gotham City Garage: Harley Quinn Statue is too good to pass on.
As I say, the detail on this statue is utterly insane. The tattoo, the way the clothes crease, the face sculpt – the bike! – it’s all just so freaking good! The sculptors Adam Ross and James Marsano did a killer job on this one.
The statue comes in at 15 L x 7.5 W x 8.5 H, so it’s a nice meaty size that’s perfect for a display cabinet, shelf, or bookcase.
There are only 5,200 of these made, too, so expect the price to go up as they fall out of circulation.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Funnily enough, there aren’t many Harleen Quinnzel figures, so this Harley’s Holiday Figure is the closest you’ll get from a premium statue.
It’s a really fun, weird statue. It’s Harley in normal clothes with her original skin coloring. And yes, by “normal clothes” I mean as normal as is possible with Harley.
It’s the minor details that really bring this statue to life. The way the hyenas’ leashes are wrapped around Harley’s legs really add to the overall design.
This is one of those Harley Quinn figures that absolutely stand out in a display. It’s odd, but odd in all the right ways. Plus that ridiculous hat is the Harliest thing I’ve ever seen. It’s great.
Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The DC Collectibles Harley Quinn Red, White & Black Figure just oozes style.
Designed by Joshua Middleton, this figure has such a strong look and the level of detail is crazy. The face sculpt is near perfect, the slightly over-sized gun works effortlessly, and the use of color to create something 3D that still has a comic-book feel shows some serious skill.
Seriously, I don’t think there is a better Harley Quinn statue out there.
Even the simple logo display base works really well. Normally I’d have to complain about a simple base but it contrasts perfectly here. Show offs!
So yeah, this is one killer figure that is certain to spruce up any display shelf.
Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
How freaking adorable is this Pajama Party Harley Quinn Figure? Answer: Very!
This statue depicts Harley in her PJs, which I have to say, look really comfy.
What I love about this one is Harley’s iconic hammer has been replaced by a piece of fence with a cute teddybear duct-taped to the end. It’s the cutest way to murder someone ever conceived!
Also, I really want those bunny slippers in real life. They are killer!
Plus given the price of this awesome eight-inch statue, you really can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You will absolutely not go wrong with Harley Quinn Funko Pops.
Funko Pops are one of the best gifts out there. Where else can you pair Harley Quinn with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle or the Queen of England?
There’s no other brand where you can build a collection around the things you love. They really are an expressive range, and, you know, they’re very affordable.
As you can imagine, there’s around 7,000 different Harley Quinn Funko Pops around, so below are all the ones you need to check out.
- Harley Quinn Birds of Prey Caution Tape
- Harley Quinn Birds of Prey Broken Hearted
- Harley Quinn Birds of Prey with Beaver
- Harley Quinn Birds of Prey Roller Derby
- Harley Quinn Birds of Prey Boobytrap Battle
- Arkham Knight Harley Quinn
- Classic Harley Quinn
- GameStop Exclusive Harley Quinn
Recommended Ages: Varies
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The DC Collectibles series really nails the comic-book look, and this Bombshells Harley Quinn Action Figure looks just like her comic counterpart.
It’s based on, as the name suggests, the Bombshells comic: A kind of 50s throwback story led by the women of the DC universe.
I actually picked up the No Man’s Land Harley and while they’re not quite as robust as Marvel Legends, they’re still great for posing. That’s what makes these figures so great. They even come with extra hands so you can really customize the figure and pose it exactly how you want to.
This figure is out of circulation at the moment, hence the higher price tag, so I wouldn’t recommend it for people on a budget. That said, if you’re a collector and want a Harley that stands out from the rest, this is one of the best Harley Quinn figures around.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you can’t make a perfect recreation of Margot Robbie, don’t. Instead of opting for movie realism, Diamond Select decided to just make a great Harley face.
That’s why I love this Diamond Select Harley Quinn PVC Figure. The face on it looks more like the comics, but the figure still retains the movie’s outfit.
Plus compared with the Hot Toys version in this guide, which does look like Robbie, it’s only a fraction of the price. What’s not to love?
Sure, this is more statue than an action figure, but it still ticks all the boxes. The body and outfit have an insane level of detail given the price point, and as someone who prefers the comic-book look to the movies, the face works.
Oh, and that display base is killer!
Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s a shame the DC Collectibles Harley Quinn Action Figure is out of circulation. It’s easily one of the best Harley Quinn figures ever produced.
It’s selling out fast, so if you are tempted, don’t sleep on this one.
What makes it so great is the weird proportions. It’s not human-like, and that makes it feel more like it’s jumped straight out of the Batman Animated Series show.
The extra head and hands are a great addition as well. That super-happy face is so expressive I can’t help but love it.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Designed by Stanley Artgerm Lau, the DC Collectibles Harley Quinn Pink, White & Black: Valentine’s Variant packs a ton of style. Tell me this wouldn’t look great on a display shelf?
The pastel colors on Harley’s white skin gives this resin statue a kind of noir feel to it. It’s limited to 5000 pieces as well, with each statue given a specific number.
Statues have a habit of becoming worth more than they’re worth years later, so expect the price on this limited run to jettison as time goes by. Well, so long as they actually good statues, which this one definitely is.
In terms of height, this one stands at 7.5-inches, so it’s the perfect size for a shelf or bookcase.
Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Girls absolutely love Harley, so it’s only fair we give a shout to the excellent DC Super Hero Girls Dolls.
First up we have the DC Super Hero Girls Larger Doll. This doll is perfect for younger kids who love the more baby-like, care-for dolls. It’s 14-inches, comes with detailed removable clothes, and is hella adorable.
Next is the DC Super Hero Girls Harley Quinn, which I’d recommend more for older girls or tweens. It’s more like a Barbie doll in size, so it’ll fit in great with the Barbie range. It comes with a super-detailed outfit, stands at 12-inches, and comes with Harley’s hammer.
Out of the two? I’d have to go with the more Barbie-like doll. It’s packed full of killer style and a great alternative to Barbie for kids who love geeky things.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up / 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
On a budget and want more Harley for your buck? Then check out this DC Essentials: Harley Quinn Action Figure.
I own a very similar figure to this and I absolutely love it. It’s got all the articulation you’ll need for posing, namely shoulder joints, ab crunch, knee joints and so on. You can really create some killer poses with this figure.
Although it lacks accessories, it makes up for it with a new head sculpt of Harley smiling. Or snarling. It’s kind of hard to tell with Harley.
It’s based on the Batman: The Animated Series version of Harley (or No Man’s Land if we’re being ultra geeky), which a lot of fans say is the definitive version. Personally, I like the Suicide Squad get up, but it’s hard not to get nostalgic over the red and black Harley outfit.
Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes you just want something cute to spruce up a shelf, and they don’t come any cuter than the Funko Hero Plushies Harley Quinn.
Although Funko Pops ditch eyes in favor of black discs, this plushie opts for a more human feel, and it’s instantly recognizable.
This thing stands at eight inches in height, so it’s nice and large, and is super cuddly, which is what you want from a plushie.
If this is too cute for your style, it’s worth checking out the Funko Mopeez Harley Quinn instead. That version is nice and creepy.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lego! We couldn’t have a list without Lego, and this LEGO Batman Movie: Harley Quinn LED Key Chain Light is just pure awesomeness.
This keychain Lego mini-figure comes in at 3.5-inches, so it’s a not-so-mini-figure. There’s also a light in the right roller skate, which I’m sure will come in handy when you’re trying to find the keyhole at night. We’ve all been there.
These kinds of toys are great for kids. Whether it’s on keys, school bags, or on a shelf, it’s the perfect way to jazz up mundane items.
It also requires two lithium metal batteries to function, which are included.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Comics Designer Series: Superhero Harley Quinn Action Figure is a tale of two stories. I don’t like the face sculpt on the figure, but, the extra head totally changes my opinion.
Maybe I’m being too harsh. The head on the body is fine. It’s just kind of safe. The hair sculpt is nice, but the face lacks any expression, which when it comes to Harley is a missed opportunity in my book.
That said, just look at the extra head, which fits on the body. It’s over the top, and full of expression.
The rest of the figure itself does the job. It’s got the articulation, the colors work, and at 6.8-inches in height, this one should fit in effortlessly with other action figures.
Just remember to switch the heads, yeah?
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
In the what the heck entry on this list, it’s the super affordable Joker & Harley Quinn Animated Series Bendable Figure Pair.
Bendable figures were all the rage in the 80s and early 90s. They were cheap, and while roughly 100 percent of kids ended up breaking them, modern versions pack a healthy nostalgia kick.
These bendable figures come on an old-school blister pack, too. They’re clearly aimed at a specific type of person (over 30s, like me?).
Each figure comes in at 5.5-inches tall and, oddly enough, are perfect for posing. Just maybe don’t be too rough with them. I have far too many memories of bendable toys with metal bones sticking out like a Terminator!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up Apparently… (Don’t give them to 3 year olds!)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
After a gift for the Harley fan who has everything? Go with the very affordable Jada DC Comics Bombshells Harley Quinn & 1951 Mercury Die-cast Car.
So, what is this? It’s basically like a Hot Wheels car, only super detailed. Seriously, the decals on this thing really pop.
It also comes with a tiny Bombshells Harley, which isn’t one of the greatest Harley figures in the world, but neither is it meant to be. It is tiny, after all.
The real star here is the car and the deluxe collector’s packaging. There’s no need to even unbox this one it’s so good.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up