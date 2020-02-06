NECA Turtles in Time Series 2: Where to Pre-order

Pre-Order NECA Turtles in Time Series 2 Here

NECA Turtles in Time Series 2 is shaping up to be a must-have wave. Featuring Michelangelo, Raphael, Shredder, and Leatherhead, collectors will definitely want to pre-order this one ahead of its release in May, 2020.

Just look at them! NECA has a habit of hitting stuff out the park with every bat, but the NECA Turtles in Time are on another level, and series two only solidifies how talented NECA is when it comes to nailing a character’s likeness and coloring.

Getting the pixelated effect isn’t as easy as NECA makes it look. Too many pixels on a toy makes it look like a mush of ugly color with no flow. But too few pixels and it’ll just look like another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy. Getting the balance right is key.

This pack also comes with a bunch of useful accessories (more on that below), and each figure comes in an individual window box complete with graphics from the original Turtles in Time arcade cabinet. So if you’re a collector who doesn’t like to unbox, NECA has you covered.

NECA TMNT Turtles in Time – Michelangelo and Raphael

It’s so hard not to get excited about these. If you’ve got the first Turtles in Time series, finishing off the turtle’s quartet will be possible. At last!

Both Raph and Mikey come with their respective hoverboards with display stands (which look great, by the way), extra hands, and, of course, each turtle’s trademark weapons.

I mentioned the pixelated effect above, but it bears repeating because it’s crazy how well the effect translates into toy form. They really look like they’ve jumped straight out of the Turtles in Time game. You can almost hear Mikey screaming “MY TOES! MY TOES!”

NECA TMNT Turtles in Time – Shredder

Shredder in Turtles in Time is the best look he’s ever had. Fight me. I’m right.

I’m already getting tired of gushing so much praise on NECA but – once again! – NECA has nailed it. The shape of the boots and gauntlets look like some serious thought has gone into getting them just right, the beam sword looks absolutely killer, and the inclusion of two different fire blast effects are sure to lead to some brilliant posing options.

I’m already thinking of how great those blast effects would look in a scene on my bookcase (don’t laugh, we’re all geeks here!) with my other TMNT figures.

NECA TMNT Turtles in Time – Leatherhead

NECA, I beg you, make a bad TMNT figure. Just one to make my criticisms easier to come up with. One!

So, Leatherhead. It’s sure to be everyone’s fourth favorite figure in the NECA Turtles in Time Series 2 wave, but it’s still a solid figure. The way the pixels spread through the pants and jacket look beautiful without flooding the entire toy with a squared mush.

The extra detail in the broken hunting knife is a nice little touch, too.

Thankfully, the first Turtles in Time Series is still in rotation. In case you don’t recognize the above, the first wave includes Donatello, Leonardo, a Foot Soldier, and my personal favorite villain, Slash.

It also includes highly-detailed weapons, hoverboards with display bases, and each figure comes with its own window display box. Neat.

One thing to note here, given the nostalgia factor here, I’d expect these to fly off the virtual shelves, so be sure to order them sooner than later if you’re looking to complete the NECA Turtles in Time sets.

