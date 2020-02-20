New Trolls World Tour Toys: Get Your First Look Here

With Toy Fair 2020 just around the corner, Hasbro has given Heavy an exclusive look at the new Trolls World Tour toys due for release this coming fall.

Trolls are one of those IPs that will always be popular with kids, and with a new Trolls World Tour movie set to hit cinema screens in April, it’s easy to expect the Trolls brand to be high up on many a child’s wishlist.

So, what’s coming exactly? Read on to find out more about all the new Trolls World Tour toys.

Trolls World Tour Tour Balloon – $19.99

Part Troll air balloon, part Polly Pocket, this set features a cutesy Poppy toy as she sets off in search of adventure.

While kids can use this as a balloon to whizz around their rooms, open this thing up and you’ll find a living area complete with a shower with shower curtain, a slide, and a fold-down bed. There are also three flowers that can be moved to different places, giving kids a sense of ownership over their new domain.

This set is totally compatible with other Troll figures as well, meaning kids can take their favorite characters on vacation with Poppy.

Trolls World Tour Blooming Pod Stage – $29.99

This set has a lot going on. Poppy can rock out on stage, with flames bursting from behind the speakers, there’s a trap leading down to the lower area, which is based on Country Music land of Lonesome Flats, a rideable elevator, and the pod at the top opens.

Not only that, this set also plays three songs for Poppy to reenact – “Trolls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” and “One More Time.”

If you’re after a more deluxe set for the ultimate Troll fan, I think we can safely say this is it.

Trolls World Tour Rappin’ Tiny Diamond – $14.99

Tiny Diamond is a big boy, standing at a huge eight-inches in height (from his toes to the top of his hair).

But it’s not just size this Troll has on his side. Press a button and (not so) Tiny Diamond sings his signature rap from the movie.

Kids love toys that make noises, and given the target demographic for the Trolls movie, I can see a lot of children running around with Tiny Diamond in tow rapping along with him. It’s “Let It Go,” all over again!

Trolls World Tour Dancing Hair Poppy – $49.99

Arguably the most deluxe figure from the range, the Dancing Hair Poppy toy is most likely to be the go-to figure for Troll fans.

Aside from the stylish hair-do that moves in two different directions, Poppy also sings two songs from the new movie – “Just Sing” and “Good Times” – and belts out phrases like “Come on, let’s do the Hair Dance!”

And in a rather neat twist, Poppy also reacts to having her hair brushed, and encourages kids to dance and join in with some troller-skating.

There are 40 phrases in total, so you never quite know what she’s going to say.

Trolls World Tour Poppy’s Rock Guitar – $24.99

Can you ever go wrong with a guitar toy? No. No you cannot.

This wild pink-decked guitar comes with two different modes and two modes to play. In pop mode, kids can strum along to “Trolls Just Want to Have Fun,” and hit buttons to add killer riffs to the song.

But for when they want to jump around and make some noise, hit the button to turn this beast into rock mode, where the guitar plays a supercharged version of the same song.

It sounds like a fun idea, just be sure to make sure kids save the rock mode until everyone’s awake. You know how kids are.

As mentioned before, the new Troll World Tour toys will be available to see in person at Toy Fair 2020. While you’re there, don’t forget to also grab a look at Spin Master’s new range of Ninja Bots battlers as well as Jazwares line of All Elite Wrestling toys.

See Also: