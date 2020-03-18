9 Best Gorilla Playsets for Kids: Compare and Save

Got time to kill and want something fun and exciting to entertain your child? We’ve reviewed the best Gorilla playsets to stave off boredom and keep your child active.
1. 01-0021 Nantucket Wood Swing SetPros:
Cons:
- More affordable than the mega sets
- Loads of fun activities
- Even has a sandbox!
- Doesn't feature as much as the mega sets
- No Prime delivery option
- Isn't as large as the mega sets (though that isn't always a bad thing)
You don’t need to remortgage the house to afford the best gorilla playsets. This Nantucket Wood Swing Set is fun at an affordable price.
As is popular due to its durability, this set is made from high-quality cedar tongue and features a weather-resistant wood roof. It also features that rather handy grippy rubber on the swing chains to avoid pinching. You kids will thank you later.
On the fun front, this set has two swing sets, a trapeze, rope climb and climbing area, slide, clubhouse, and an awesome sandbox.
Never underestimate the joy of a good sandbox. Younger kids love being able to play in the sand, and if you’re not near a beach, you can bring the beach to you.
Personally, I love this set. It’s sturdy, packed full of fun equipment to play with, and above all else, that price is killer. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years to 11 Years
Find more Nantucket Wood Swing Set information and reviews here.
2. 01-1063-Y Outing Wood Swing SetPros:
Cons:
- Lower price-point
- Has everything a child could want
- Customization options to lower (or raise) the price
- Not Prime Delivery option
- Slide doesn't look the most premium thing in the world
- Customization options to raise (or lower) the price
Coming in at the lower end of the price scale is the Outing Wood Swing Set, which packs in a lot into a smaller space.
The thing about this set is you’re free to customize it to add or remove different elements. Want to save some money? Drop the wooden roof and go with a canopy instead. Personally I wouldn’t recommend canopies due to how rubbish they are at keeping the underneath dry, and they have a habit of ripping, but the option’s there should you need to save a few bucks.
As for what this beast has, there are two swings, trapeze, climbing wall with rope, slide, sandbox, and a rather inviting clubhouse area.
It’s not quite as flashy as the larger sets, but thanks to its lower pricing, it’s definitely worth considering.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years to 11 Years
Find more Outing Wood Swing Set information and reviews here.
3. 01-0005-AP Mountaineer Wooden Swing SetPros:
Cons:
- Great alternative to the super-pricey sets
- Loads to play with
- More space considerate
- Still pricey (though not super-pricey)
- No Prime delivery option
- Doesn't come in pink.
If you’re after a more affordable alternative to the Empire Extreme Wood Swing Set, the Mountaineer Wooden Swing Set is the way to go.
It’s one of the best gorilla playsets due to how much it manages to pack into a smaller space. It’s still huge, of course, but compared with the Empire Extreme, it is more space considerate.
Despite the drop in size, it’s still made from high-quality cedar tongue and the wood roof features grooves to help with weather resistance.
What’s also a really neat little inclusion is the soft rubber plastic coating on the swing set to prevent pinching.
In terms of what this set has, you’ve got an alpine wave slide, tube slide, two belt swings, trapeze swing, tic-tac-toe panel, steering wheel, telescope, and two solar wall lights so kids can play outside even when the sun starts to fade. A lot, then!
If you’ve got energetic kids who love to run around and climb on everything they can, the Mountaineer Swing Set is well worth considering for not only the weekends, but also for when they’re off school. Just think of how much fun they’ll get out of it.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months to 11 Years
Find more Mountaineer Wooden Swing Set information and reviews here.
-
4. 01-0096 Nantucket Deluxe Wood Swing SetPros:
Cons:
- Balances price with acitvities
- Same as the other Nantucket set, but with a giant slide
- Loads of space to move around inside (or to chill in)
- No Prime delivery option
- Shipping isn't factored in
- Is quite large
Now this is what I’m talking about. Spacious, fun, and sturdy, the 01-0096 Nantucket Swing Set has it all.
In terms of what it is, it’s basically the other Nantucket Swing Set on this list, only this one has a whopping massive spiral slide attached to the side.
Aside from the obvious slide, this set also packs in two swings, one trapeze, climbing wall with rope, clubhouse, and an area for a sandbox.
It’s also made from high-quality cedar tongue so you know it’s going to be able to fend for itself outdoors.
This has to be one of the best gorilla sets around, mostly because it balances price with a truckload of exciting activities.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years to 11 Years
5. 01-0006-AP Pioneer Peak Wood Swing SetPros:
Cons:
- Loads to do
- Good size (read: huge, but not as huge as others)
- Price isn't the most expensive on here
- Price is managable, but still high
- Not pink
- No Prime Delivery option
Coming in at the higher end of the price scale we’ve got the Pioneer Peak Wood Swing Set, which marries a ton of activities with an achievable price-tag.
So, what do we have here, then? A bit of everything, really. Swings, tire swing, slide, toddler play area, clubhouse, climbing wall with rope, and a sandbox.
The choice here all comes down to your individual budget. This set has almost everything. Adding the spiral slide or a larger clubhouse seen in the more pricey sets ups the price considerably, so ask yourself do you need the extra items? If you answered no, you do not need the extra stuff, then I can’t recommend this playset enough.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years to 11 Years
Find more Pioneer Peak Wood Swing Set information and reviews here.
6. 01-1037-AP Treasure Trove I Treehouse Wood Swing SetPros:
Cons:
- Has so much for kids to play with
- That clubhouse is INCREDIBLE!
- Also great for exercise
- Priiiiiicey
- Doesn't come in pink
- No Prime delivery
Okay, the Treasure Trove I Treehouse Wood Swing Set is hella pricey, but the amount of joy kids will get out of it is priceless.
As with the other sets, this set also features high-grade cedar tongue and groove wood roofs to help protect the clubhouse area from adverse weather.
That’s the boring stuff out of the way, so let’s jump into the fun! This playset has everything your child could need.
Swings, slide, mega spiral slide, climbing area and rope, climbing ladder, sandbox and bench, and an absolutely MASSIVE clubhouse area.
The clubhouse area is so big, I reckon you won’t see your kids for ages once they get in there.
Part of the joy of being a kid is being able to make your own adventures, and with something that spacious, they’re going to be able to make the most imaginative adventures yet.
So yeah, it’s pricey, but as I’ve mentioned elsewhere, is this price too much if you buy it early on in their life? If they’re going to be spending time at home during weekends and when schools close, you just know they’ll get a ton of usage out of this, right?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years to 11 Years
Find more Treasure Trove I Treehouse Wood Swing Set information and reviews here.
8. 01-0090-AP Empire Extreme Wood Swing SetPros:
Cons:
- Has just about everything your child could need
- Super durable
- Designed to stand against adverse weather conditions
- Really pricey
- Like, really, really pricey
- No Prime delivery option (which is understandable)
Why does the Empire Extreme Wood Swing Set make our guide to the best gorilla playsets? I mean, just look at it! It’s freaking huge.
This set is as solid as they come thanks to the cedar tongue wood and grooved wooden roof, which helps protect against adverse weather conditions. It’s important when picking up playsets like these to get something that’s designed to last. Not just in the structural sense, but also when it comes to weather.
As for what the Empire Extreme has, well, it’s got everything your child could need for an endless adventure.
There’s a spacious clubhouse (seriously, it’s massive!), three slides – one for youngsters, one for older kids, and a spiral high-speed slide – climbing wall, rope bridge, sandbox and table area, climbing bars, and a ladder. When I say ‘everything’, I really mean it.
So, the price. Yeah, it’s super, super pricey. There’s no getting around that. But if we’re talking the best, then we’ve got to show the best.
The upshot here is if you buy it early on, when your child is young, you know you’re going to get your money’s worth.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years to 11 Years
Find more Empire Extreme Playset information and reviews here.
9. 01-0011 Sun Valley II Wood Swing with Monkey BarsPros:
Cons:
- Larger area to move around in
- Monkey bars!
- Much lower price than many on this guide
- Canopy isn't a good as wood for keeping rain out
- No clubhouse
- Better other options on this list
What happens when you take the more affordable Nantucket sets and just keep adding to them? You get the Sun Valley II Wood Swing with Monkey Bars, that’s what!
This playset is like a super-powered version. So, what’s it got? Loads. Slide, swings, trapeze, monkey bars (!!!!), and a decently-sized intersection make up this monster.
Personally, I think the lack of clubhouse area and the canopy (as oppose to wood) mean this set just isn’t as strong in terms of features when up against the pricier products on here. But! The other products are pricier, so it all comes down to how much you’ve got in mind.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years to 11 Years
What Is the Best Wood for Outdoor Playsets?
Hoo-boy is this not an easy question to answer. Depending on who you speak to you'll get a different response, simply because of how many different types of wood there are, each with their own ups and downs.
On the flip side, it's not too hard to answer some of the worst types. Balsa wood, for example, would be the worst possible choice out there due to how flimsy it is.
But for best? Personally, I'm always going to have to go with cedar wood.
Cedar wood grows naturally in damp climates, meaning it's got an in-built resistance towards rain, which is obviously what you'd want from a wooden playset that's going to stay outside.
It's also worth keeping in mind cedar wood doesn't shrink or warp under temperature changes, and while every type of wood rots over time, cedar wood can last for up to 40 years thanks to its natural decay resistance.
While there may not be a single type of wood everyone agrees on, it's easy to see why so many outdoor playsets opt for cedar wood. When you've got a wood that's naturally designed for the wet outdoors, you'd be a fool not to consider it.
What Tools Will You Need?
Ooft. Again, not an easy one to answer, but...
Each of the product pages on Amazon lists which tools are needed for each build. Great news, I know!
As a very rough guide, below is a one-for-all strategy. Just be sure to double-check what's needed under the 'Required Tools' section on the Amazon page just in case.
- Drill, Pliers, Screwdriver & Hammer
- Drill
- Adjustable Wrench
- Sockets
- Phillips Bit & Carpenter Square
- Safety Glasses & Tape Measure
Why Go with an Outdoor Playset?
Finally, an easy question to answer!
When kids are at home for long periods of time, say, school breaks, finding something to do to avoid boredom isn't always easy. While outdoor playsets are pricey, they're a lump sum then you've got them until the kids move out, meaning you won't need to worry so much about buying toys or planning as many day trips to keep them entertained.
Kids are bored? Tell them to go outside and play. It's as simple as that.
It's also worth noting, outdoor playsets are a great way to build a child's imagination. They'll get enjoyment out of the different activities, sure, but if you go with a set that has a clubhouse, they can turn that space into their own den, which then leads to exciting new adventures.
Finally, exercise is good. I know, I know, water is wet, but keeping kids active as they grow up isn't easy. Even more so when they hit teenagehood.
But if they've been swinging and climbing their way through adolescence, they'll be more likely to get into sports because they'll see it as fun rather than a chore.
