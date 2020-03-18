9 Best Gorilla Playsets for Kids: Compare and Save

Got time to kill and want something fun and exciting to entertain your child? We’ve reviewed the best Gorilla playsets to stave off boredom and keep your child active.

What Is the Best Wood for Outdoor Playsets?

Hoo-boy is this not an easy question to answer. Depending on who you speak to you'll get a different response, simply because of how many different types of wood there are, each with their own ups and downs.

On the flip side, it's not too hard to answer some of the worst types. Balsa wood, for example, would be the worst possible choice out there due to how flimsy it is.

But for best? Personally, I'm always going to have to go with cedar wood.

Cedar wood grows naturally in damp climates, meaning it's got an in-built resistance towards rain, which is obviously what you'd want from a wooden playset that's going to stay outside.

It's also worth keeping in mind cedar wood doesn't shrink or warp under temperature changes, and while every type of wood rots over time, cedar wood can last for up to 40 years thanks to its natural decay resistance.

While there may not be a single type of wood everyone agrees on, it's easy to see why so many outdoor playsets opt for cedar wood. When you've got a wood that's naturally designed for the wet outdoors, you'd be a fool not to consider it.

What Tools Will You Need?

Ooft. Again, not an easy one to answer, but...

Each of the product pages on Amazon lists which tools are needed for each build. Great news, I know!

As a very rough guide, below is a one-for-all strategy. Just be sure to double-check what's needed under the 'Required Tools' section on the Amazon page just in case.

Drill, Pliers, Screwdriver & Hammer

Drill

Adjustable Wrench

Sockets

Phillips Bit & Carpenter Square

Safety Glasses & Tape Measure

Why Go with an Outdoor Playset?

Finally, an easy question to answer!

When kids are at home for long periods of time, say, school breaks, finding something to do to avoid boredom isn't always easy. While outdoor playsets are pricey, they're a lump sum then you've got them until the kids move out, meaning you won't need to worry so much about buying toys or planning as many day trips to keep them entertained.

Kids are bored? Tell them to go outside and play. It's as simple as that.

It's also worth noting, outdoor playsets are a great way to build a child's imagination. They'll get enjoyment out of the different activities, sure, but if you go with a set that has a clubhouse, they can turn that space into their own den, which then leads to exciting new adventures.

Finally, exercise is good. I know, I know, water is wet, but keeping kids active as they grow up isn't easy. Even more so when they hit teenagehood.

But if they've been swinging and climbing their way through adolescence, they'll be more likely to get into sports because they'll see it as fun rather than a chore.

