Lego Super Mario Sets Shown Off in New Video

In partnership with Nintendo, the Lego Group is to launch Lego Super Mario sets.

The partnership has been rumored for a while, with most expecting traditional Lego sets based on Nintendo’s flagship Super Mario IP. What we’ve got, however, is a rather wonderful surprise. Many assumed we’d have a Lego Mario mini-figure along with Lego blocks to build a Mushroom Kingdom toy set of some sort. Instead, Lego has thrown a curveball with some killer new tech.

In the video below we see several different sets combined to make a Super Mario Bros. style course. Once built, it appears players need to race through the level to reach the end goal in an allotted time. It’s just like the games, then. Cool!

LEGO Super Mario's adventures begin!LEGO Super Mario is ready to run and jump in a new real-life game. Create LEGO brick challenges for you and your friends, defeat enemies and of course, collect coins! Welcome to the official LEGO channel where everything is awesome! This is the home for all your latest LEGO movies, animations and series from your favorite LEGO themes such as LEGO NINJAGO, LEGO Star Wars, The LEGO Batman Movie, LEGO Minecraft, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, LEGO DC Super Heroes, LEGO City and much more to come in exclusive episodes and stop motion videos. You can also find your weekly LEGO Shows such as REBRICKULOUS or Beyond the Instructions, as well as hundreds of LEGO songs and LEGO movie trailers. And that’s not all! – you can be one of the first to discover our cool new sets with exclusive behind the scenes LEGO Designer videos. Subscribe to the OFFICIAL LEGO channels: LEGO: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP-Ng5SXUEt0VE-TXqRdL6g?sub_confirmation=1 LEGO Access: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-P2nvnAm3kUQH43M_6GpDQ?sub_confirmation=1 LEGO Gaming: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzVnXCLWqY5dtOBn9UZoFTw?sub_confirmation=1 LEGO FanTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOWAOUxf3XILuywxw60g5vA?sub_confirmation=1 2020-03-12T13:00:06.000Z

The biggest twist here is, gone are Lego mini-figs, and instead, are chunkier, larger figures complete with electronic tech inside. Mario’s eyes feature a screen to allow different expressions, and his chest features yet another screen to display the coin count and how much time is remaining.

Alongside the chunky Lego Super Mario figure is a selection of Mario friends and foes to build, including Bowser Jr., Goombas, Koopa Troopers, and Yoshi.

The main hook with these new sets is to allow kids the chance to build the world of Mario and then play with it as though it were a video game.

It sounds like a really cool little hook and one that’s sure to be huge with younger kids and tweens alike. Given the success of Lego’s Hidden Side series, which takes play deeper thanks to the inclusion of augmented reality tech, I can see the Lego Mario sets being the go-to Lego gift going into the holiday season.

“With this experience we will help millions of kids with love for Mario to engage and play in a completely new way, where they are in control of creating and playing games with their favorite character,” says Julia Goldin, Chief Marketing Officer, EVP of the LEGO Group.

“By seamlessly incorporating the latest digital technology, LEGO Super Mario is a highly social, interactive and collaborative experience for kids.”

While price info and which sets will be available haven’t yet been revealed, we do know the sets will release at some point later this year.

How Much Will The Lego Super Mario Sets Cost?

There isn’t any hard info as of yet. That said, we can make an educated guess via previous Lego sets.

Comparing Mario with the Lego Minecraft sets, prices tend to be around $20 for a basic set, then $30 to $40 for a meatier set with multiple figures and items to build. For the mega sets, things are a little more complex because of the different price brackets. As a very rough guide, and I mean very rough, those sets could cost anywhere from between $50 and $100, give or take what’s included and the size and scale.

When Will the Lego Mario Sets Come Out?

As mentioned above, there’s no concrete date as of writing other than at some point later this year. Although, you can almost be certain these sets will be out, at most, a few months before Christmas. September or October at the latest would follow other Lego releases, though I’d personally expect The Lego Group to launch them around August time.

See Also

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.