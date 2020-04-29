13 Awesome Lego Architecture Sets

Paris is one of the most beloved cities in the world. So there should be little doubt that the Paris Lego Architecture set would amongst the most popular out there. With 649-pieces, all of the prestigious landmarks are included. You’ll find, of course, the Eiffel Tower. But you’ll also enjoy building the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre, Grand Palais, Champs-Elysées, and the Tour Montparnasse. A booklet is even included too that gives you insight into these historical sites.