13 Awesome Lego Architecture Sets

Lego is one of the largest toy brands in the world. Their products are instantly recognizable to kids all across the globe. But there are plenty of options for adult Legos too, with Lego Architecture sets being amongst the coolest of options. These sets pull from some of the finest architecture across the globe. And Lego puts them into block form in a way that is informative, decorative, and most importantly – fun.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
At 1,767 Pieces, the Empire State Building set is quite the beast. It’s highly detailed with 4 facades, a shiny silver-colored antenna tower, and surrounding roads and vehicles at its base to give it a bit more life. Once complete, the set stands at an impressive 21-inches high, 7-inches wide, and 4-inches deep. And it’s 360-degree design ensures it’s great to place somewhere in your home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A significant London landmark since the 13th century, Trafalgar Square is a public square used for community gatherings in Central London. Lego’s rendition consists of 1,197 pieces and recreates the area into a 4-inch high, 9-inch wide, and 7-inch deep piece of art. The set contains the National Gallery with a detailed interior. Pieces include Nelson’s Column properly surrounded by 4 lions. There are also 2 Trafalgar Square fountains, 4 sculpture plinths, 10 trees, 6 lampposts, 2 London buses, and 2 black cabs to flesh out the area too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The United States Capitol is one of, if not thee most important landmark in the United States. The 1,032-piece set recreates the iconic locale into a Lego art that measures 6-inches high, by 17-inches wide, by 6-inches deep. The building with dome and spire are intricately detailed with bricks. And the set even comes with an informative booklet that breaks down the history and architecture of America’s legislative building.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Dubai set is one of the cooler looking Lego Architecture kits out there. The highlight is the Burj Khalifa skyscraper that looks absolutely fantastic. With it are the Burj Al Arab, the famous Dubai Frame, the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, and even a representation of The Dubai Fountain. A booklet is included that gives information on each of the various landmarks. And with the build consisting of 740-pieces, it’s a challenging construction that is recommended for ages 16 and up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Paris is one of the most beloved cities in the world. So there should be little doubt that the Paris Lego Architecture set would amongst the most popular out there. With 649-pieces, all of the prestigious landmarks are included. You’ll find, of course, the Eiffel Tower. But you’ll also enjoy building the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre, Grand Palais, Champs-Elysées, and the Tour Montparnasse. A booklet is even included too that gives you insight into these historical sites.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The New York City Lego Architecture set proudly boasts 5 of the city’s most iconic landmarks. With its 598 pieces, you’ll build representations of the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, the Chrysler Building, the Flatiron Building, and the very impressive One World Trade Center skyscraper. It’s a great Lego take on the Big Apple. And it’s pretty sizeable with measurements of 10-inches high, 9-inches wide, and 1-inch deep.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Shanghai Lego set is 597-pieces of awesomeness. It boasts some of the coolest looking skyscrapers that you’ll find across the entire globe. It’s highlighted by the Shanghai Tower that stands 10-inches tall. The unique Shanghai World Financial Center looks great too and is nearly as tall. You’ll also find the brilliant Oriental Pearl Tower, as well as the Chenghuang Miao Temple, Longhua Temple and Pagoda, Radisson Blu Hotel, and Bund area.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This San Francisco set brings all the city’s iconic landmarks to your table with its 565-piece box. Of course, the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island loom amongst the San Francisco Bay. Other notable buildings include impressive Transamerica Pyramid, as well as the “painted ladies” buildings near Alamo Square, 555 California Street, Salesforce Tower, Coit Tower, and Fort Point. In total, the Lego Architecture set boasts a size of 6-inches high, by 11-inches wide, and 2-inches deep. It’s an easier build, suitable for ages 12 and up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
At 551-pieces, the Lego Architecture Great Wall of China set is almost as impressive as the real thing. I’m joking, of course. But Lego did a great job making this toy version that measures in at 4-inches high, 10-inches wide, and 3-inches deep. It’s comprised of 2 turrets joined together by a large segment of wall. It’s built atop a green mountain with trees scattered about. And the kit is designed to be expandable, making your home version even more impressive with additional sets.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The vibes of Tokyo are in tow thanks to this awesome looking Architecture set. With 547-pieces, this adult lego set features numerous landmarks that make Japan’s capital so iconic. You’ll find the Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower, the Tokyo Skyline skyscraper, and the red and white colored Tokyo Tower. Though that’s not it, as Shibuya Crossing and Chidorigafuchi Park with cherry blossoms bloomed are included within the impressive set too. There’s even a booklet that Lego includes that provides fascinating tidbits about the landmarks your building.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
At over 500-pieces, the Las Vegas set sports all the key landmarks from the Sin City itself. You’ll build the Stratosphere, of course. There’s also the Fremont Street Experience, Encore at the Wynn, Luxor Las Vegas, Bellagio Hotel, and the famous Welcome to Las Vegas sign. Because of its complexity, the Lego Architecture set is recommended for ages 12 and over, making it a fantastic adult Lego option. And once constructed, it serves as an art piece you can comfortably place somewhere within your home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The London Architecture set is a standout thanks to its plethora of recognizable landmarks. The massive London Eye is a fan favorite, of course. But Tower Bridge looks fantastic and Big Ben is iconic too. You’ll also build The National Gallery and Nelson’s Column too. And at 468-pieces, it’s approachable enough for kids to enjoy putting together too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The skyline of the Windy City is represented well in the Chicago Lego Architecture set. Inside you’ll find iconic buildings that include Big Red, the John Hancock Center, The Wrigley Building, and Willis Tower. But ground-level landmarks are incorporated too, such as the Cloud Gate and DuSable Bridge. A collectible booklet comes in the box too to provide informative tidbits on the locales you’re building. And it’s a great set-piece with measurements of 7-inches high, 8-inches wide, and 1-inch deep.