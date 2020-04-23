21 Best Lego Duplo Sets for Kids to Build

Lego is one of the most popular toy brands in the world. There are numerous themes of blocks developed by the company, with Lego Duplo being reserved for the toddlers in your home. But with tons of Lego Duplo sets out in the wild, what do you go with? That’s where we come in. Our list of the Best Lego Duplo Sets presents you with a wide range of options for a wide range of children. Check them out below and find some Duplo blocks that your little one will love.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lego’s Cargo Train Set is one of the more robust Lego Duplo sets out there. It packs a whopping 105-pieces and is recommended for children 2 through 5. Included are a pair of cargo wagons, a harbor, boat, cafe, 2 cranes, action bricks, and can be controlled via an awesome remote control app. The set sports numerous lights and sounds to keep your children enthralled. There’s a trio of figures in the cargo train driver, captain, and shop owner. And there’s even a pet bird included with the building kit too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Big Fair Set brings the party to the playroom with its 106-pieces. It features all the fair rides your children know and love, including a Ferris wheel, merry go round, hayride train, playground, horse rides, and more. Numerous adult and children figures to populate all the fun activities. And there are random accessories too, such as balloons, a camera, treats, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What’s more proper as a Lego offering than the Big Construction Site Set? Kids will surely enjoy this 67-piece set with its dump truck, bulldozer, and a working crane as vehicles. A couple construction workers are included too with surveying equipment and other tools. You’ll also find a wheelbarrow, construction cones, and course, numerous blocks to allow your children’s imagination to flourish.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What little kid doesn’t love fire trucks? The Town Fire Truck Set is comprised of 26 pieces, the highlight of which is the bright red fire truck with rolling wheels, extending ladder, and fireman in tow. There’s also a small home with a lego flame to give the crew a home to save. And the extendable hose on the truck ensures the fire crew will never be out of reach from being heroes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Lego Duplo World Animals Set is one of the more robust Lego Duplo sets out there. It packs an impressive 121-pieces and is designed for children ages 2 and up. Within the box comes animals from all across the globe. There are 15 animal figures in total, including adult and baby varieties of giraffes, lions, pandas, deer, whales, penguins, toucans, and more.
The also includes human travelers that your kids will use to explore the World of Animals Set. These figures include a traveler, pilot, a surfer dad with a child, and a child and dad canoer. And many of the toys are designed to be great for bath time too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The 104-piece Wild Animal Set brings a wide range of creatures to your child’s imagination. You’ll find a set of giraffes, zebra, lions, panthers, elephants, polar bears, fish, tigers, and penguins in the box. There’s plenty of floral blocks, trees, and foliage too. And there’s also a solo panda, hippo, turtle, and crocodile too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let your child’s imagination go to distant lands with the Tropical Island Set. With its 73-pieces, there are numerous animal and baby sets that come included. You’ll find monkeys, elephants, toucans, tigers, pandas, and more. There’s also a couple of treehouses, tons of fruit, and foliage accessories. Loaded with vibrant colors and cute designs, it’s one of the more popular Lego Duplo sets out there.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can never have too many Duplo blocks. So the Deluxe Brick Box Set is a lifesaver for parents that need some supplemental bricks for their children’s sets. It sports 85 bricks with accessories such as cars, flowers, gifts and slides included. There are numerous figurines. And the bricks are all delightfully colored to entice your child’s sense of imagination while building.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is there any better superhero combo than Spider-Man and Hulk? The Spider-Man & Hulk Adventures Set comes with awesome accessories. There are Spider-Man and Hulk figures, of course. But there’s also a Spider-Man motorcycle and Sandman figures included too. Spider-Man’s garage and Hulk’s laboratory come with the set too. As well as several other accessories for the heroes and villains to interact with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spider-Man… Spider-Man… he does Duplo blocks like no other hero can. This 29-piece Spider-Man vs. Electro Set is fantastic. It features Spider-Man and Electro, of course. But it also incorporates awesome accessories such as a bank vault, fine art, money bags, webbing, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your child loves Cars and Legos, the Cars 3 Piston Cup Race Set is a must-have. The 31-piece set includes Lightning McQueen, Jackson Storm, and Luigi figures. Each of which can be taken apart and assembled for fun. The set can be assembled in a variety of ways, with a starting gate and winner’s circle reconfigurations included.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Frozen Ice Castle Set allows for every beautiful builder to feel like a prince or princess themselves. It sports 59-pieces that constructs the pristine ice castle that Elsa built-in Disney’s Frozen. Also in the set are Elsa, Anna, and Olaf figures. As well as a table and chairs amongst other accessories. But best of all? The clear “ice” brick that tops the castle has a button that illuminates the top of the structure to amaze your little one upon completion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
At 130-pieces, the Modular Playhouse Set is one of the more impressive sets you’ll find. When built, the three-story house looks incredible. There is a kitchen, multiple bedrooms, and an attic. Though there are numerous configurations your child can imagine, thus making the home truly their own. There are several family figures with a dog included too. And with its awesome accessories, such as the teddy bear, rocking horse, guitar, furniture, and more, kids can customize each room to their liking.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Cafe Building Set is loaded with some cool accessories for those kids that love playing in the kitchen. With 52 Duplo blocks included, the cafe has a table, chairs, and even a parasol for its guests to enjoy. There’s also a kettle, set of plates, and a baguette to be served. And there are decorated bricks to flesh out the set, such as a menu, orange juice, cake, sandwiches, money, and cash till.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your children can reenact Santa’s Christmas magic themselves thanks to the Santa’s Winter Holiday Set. The 45-piece set includes Santa’s sleight, Santa, a pair of children, a squirrel, and reindeer. There are also other accessories, including a slope, snowman, and a Christmas tree. It’s a great option for the holiday season, or to just share some Christmas cheer with your children year-round.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Birthday Picnic Set is one of the cutest Lego Duplo sets available. The 19-piece set recreates an awesome birthday setup. Included are a grandma and a pair of children figures. There’s also a squirrel and numerous accessories, such as balloons, cake, flowers, presents, and more. There’s even a seesaw for the children to enjoy while grandma relaxes on a blanket nearby.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your children love their animals, the Family Pets Set is a must-have. The box includes a dog, cat, rabbit, and bird figures. Each has accessories, such as a frisbee, birdbath, carrots, a brush, and more. It’s 15-pieces in total, and by far one of the cutest Lego Duplo sets out there.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let your child’s imagination run wild with the Creative Box Set. It boasts a robust 120-pieces. The Duplo blocks come in a wide variety of colors for visual excitement. There’s a slew of custom building blocks such as windows, doors, and shutters. And there are other figurines included too, like flowers, presents, a child, and a cat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Steam Train Set is one of the coolest interactive Lego Duplo sets that you’ll find. The box offers 59-pieces that will have your child building a great looking train set with side accessories like animals, plants, and stations too. It comes with action bricks too, that when used can have the train emit sound effects, lights, stop, reverse direction, and more. And if parents download the free Lego Duplo app, you can use your smart device to interact with the steam train, and even clean it too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The 69-piece Family House Set makes hanging out at home fun for your little one. The house can be constructed into 2 and 3 story varieties. It can reach heights of up to 11-inches high, with rooms including a room, bathroom, bedroom, and kitchen. There are a ton of accessories too, including beds, plants, an oven, toilet, sink, furniture, and even a sweet red car. And there’s a family of figurines too consisting of Mom, Dad, and child.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your child is anything like mine, they love their dinos. And the Jurassic World T.Rex Tower Set does a great job of combining Jurassic World and Legos to fantastic results. The set comes with a constructive tower to keep the Chris Pratt inspired figurine safe. There’s also a jeep to drive around. And, of course, a T-Rex figurine to give the Lego some roar.