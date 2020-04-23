21 Best Lego Duplo Sets for Kids to Build

The Lego Duplo World Animals Set is one of the more robust Lego Duplo sets out there. It packs an impressive 121-pieces and is designed for children ages 2 and up. Within the box comes animals from all across the globe. There are 15 animal figures in total, including adult and baby varieties of giraffes, lions, pandas, deer, whales, penguins, toucans, and more.

The also includes human travelers that your kids will use to explore the World of Animals Set. These figures include a traveler, pilot, a surfer dad with a child, and a child and dad canoer. And many of the toys are designed to be great for bath time too.