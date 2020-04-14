15 Best Peppa Pig Toys Your Kids Will Love

Do your children walk around the house asking to “have a go” and question when they can “go on holiday?” Well, if your family isn’t English, then your kids are probably big Peppa Pig fans. The series has been a beloved one by children across the globe since it premiered in 2004. It’s currently as popular as it has ever been. And with that popularity comes a plethora of toys.
Below you’ll find outdoor toys, playsets, building sets, bath toys, figurines, and a ton more. So if your little one loves watching Peppa and her family on the telly, they’ll surely love a few of our Best Peppa Pig Toys selections below.
The Peppa Pig Lights & Sounds Family Home Feature Playset is one of the most robust Peppa Pig toys out there. The set features 7 different rooms for the figures to play in and 13 accessories that were never seen before this package.
The playset stands tall at 22-inches in height. It comes with Peppa Pig, George, and Zoe Zebra to populate the home. And the 4-floor playhouse sports fun lights and sounds so that playtime is even more interactive and exciting.
Children that love both building blocks and Peppa Pig will surely dig this Simba Peppa Pig Construction House Set. The Construction House is comprised of 84 pieces and includes Peppa, George, Mummy, and Daddy toy figures. The set features a family room, bedroom, and upper patio when fully constructed. And stickers are included too so that your child can customize the playset to their liking.
The Simba Peppa Pig Playground Building Set is great for kids that both love Peppa and building kits. The set is adorable with this big green slide, red swingset, orange seesaw, and bright yellow playhouse. There is an interior table and chairs for when characters want to take a break. Peppa and George figures come included. And there are stickers so that your child can customize the set themselves.
If your child is a Peppa Pig fan and is ready to start hitting the pavement on wheels, they’ll surely go nuts over this Peppa Pig Tricycle. It’s baby blue and pink coloring is absolutely adorable. It sports a steel frame and wide wheels for stability and safety. And the wheels are comprised of a puncture-resistant PVA for a smooth ride.
The wheels also have a front-wheel clutch mechanism so that your little one can safely rest their feet on the pedals without them dangerously spinning around when pushed. And pushing is easy with the adjustable and removable parent handle so that your child can be helped along until they’re ready to pedal on their own.
Your child can now ride along with Peppa and her family thanks to this Peppa Pig Lights and Sound Musical Ride-On Car. With the press of a button, the car will light up and play music while your little one scoots around. Peppa, of course, chimes in too. There’s storage under the child’s seat. And the push-bar handle in the rear ensures that Mom or Dad can easily help your child enjoy the ride-on car until your toddler can handle moving it themselves.
The Peppa Pig All In One Sleepover Bed is the ideal gift for the little one in your home that would enjoy snuggling up with Peppa during nap or bedtime. The bed serves as both an air bed and a sleeping bag. The airbed portion inflates in just a few minutes. A pump comes included. And the entire set can be packed away within the included carrying bag.
The design itself is comfortable and cute. It’s built for children ages 1 through 3. And its design is adorable with Peppy playing in the mud and George playing ball. There’s even a pocket on the side to store those nap time Peppa Pig books that your child loves.
When it’s time for tea and biscuits, your child is going to want to socialize with their favorite fictitious friends. And that’s where the Peppa Pig’s Tea Party Set shines. The tea set comes with stuffed animals in the form of Peppa’s teddy and George’s dinosaur. Also in the 11-piece package are 2 teacups, 2 saucers, 2 teaspoons, 2 cupcakes, and a teapot. The teapot makes sounds as it pours out imaginary tea. And if you press its knob, you’ll hear fun phrases from the show.
What young kid doesn’t love playing hide and seek? If they’re a fan of Peppa Pig too, they’ll surely freak out over this awesome Peppa Pig Hide & Seek Game. The interactive Peppa toy figure gets hidden by Mommy, Daddy, or someone else that’s playing with your child. While hidden, Peppa will speak and make sounds so that your little one will have clues as to where it’s hidden. But there are also 4 game modes in total and 24 sturdy playing cards so that there are numerous ways to enjoy this delightful set.
If you’re just getting your child’s Peppa Pig collection going, this Peppa Pigs Carry Along Friends is the perfect place to start. The carrying case comes with 9 figures to get your Peppa population going. They include Suzy Sheep, Candy Cat, Emily Elephant, Edmund Elephant, Pedro Pony, Danny Dog, Rebecca Rabbit, Peppa Pig, and George. But there’s plenty of room for more (up to 20) so you can continue to add to your child’s collection.
The Peppa Pig Transforming Campervan Feature Playset is more robust than you might think. Once it’s opened up, it allows for 360-degrees of play area. It’s also a double-decker camper to give it even more space. And it emits a bunch of sounds from the show to keep your children engaged.
The set includes a few figures, including Peppa Pig, George, Daddy Pig, and Mummy Pig. Accessories are awesome, consisting of a big purple slide, a bed that converts into a pool, a pop-up tent, a spinnable oven, and more. It’s one of the finer Peppa Pig play sets out there that will give your children hours and hours of enjoyment.
Peppa is finally the Princess of her own domain thanks to the Peppa Pig Princess Castle Deluxe Playset. The set is easy to fold up and carry around with you whether you’re headed. There’s a slew of accessories that come within the 6 room castle, including a dining table and tea set, a trio of dining chairs, a full-size mirror, a Princess bed, treasure chest, and even a throne.
A couple of figures are included in Princess Peppa and Princess Suzy. And when closed, the entire set looks fantastic thanks to its elegant exterior paint job.
Time to go on a holiday? Then your child’s Peppa Pig figures better pack up and hop into the Peppa Pig Lights & Sounds Family Fun Car. The vehicle has enough space for 4 individual characters. Then with the press of a button, the car will ride off all on its own. It also sports illuminating headlights, phrases from the show, and music too. And if you don’t already have any characters, it comes with Peppa and Daddy Pig so that there’s someone willing to go for a ride.
Time to go on a holiday? If Peppa and her family are going on a trip, there’s no better way to travel than via the Peppa Pig Air Peppa Jet. The Air Peppa Jet comes with Miss Rabbit to fly the plane. But her figure can be flipped down to put someone else in the cockpit. A Peppa figure with pink luggage also comes included. There are numerous seats in the cabin for the family to come along. And the rear of the plane opens up for storage so that all of your favorite Peppa accessories can be taken too.
Bathtime is more fun than ever thanks to the Peppa Pig Grandpa Pig’s Bath Time Boat. It floats on water, of course. The package comes with Grandpa Pig serving as the boat’s captain. And there’s a Peppa figure too with an adorable yellow life vest on. There’s a cool looking pirate flag on the rear of the ship. And there’s even a cute bell that hangs at the bow of the boat too.
School is in session! The Peppa Pig School Playset comes with a pair of student desks, a teacher’s desk, and a double-sided chalkboard. Students come included too, with Peppa, Zoe Zebra, and Madam Gazelle figures packed in with proper school attire. The button atop the playset can be pressed to ring a bell announcing classes are about to begin. And the entire set folds shut and sports a handle that makes it easy for your child to carry it anywhere.