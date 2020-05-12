11 Best Kid’s Wagons: Compare, Buy & Save

A kid’s wagon is a must-have for any family with little ones. It can take a long time to make it from point A to point B with kids in tow, especially with their always tired legs and all their gear. Whether it’s for a beach day, soccer practice, or simply a walk around the block.
1. WONDERFOLD W4 Multi-Function Four Passenger WagonPrice: $549.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Collapsable for easy storage and transport, canopy is also removeable
- Holds four toddlers, up to 300 lbs
- Safety belts for added safety and nice tires for manuvering
- Higher price point
- Needs to be stored in dry place
- Need to remove one set of seats to fold it
If you want the best of the best when it comes to kid’s wagons, then you’ll want to check out the WONDERFOLD W4 Multi-Function Four Passenger Wagon. It holds four toddlers and comes with a safety belt for each passenger, holding up to 300 lbs, which is a much higher weight limit than most wagons. It also is easily collapsable and comes with a removable canopy that can provide more shade when you need it. If you need more storage, there is an outside compartment for keys, phones, snacks, etc. It comes in four awesome colors including grey, black, blue, and orange.
2. Hauck Eco Wagon – Forest GreenPrice: $213.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight wagon made with a steel frame and fabric
- Rubber wheels make it easy to manuver
- Tons of storage and room for two passengers
- Fabric built means it cannot be stored outside
- No harness or seatbelt
- Canopy has to be removed to fold the wagon, adding a step
Many wagons can lose their appeal once you factor in pulling the weight of the wagon in addition to everything inside. The Hauck Eco Wagon – Forest Green is unique because it has a lightweight steel frame that isn’t hard to pull. The wagon has padded seats for extra comfort and can be removed so that the space under the seat can be used for extra cargo. This wagon also folds flat for easy transportation or storage needs. It also has rubber cased wheels for the best maneuverability.
3. Step2 Canopy WagonPrice: $98.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tons of storage in the wagon for kids and on top of the canopy for adults
- Deep seats that are easy for kids to get in and out of
- Seat belts included for safety
- Doesn't fold flat for storage
- Plastic wheels are noisy and not all terrain
- Canopy is not removeable
The Step2 Canopy Wagon is a parent’s dream when it comes to children’s wagons. It has lots of storage inside the wagon with roomy deep seats as well as additional storage and cupholders on the roof of the canopy, perfect for your coffee, water, phone, and keys. Seat belts are included for extra safety and while you can’t fold the wagon, you can easily place the handle under the wagon for easy storage.
4. Little Tikes Deluxe Ride and Relax Wagon With UmbrellaPrice: $152.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removeable side for bench seating when you're on the go
- Built in cooler
- Removeable canopy
- Plastic wheels don't drive as nicely as rubber ones
- Under seat storage is on the smaller side
- Requires some assembly
The Little Tikes Deluxe Ride and Relax Wagon with Umbrella has fully removable sides so it can transition easily from a wagon to a bench, giving kids and parents a place to sit and relax while they’re on the go. This isn’t the only great feature. This wagon also has a built-in cooler that can be filled with ice along with snacks and beverages. Add some shade with the removable umbrella whenever you need it.
5. Radio Flyer 3-In-1 Ez Folding Wagon With Canopy For KidsPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Collapses and folds for easy transport. Can be done with one hand.
- Three distinct uses including hauling, bench seating, and two-seater wagon.
- Padded seat, canopy and cup holders
- No all-terrain wheels - not the smoothest ride
- No breaks to lock the wagon in place
- Not many pockets for additional storage
The Radio Flyer 3-In-1 Ez Folding Wagon with Canopy For Kids is one of the best kid’s wagons you can buy because of the versatile use. You can use it as a two-seater wagon with a canopy, to haul gear, and as a two-seater bench (which is even suitable for adults). It has a thick, padded seat cushion unlike many plastic wagons, and also collapses and folds for easy transportation.
6. Creative Outdoor Push Pull Collapsible Folding Wagon for KidsPrice: $309.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Safety break so it stays still while you load/unload
- Handlebar for pushing that's adjustable, in addition to a traditional wagon pull
- Lots of storage and compartments
- Heavier model
- Hard to collapse with one hand
- Canopy must be removed to fold it
The Creative Outdoor Push Pull Collapsible Folding Wagon has a lot of features that other wagons don’t, mainly a safety break that keeps it in place while everyone loads and unloads. It also can be pushed with an adjustable handlebar, similar to a stroller, or pulled with a more traditional wagon handle. The all-terrain tires are awesome for gravel or sand and there’s tons of added storage to keep you organized. It folds flat like many wagons of this style so it can easily be stored.
7. Step2 Wagon for Two Plus BluePrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built in seats for comfort as well as an easy to latch door
- Minimal assembly required
- Two seat belts included, great for those who like to climb
- Wheels are plastic, not rubber
- Cup holder not very deep
- No room for anything else once kids are inside
The Step2 Wagon for Two Plus highly rated wagon is perfect for two kids. It comes in two colors and has an easy to latch door so children can get in and out on their own without having to hop over the side. The built-in seats make it comfortable to ride in. If you have kids who are prone to climbing, you’ll love the added safety features of two seat belts that are included with this wagon. Minimal assembly is required, which is another great bonus.
8. Radio Flyer 36″ All-Terrain Steel & Wood WagonPrice: $149.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thick rubber tires
- Accommodates two children
- Classic design
- Should be sealed
- Can't fold flat
- No safety belts
The classic Radio Flyer 36″ All-Terrain Steel & Wood Wagon is an awesome choice because of the tires alone. Unlike plastic tires, these thick rubber tires make it easy to drive and turn no matter what kind of road you’re on and absorb any impact. You might want to consider treating the wood portion with a sealant so you can leave it outdoors without worrying about the wood weathering in rain. This wagon can hold two children or simply be used for toting their belongings as they walk alongside – perfect for sports practice, days at the beach, and more.
9. John Deere Steel Stake Wagon Toy, GreenPrice: $190.37Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large rubber wheels for all-terrain driving
- Durable and stable build
- Classic design with classic John Deere Green
- Only fits one child
- No safety belt or harness
- Cannot collapse
The John Deere Steel Stake Wagon Toy is a great pull wagon for kids with a classic green look. It has great maneuverability from the big rubber wheels and is durable and stable throughout. The only negative of this wagon is it is on the smaller side, so it’s best suited for one child, rather than the capacity of two or three that some similar wagons are able to hold.
10. Radio Flyer Classic Red WagonPrice: $99.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Classic and traditional design
- Rubber lined wheels make it easy to drive
- Folds in half for transport or strorage
- No built in seats or seat belts
- Doesn't have holders for cups or added storage/organization
- Requires some assembly
This classic wagon is great for riding around town, and while it doesn’t have some of the conveniences of other wagons, it has the basics for getting around comfortably with two kids in tow. The rubber-lined wheels making driving this easy and the wagon folds almost flat if you’d like to take it with you in the car or need to store it in a small space. It’s the traditional red wagon that everyone needs in their life.
11. Schwinn 4×4 Quad Steer Woody Wagon Vehicle, TealPrice: $179.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish and unique design
- All-terrain wheeels
- Can fit two children
- No added storage
- Doesn't have a canopy for shade
- Doesn't fold or store flat
The Schwinn 4×4 Quad Steer Woody Wagon Vehicle is a unique and stylish option for those who want a wagon for their kids. The wheels are rubber for the best driving on various terrains. It does require a little bit of assembly but it’s big enough that two kids can fit in it without issue.
If you're not sure where to start when shopping for a wagon for your kids here are a few things to consider.
Kid's Wagon Size
Most wagons for kids can accommodate at least two children, but some are only large enough for one. If you have a bigger family, check out a larger wagon that can seat up to four, with room for everyone.
Kid's Wagon Design
Kid's wagons vary a bunch when it comes to design. Some are made of wood, others of mostly cloth, and some of plastic. Decide where you're going to store your wagon (if it needs to be kept outside, a fabric wagon is not for you), and also what type of materials work best for your needs. Cloth wagons might be more comfortable but are also harder to keep clean.
Kid's Wagon Features
Are you looking for a wagon that folds? Are safety features like a seatbelt, harness, or breaks important to you? Do you need extra storage or cup holders? Each wagon on this list has a different variety of these features so you'll want to prioritize what's most important to you. You'll also want to check out if the tires are plastic or rubber, as rubber drives better on multiple surfaces while plastic can be harder and noisier to maneuver.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.