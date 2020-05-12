11 Best Kid’s Wagons: Compare, Buy & Save

A kid’s wagon is a must-have for any family with little ones. It can take a long time to make it from point A to point B with kids in tow, especially with their always tired legs and all their gear. Whether it’s for a beach day, soccer practice, or simply a walk around the block.

Our Unbiased Reviews

If you're not sure where to start when shopping for a wagon for your kids here are a few things to consider.

Kid's Wagon Size

Most wagons for kids can accommodate at least two children, but some are only large enough for one. If you have a bigger family, check out a larger wagon that can seat up to four, with room for everyone.

Kid's Wagon Design

Kid's wagons vary a bunch when it comes to design. Some are made of wood, others of mostly cloth, and some of plastic. Decide where you're going to store your wagon (if it needs to be kept outside, a fabric wagon is not for you), and also what type of materials work best for your needs. Cloth wagons might be more comfortable but are also harder to keep clean.

Kid's Wagon Features

Are you looking for a wagon that folds? Are safety features like a seatbelt, harness, or breaks important to you? Do you need extra storage or cup holders? Each wagon on this list has a different variety of these features so you'll want to prioritize what's most important to you. You'll also want to check out if the tires are plastic or rubber, as rubber drives better on multiple surfaces while plastic can be harder and noisier to maneuver.