33 Best Board Games for Teens: Your Ultimate Guide

Exploding Kittens is easily one of the best games out there. It is something me and my family swear by.

It’s a game of hot potato. Whoever gets the exploding kitten card is out. Sounds simple, right? But this isn’t just a game of hot potato, it’s a game of screwing over other players!

You have your cards, each of which can perform a different action. The whole point is to stock up on super-powered card so when you do draw an exploding kitten, you can use it to kick someone else out.

It’s devious is the best possible way. People will laugh, cry, or scream! If you’ve yet to grab Exploding Kittens, do yourself a favor and get it now.

Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up

Number of Players: 2 to 5 (different packs allow for more players, though)