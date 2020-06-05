33 Best Board Games for Teens: Your Ultimate Guide

Board games are back in fashion. It’s now cool to stay indoors and play with your family. That’s why we’re here to bring a definitive guide to the best board games for teens.

Should you happen to need any more gift ideas, our guide to the best gifts for 13-year-old boys is sure to have something for everyone.

Best Board Games for Geeks?

There is a huge selection of board games for gamer geeks right now. We've mentioned Fallout above, but there's a few others we didn't include due to age ratings and whatnot. Some of our favorites are below:

Adult Card Games

Ever since Cards Against Humanity, we're living through a golden age of card games for adults. 

A lot of the games on this list are suitable for adults. Eldritch Horror, Mysterium, even Disney Villains and Exploding Kittens - those are all great games every adult needs to play. 

If you need any more suggestions, we here at Heavy have previously counted down the Best Board Games for Adults for your reading pleasure. 

Best Games for Younger Kids

When it comes to kids, go with the classics. The Monopoly sets for kids are great, as are things like Connect 4 or Operation

If your child is in the seven-to-eight category, I'd absolutely recommend Exploding Kittens. Which leads me into...

Why You Should Buy: Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is currently my go-to game when I'm playing with my kids. 

My kids are 17 and 10, so finding something that works for both of them is surprisingly difficult. And yet, Exploding Kittens works perfectly across the different age groups. 

You can read my full review at the top of the page, but in short, it's hot potato with hilarious artwork, palindromes, and, of course, exploding kittens. How could you say no to that?

