50 Best Outdoor Toys for Kids in 2020

Cut through the waters with a boat you can really be proud of. Show off what all of your hard work has allowed you to purchase and make all of your neighbors jealous with the Altair Aqua Fast Boat.



Okay, so it’s a remote-controlled RC boat, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less awesome! The Altair Aqua Fast RC Boat is great for both adults and kids, so don’t let anyone tell you differently. This sleek red and black propelled boat comes with two battery packs, so there is no limit to the amount of fun you can have on rivers, lakes, and, if you’re further inland, a really big pool!

Control the Altair Aqua Fast RC Boat with the included remote and watch it reach speeds of up to 18 mph. The 390-size brushed motor gives you the power you’re looking for while the child-safe propeller ensures the littler ones can handle the remote-controlled boat without safety concerns. It won’t kick on unless a sensor detects that it’s in water.

Afraid of losing your boat to the vastness of a large lake? The anti-capsize hull should reduce that concern a bit while the Out of Range and Low Battery Alarm helps to prevent mishaps while in use. A water-cooled engine prevents overheating, so you’re good to enjoy your RC boat for as long as the battery lasts – which is approximately 10 minutes per full charge.

What’s most appealing about the Altair Aqua Fast RC boat is the look, which mimics some of the most attractive, full-sized speed boats. At a fraction of the cost and maintenance, you can take to nearby lakes and speed around with your very own pint-sized speed boat.

Feeling competitive? Buy two and race against a friend or loved one. Win and rub it in their face forever.