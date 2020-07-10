19 Best School Planners: Your Back to School Guide

Okay. The Conquest Journals Limited Edition Harry Potter Planner has to be one of the best school planners out there.

Those kawaii-like Potter characters are so cute!

What makes this planner so brilliant is the design continues through the book. This isn’t just a cool cover then that’s it. Each of the pages has cutesy characters around the outside. D’aww!

I also love how each of the character’s Birthdays have pictures on so you know when someone’s Birthday is. That’s such a neat feature!