19 Best School Planners: Your Back to School Guide

Whether it’s home learning or sitting inside the classroom, keeping on top of schoolwork is always easier with a stylish planner. That’s why we’re here to bring you the best school planners for 2020 to 2021.

And don’t forget, if you’re venturing into home-learning, we’re also here to bring you everything you need to know about the best Chromebooks for kids.

Don't Forget The Stickers!

When I was at school, we had free light blue planners, and let me tell you, they sucked. Like, a lot. Thankfully, boring planners don't stay dull for long. 

The same logic applies to black or single-color planners. Grab some stickers and turn that blank space into something more personal or expressive. 

Personally, I'd go with Vinyl Stickers, purely because they're more likely to hold up when being pulled out of a bag several times a day. 

How to Pick a Planner

Planners are surprisingly personal, and as we all know, what you may think is cool can result in a groan and an eye-roll. 

The trick here is to think about what your child or young adult likes.

What music do they listen to? What TV shows do they watch? What's their favorite subject? What video games do they play? What color is their room?

Stop and take a moment to think who they are. While getting the right planner may not seem like much, and you'll almost certainly never get thanks, getting it right helps to show them you understand and accept who they are. 

Trust me, these little acts from parents add up over the years, even if they don't show it. 

