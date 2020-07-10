19 Best School Planners: Your Back to School Guide

Whether it’s home learning or sitting inside the classroom, keeping on top of schoolwork is always easier with a stylish planner. That’s why we’re here to bring you the best school planners for 2020 to 2021.
And don’t forget, if you’re venturing into home-learning, we’re also here to bring you everything you need to know about the best Chromebooks for kids.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Okay. The Conquest Journals Limited Edition Harry Potter Planner has to be one of the best school planners out there.
Those kawaii-like Potter characters are so cute!
What makes this planner so brilliant is the design continues through the book. This isn’t just a cool cover then that’s it. Each of the pages has cutesy characters around the outside. D’aww!
I also love how each of the character’s Birthdays have pictures on so you know when someone’s Birthday is. That’s such a neat feature!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rick & Morty is currently one of the most popular TV shows with kids and young adults, so this Rick and Morty 2020 Weekly Planner is a sure-fire win.
Inside you’ll find not only months broken down by weeks, but every new month features artwork from the show. Cool!
This is absolutely a branded stuff is more popular kind of affair. Rick & Morty is hyper-popular, after all. That said, if you want a planner they’re going to actually want to use, there’s nothing wrong with going with what’s trendy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The 2020-2021 Planner is one for people who want something stylish and simple.
The sleek black design goes with just about everything. Your bag could be black or neon pink and this planner still won’t look out of place.
Inside this planner you’ll find each of the months broken down by days. You also get some rather useful monthly stickers to add to pages or create bands for easy access. Nice!
Oh, and there’s a pen holder on the outside, which I’m convinced all school planners should come with!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Starry Night Planner is perfect for the art-loving person.
It’s based on the well-known Vincent Van Gogh painting The Starry Night, which lends itself surprisingly well to a cover. Who knew it could be downsized so well?
Open this book up and you’ll find months broken down by individual days and in a rather neat twist, there’s an inner pocket to store any letters or schoolwork.
The paper on this thing is nice and thick, too. You won’t need to worry about ink bleeding through to other pages.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Sugar Skull 2020 – 2021 Planner is visually the best planner on here. It’s the planner I’d go with.
Plain black can be boring. Do young adults want flowers on their planner? What about the more outgoing kids or adults?
That’s where this planner comes in. It’s stylish without being cliche and is perfect for those who want something expressive.
And it doesn’t come with any of those try-hard stickers! This is one planner you can really fall in love with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Retro School Planners will never go out of fashion. For the tech-loving student, this one’s for you.
What’s cool about this planner, other than the PC-like motherboard cover, is there’s plenty of color on the inside along with plenty of random historical facts.
There aren’t any major extras with this planner but, to be honest, that’s fine. It’s got the balance of price and style just right.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This High School Student Planner is another planner that’ll go with everything, but it’s also got a little more to it than just a plain black aesthetic.
It’s black, sure, but the brick and bright paint splosh really stand out.
Inside this one it’s a truly colorful affair. You’ve still got months and days, just with a nice color coding. You also get little stickers, although they’re kind of useless.
You do get a six-inch ruler, though, so that makes up for the garbage sticker situation. Woo!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the younger kids out there, there’s this Robot Planner.
I think for teens, maybe give this one a pass, yeah? That said, if they’re in single digits, the cartoony robot is sure to go down well.
What’s cool about this planner is there are some reference pages to help them out. Think math equations and answers, a page discussing human anatomy, or the manual alphabet. It’s a solid idea to help kids as they’re learning.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s one for the women and girls out there, it’s the Unicorn 2020-2021 Planner.
Although unicorns scream out young girls, they’re also a popular choice for the older girl who loves all things pink.
The whole unicorn theme runs throughout this planner. Each page features a pastel pink border (and yes, even more unicorns).
If you know someone who’s unicorn mad, this is the planner for them!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bright colors mean they’re not going to forget it. If it’s bursting with color, it’s harder to miss when packing away.
The Daisy by Bloom Planner is super feminine and full of color. I do have to wonder how popular it would be with trendy kids. Are pastel flowers uncool? Maybe keep that in mind when you’re considering it.
What is great about this planner is every purchase helps out a plethora of different charities. So not only are you helping your child, you’re also helping other people’s kids.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the person who can’t live without coffee (me), there’s this Schoolgirl Style – Industrial Café Planner.
Coffee is trendy. It’s now considered cool to do your schoolwork at your local Starbucks. Heck, I’ve written articles for here while in Starbucks!
So why not show your love of caffeine with this planner?
This planner also comes with some actually useful stickers, including months, prompts, and general sticky notes.
I think it’s safe to say, this is one of those school planners everyone needs in their life.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes simple works best, and this Hardcover Flower 2020 – 2021 Planner does the job.
With this planner you also get a bookmark and a ruler you can store in the planner. Hey, extra stuff is good. Why stick with it being just a planner when it can come with more?
On top of the above, it also packs in sticky notes, which are sure to get a lot of usage, and a sticker sheet. The sticker sheet isn’t anything to write home about but, as I say, extra stuff is always welcome.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Although positive messages may be somewhat uncool, it’s important to instill on impressionable kids.
“The time to be trustworthy, kind is now,” is a message all of us could hear more often.
While this MIddle School Planner doesn’t come with stickers, it does have a treasure trove of reference pages to help kids out.
This may not be one of the most groundbreaking school planners, but, you know, positivity at school is always a good thing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Harry Potter is always going to be loved by kids and adults the world over, making this Harry Potter 2020-2021 Weekly Planner a solid bet for a gift.
Although Harry Potter is loved by all, this planner has a very feminine feel to it with its pink pages. Personally I wouldn’t care if either of my boys had a planner with pink in it so long as they’re happy, but you know what school’s like. It’s a consideration worth thinking about.
This planner runs from July 2020 until July 2021, which is perfect as you’ll still be able to get a lot of usage out of it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I’ve always said positive quotes on school planners are a good thing, even more so when the planner literally says stay focused.
How many times during school have you found yourself staring off into space or out a window? Too many to count? Yeah, same.
With this planner, students have a constant reminder to stay focused while at school.
The 2020-2021 Stay Focused Planner also includes stickers and labels to make it easy to turn to different months. Nice!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I know what you’re thinking. Is this Silver 2020-2021 Planner kind of dull? Well…
These kinds of planners are great for jazzing up. Ask the child or young adult what they like then grab some stickers and turn the planner into something that truly represents their interests.
Always remember, dull doesn’t always mean bad. Anything can go from funny-looking duck to swan in the right hands.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the budding artists out there, check out this Artsy Planner 2020-2021.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, simple just works.
This planner is perfect for art students. It’s tasteful without being too in your face or worse, try-hard.
No student wants that!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The best thing about this Isometric Planner 2020-2021 is it works for pretty much everyone.
Young kids? Girls? Older boys? It’s suitable for anyone who needs a planner.
There are also 26 reference pages in this one, so when they need help, it’s right there.
Sure, this may not be the most exciting design, but it ticks all the boxes and takes the guesswork of whether they’ll like it out of the equation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the patriotic kids out there, there’s this High School Student Planner 2020-2021.
As you probably spotted, this planner comes with Old Glory emblazon on the front. It just screams AMERICA!
There’s no stickers or ruler here, but the inside features lots of color and looks all kinds of stylish.
There are also holes for a ring binder should you need to take any of the pages out for whatever reason. Handy!