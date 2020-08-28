25 Cool Dinosaur Toys: The Ultimate List

Dinosaur toys are definitely going to be popular this year. Kids love dinosaurs; there’s something cool about giant animals that roamed the earth way before our time. In fact, we’ve included quite a few of them in our list of this year’s best new toys.
There are many different types of cool dinosaur toys to choose from, such as remotely controlled dinos, action figure dinos, LEGO dinos, and more. Here are the 25 ridiculously cool dinosaur toys available on Amazon right now:
What’s equally as cool as Dinosaurs? Robots. What’s cooler than both? A ROBOT DINOSAUR!
The Fistone RC Robot Dinosaur is just the coolest dino toy out there. This juggernaut of a toy comes with a remote control to make it walk, roar, and swing its head. There’s even a button to make it fight!
Best of all, this dino is smart. So smart, you can program it with up to 50 commands and it’ll perform all of them.
Oh, and it fires rockets. Because why the heck not?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
With a name like Neat-Oh!, you’d better be just that. And, luckily, this ZipBin Dinosaur Collector Storage and Dinos set is just that — super neat! It comes with a high-quality storage toy box for the dinosaurs that are included.
There are 7 toy dinosaurs included, including 5 museum-quality larger dinosaurs that measure up to 6.5″ long, and two regular dinosaurs that measure up to 3″ long. But almost as equally important as the dinos themselves is the box they come in, which is colorfully painted with bright colors and fun prehistoric graphics.
LEGO also has its hands in the dinosaur market with a few different kits, but our top pick is the LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs set. It’s recommended for ages 7 through 12 years, and it allows you to build three different LEGO dinosaurs: a T-Rex, a Triceratops, and a Pterodactyl.
It also comes with a buildable rib cage, providing needed prey for your dinos.
As far as dinosaur toy kits are concerned, the most bang for your buck for younger kids is the PLAYMOBIL Hidden Temple with T-Rex Building Set.
It comes with a spooky Indiana Jones style temple and a dangerous Tyrannosaurus Rex. The figures can bend, sit, stand and turn their heads. The set includes two figures, a dog as well as a few other accessories, including a dog who’s a very good boy.
Speaking of glowing red eyes, check out the Mighty Megasaur. Its eyes glow red, and his body looks authentic. This dinosaur toy has a cool moving neck, and a roar that will frighten all of his/her other toys.
Of course, you can’t go wrong with LEGO sets when you’re looking at stuff relating to Jurassic World or Jurassic Park, and one of our favorites is the Indoraptor Rampage at Lockwood Estate Kit.
Sure, it’s a bit of a mouthful to say, but it comes with 1019 pieces that will keep your kids busy for hours. It’s recommended for ages 8-12 years.
2015’s biggest toy around Christmas was probably the Zoomer Dino from SpinMaster; it was quite popular. The best of the bunch is the shiny blue and white Zoomer Dino Snaptail edition, however, you likely won’t find it anywhere but eBay at this point. It has cool glowing eyes and is remote controlled.
There are other colorways still widely available elsewhere, including this green one. When the Zoomer Dino gets mad, his eyes turn from green to red and he goes crazy!
If you’re looking for the most ferocious and feared among all of the other cool dinosaur toys, look no further than CollectA’s Tyrannosaurus Rex. This magnificent beast is a beautiful replica, with lifelike details right down to its fearsome teeth, bumpy hide, and textures inside its mouth. Each figure in their collection is pre-approved for authenticity by archeologist Anthony Beeson, a well-respected paleoimagery expert.
Another great dinosaur toy set is the set of 10 soft dinosaurs from Toysmith. These dinosaurs aren’t made of hard plastic like most of the other toys on this list, but are instead soft and pliable. They range from 6″ long to 9″ tall. It’s the perfect birthday present or Christmas present for children 3 years to 6 years old.
Power Wheels’ latest new ride-on is one of their best ride-on toys yet, in my expert opinion: the Power Wheels Jurassic World Jeep Wrangler.
It’s modeled after the Jeeps in the Jurassic Park franchise, and if that’s not the coolest thing you’ve ever heard, we can simply never be friends.
Best of all? That light bar in the back ACTUALLY works! It has a max speed of 5mph forward, so your kids will be cruisin’ in no-time.
When you don’t want to just choose one single dinosaur toy, get them the Prextex Assorted figures set. It comes 12 dinosaur figures that are quite sizeable, coming in at ~7-inches tall. On top of that, there’s some educational value here, as it comes with a book containing the history of each dinosaur. It’s one of the best toys for boys and girls alike, inspiring an interest in dino history.
We couldn’t very well have a list of cool dinosaur toys without including some of the great Jurassic World merchandise. But instead of flooding this list with Jurassic World toys — which we easily could do, by the way — we’ll just include our favorite: the Indominus Rex. This feared beast will strike fear into the rest of his toys.
Now, you can pick-up a Jurassic World Indominous Rex plush!
Not all dinosaur toys need to be hulking leviathans. Sometimes cute is just as good.
They don’t come any cuter than this Toy Story Rex Figure. If there were an award for the derpiest dinosaur ever designed, Rex would win it 10 times over.
This figure stands as 7.8-inches tall, features articulation in the jaw, arms, and legs, and is perfect for the dinosaur loving, Toy Story watching child.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
There are so many great Melissa & Doug toys on the market that we were super excited when the company showcased a giant stuffed T-Rex. This mega-size stuffed animal has bold colors and stands on its own, measure in at 32″ tall. It’s recommended for ages 3 years and up.
Going the educational toy route when buying toys doesn’t have to be a drag for your kids, as there are some super cool toys that can also be used as learning toys. One of our favorites is the National Geographic Dinosaur Fossil Dig Kit which allows kids to dig for their own real dino fossil. They can discover one of three fossils in the kit: a dinosaur bone, a mosasaur tooth, or dinosaur poop (yes, seriously). Of course, with it being National Geographic-branded you know you’re getting a quality kit.
The other great Prehistoric Pets interactive dinosaur is the “Terrordactyl.” Like the Cruncher, this little guy also interacts with its owner, and can “spit” fire also. He features 20 different dino sounds and advanced dino-robotics.
Of course, with the release of the latest Jurassic World movies, dinosaur toys are going to be as popular as ever. And this year, the best dinosaur toys on Amazon are going to mostly be the ones relating to the upcoming movie.
The Carnotaurus Figure is actually from the first Jurassic World, but it’s still one of Amazon’s best choices. The figure has realistic sculpting and decoration that makes this line a standout among other dino toys that are typically not very well-painted. It also has a button on its back for a head strike and chomp motion that your kids will find amusing.
Mattel’s Prehistoric Pets Interactive Dinosaurs are pretty great. The coolest of the bunch is the Cruncher, which is the fastest interactive pet ever created. He comes when called, dances and even plays catch. He can remember over 30 actions and sounds, and features more than 200 sounds and animations with 8 different ways to play. He WILL become your child’s new favorite toy. In fact, it’s easily the coolest electronic pet you’ll find this year.
If you’re REALLY looking for realistic dinosaur toys, one of the best designs we’ve seen over the past couple of years is this brand new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Super Colossal T-Rex. It’s suitable for ages 4 and up, but to be honest, I’m already planning to add it to my own collection.
Is it as massive as we say? Absolutely – it’s 3 feet long when it’s fully assembled, making it one super cool dino toy.
It features articulated arms, legs, and jaw, and the mechanism can be used to swoop down and pick up the other helpless dinosaurs in their collection.
It’s not always the biggest dinosaurs that give you the most trouble. The Jurassic World Velociraptor is a menacing dino that shouldn’t be overlooked. This toy has an insane level of detail, and when he teams up with other Velociraptors (sold separately), they are to be even more feared.
The Jurassic World jeep is an iconic part of the movie, just as it has been in the past movies of the franchise. This Jeep Wrangler, made by Jada, is 1:32 scale, measuring 4.5″ long and 2 inches tall. It’s a great Jurassic World collectible for any fan.
The Dino-Opoly board game allows players to learn about dinosaurs in a Monopoly-style environment.
The board is colorful, and it’s undoubtedly a fun alternative to Monopoly to play. You’ll still want to rage quit two hours into it, but at least you will have gotten a taste of fun beforehand.
This set also comes with a selection of different dinosaur tokens to play as. What more could you ask for?
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Gyrosphere is to Jurassic World what the iconic Jeep was to Jurassic Park. Now, there’s an RC version of the Gyrosphere from the newer Jurassic films, and it can hold two figures inside.
Toys have definitely come a long way over the past decade, and this Jurassic World Pterano-Drone is proof of that! It basically has a flapping dinosaur set atop a lightweight drone, so that it’s like the dinosaur is flying.
If you’re looking for the coolest drone of 2018, look no further than the Jurassic World Pterano-Drone.
Like Monopoly, LEGO has its hand on every major movie blockbuster. The LEGO Jurassic World Indominus Rex Breakout Building Kit is just one of the examples of that, as there are many more LEGO Jurassic World sets to choose from. But our pick has to go to the Indominus Rex Breakout set, since you get an awesome 8″ x 12″ impound, helicopter, and a 6″ tall Indominus Rex.