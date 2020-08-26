101 Best Cool Toys for Girls: The Ultimate List

One of the best purchases I’ve made as a parent so far is this Princess Castle Tent for my daughter. It’s super easy to set up, and it looks great in her bedroom. But more importantly, she spends a LOT of time in it. She reads in it, she brings her stuffed animals in it, she has tea parties in it, she plays on her Kindle in it…she’s always in there on those rainy days where we can’t always take her outside.

It also comes with large star lights that add a sort of enchanting look to the tent that she’ll absolutely love!

We also included this on our list of the best toys for 7 year old girls. if you’re looking for a more specific age recommendation.