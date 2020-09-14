5 Best FGTeeV Toys: Your Ultimate Guide

If there’s an FGTeeV toys set kids are going to be wanting for their Birthday or Christmas, it’s going to be the FGTeeV Party in The Elevator.

This set has just about everything kids could need to recreate the Party in The Elevator song at home.

Glowsticks? Check. Flashing elevator lights? You know it. Necklaces? You bet. Glow sticks and plastic shades? Sure, why not?

This pack also comes with a storage box, two neon figures (which look great!), and a TV figure that also acts as a UV light to make everything glow. Cool or what?

I’ve got visions of my youngest blasting FGTeeV songs on YouTube, all dressed up ready to party. If that sounds like your kid as well, this is one gift you won’t want to miss out on.

Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up