5 Best FGTeeV Toys: Your Ultimate Guide

Got an FGTeeV fan in the house but need some help finding the best FGTeeV toys? If so, we’re here to bring you all the best toys that need to be on your radar.
If there’s an FGTeeV toys set kids are going to be wanting for their Birthday or Christmas, it’s going to be the FGTeeV Party in The Elevator.
This set has just about everything kids could need to recreate the Party in The Elevator song at home.
Glowsticks? Check. Flashing elevator lights? You know it. Necklaces? You bet. Glow sticks and plastic shades? Sure, why not?
This pack also comes with a storage box, two neon figures (which look great!), and a TV figure that also acts as a UV light to make everything glow. Cool or what?
I’ve got visions of my youngest blasting FGTeeV songs on YouTube, all dressed up ready to party. If that sounds like your kid as well, this is one gift you won’t want to miss out on.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
As a parent of two boys, let me tell you, they are gross. Boys, and some girls, will always find farting the funniest thing in the world.
With that in mind, the FGTeeV Roleplay Fart Flinger is sure to result in lots of naughty giggles.
The name really does explain it all. You pull the trigger, then the Fart Flinger throws out one of 10 fart noises. YUCK!
That’s not all this thing does either. Just to add a bit of style to the grossness, the Flinger also lights up when shooting farts.
Honestly, half of this review contains lines I never thought I’d ever need to write. Still, kids are sure to get a kick out of pulling the trigger when family members sit down or just running about the house making fart noises.
It’s good, dumb fun, and while some will turn their noses up at something so silly, you just know it’s going to bring them happiness. And really, isn’t that all that matters?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Kids love copying what they see on YouTube, and the Be Like FGTeeV Voice-Changin’ Mic lets them become their favorite YouTubers.
This mic is one of the FGTeeV toys you know they’re going to get a lot of usage out of. There are three distinct voices to have fun with, and you can record and play what you say back in either a disguised voice or their normal voice.
That’s not all this toy does, though. It also plays some of the best FGTeeV songs like Granny’s House Party in the Elevator, Ant Bully, Blueberry Pie’s Got Flies in It, Down with the Pew, Gurkey Turkey, and others.
It also plays 14 different FGTeeV sounds. What more could you ask for?
It’s a fun toy and it’s clear a lot of love has gone into the design and function of this thing. If your child can’t get enough of Skylander Dad and co., you know they’re going to love this.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Arguably the cutest item on this list, the Bonker’s Oreo The Dog Toy is perfect for boys and girls.
This plush is based on the FGTeeV family dog named Oreo, because, well, it’s colored like an Oreo.
Oreo is eight-inches tall, which is the size you want for the end of the bed or sitting on a shelf.
It’s also worth noting kids absolutely love Oreo the dog. It’s easily one of the most popular real-life characters, so expect this to be near the top of every kid’s wish-list.
If Oreo the dog isn’t your child’s favorite, there’s also the Derpy Bacon Plush to consider.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Kids love mystery mini-figures, and given this two-pack is based on most kid’s favorite YouTubers, you know they’re going to love it.
The FGTeeV Squishy Figure Season 1 Range has eight figures in total to collect, and just to reiterate, this pack comes with two figures.
Each of the figures are based on characters from the show and are nice and squishy. Kids are sure to get a kick out of the therapeutic squishiness.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated