5 Best Hasbro GI Joe Figures: Your Ultimate List

Whether you’re an adult looking to bask in nostalgia or a parent looking to share their childhood with their kids, the new Hasbro GI Joe figures are sure to be on many a wish-list. YO JOE!
And now it’s time to look at the figure everyone wants.
The GI Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes is by far the best figure in this wave. I’ll admit, I am a huge fan of Snake Eyes, as I’m sure many of you reading this are. If there’s one figure Hasbro had to nail, it’d be this one.
Everything about the design of this figure just works. The black is light enough to not obscure detail, the body shape is more lithe than Duke and Roadblock, and the add-on gear – a chest strap, gun holster, and knife strap – all fit perfectly without getting the way.
In terms of accessories, Snake Eyes comes with his over-sized backpack like the original 80’s version, two guns, a silencer, and a sword and sheathe.
The sword sheathe can be placed directly into Snake Eyes’ back slot or onto the side of the backpack (which then slots into the back slot). That’s a cool little addition as it lets you switch between different styles. Cool!
The only real drawback of this figure is the backpack. It’s so heavy! Too heavy, I’d argue. Trying to get Snake Eyes to stand with the backpack attached isn’t easy and will take a good few attempts. It really is like the 80’s figure!
It’s not a major issue, though. I ditched the backpack and slotted the sheathe into the back, which makes it a lot easier to pose the figure.
So yeah, if you’re starting a collection or have yet to grab Snake Eyes, don’t sleep on it. It really is worth every penny.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
There may only be one villain per wave, but Hasbro made it a good one.
The GI Joe Classified Series Destro figure is selling out at a lot of places, just to give you an idea of how popular this figure is.
This figure really ticks all the boxes. It’s very posable, the colors are clean, and the accessories are excellent. This is the smallest compliment possible, but I was really impressed the briefcase opens and there’s some detail inside instead of a blank, flat space.
As I’ve said elsewhere on this list, it’s those small details kids and collectors really appreciate.
Alongside the briefcase, Destro comes with two pistols, one of which is golden, because Destro.
The briefcase is a bit of a pain to get into Destro’s hand, but with a quick wiggle of the thumb, it’ll fit. What a major gripe, I know, but when that’s the biggest issue with the figure, you know Hasbro got this one right.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
I’ll tell you something, when I got the GI Joe Classified Series Roadblock figure out of the packaging, I audibly exclaimed “COOL!”
It’s such a good figure. I may be biased towards Snake Eyes, but Roadblock comes in a very close second.
What’s crazy is how well this figure balances with the huge gun attached. Once you’ve got the hands where they should be, all it takes is a few bends of the knees and Roadblock will stand up unsupported. Wild or what? I was convinced the gun would cause him to fall straight over but, somehow, Hasbro managed to achieve a Thanos level of balance.
If Roadblock isn’t on your radar, he absolutely should be. When you’ve got the team set up and he’s standing there with an over-sized gun, believe me, it looks imposing in the coolest way possible.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The GI Joe Classified Series Duke may not be the best figure in this wave, but it’s still a solid addition to the roster.
The thing I love about this figure is the posing options. The backpack isn’t too heavy and balances out further with Duke’s slightly more bulky torso.
That allows you to really bend this figure to get some cool action poses. The binoculars are a neat add-on but chances are you won’t use them. What’s the point when you can pose him with a gun?
The extra pistol slot and holster is another extra I really like. It’s those little touches that really add to the overall aesthetic.
So yeah, Duke isn’t going to top everyone’s list when there’s a Snake Eyes figure. Still, I really like this figure and had a blast posing it when Hasbro sent me this wave for review.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
As much as it pains me to say, the GI Joe Classified Series Scarlett is my least favorite figure in this wave.
It’s a little more complicated than this is a bad figure. Although the face looks off in a lot of shots, the head is actually really great when you’ve got it in-hand.
With the Hasbro GI Joe figures, each of the figures came out brilliantly. It’s when we get into accessories that things start to take a turn for a worse.
Scarlett’s crossbow doesn’t stay together. I understand because of packaging constraints it needs to be separated into two parts, but in my review figure, the parts don’t connect into one another. The top part kind of rests in the gun bit.
With Hasbro’s Marvel Legends range, the accessory isn’t important most of the time. If Spider-Man’s web doesn’t look right, it’s okay because you can pose him without them. With GI Joe figures, the accessory is more important to posing. Would Roadblock look half as cool if he wasn’t holding his massive gun?
Thankfully, there are two saving graces. First, as I mentioned, the actual Scarlett figure is great, and the more slender body means you can pull off some Black Widow-esq poses.
The other, Scarlett does come with three dagger accessories (two for holding, one for the holster is how I roll), meaning you can ditch the crossbow if you tire of it falling apart.
It’s such a minor gripe – and it’s one that can be fixed with some blu tack or glue – and it shouldn’t put you off grabbing this figure. It’s just I’d rather give you all the facts and let you decide what to do.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up