5 Best Hasbro GI Joe Figures: Your Ultimate List

And now it’s time to look at the figure everyone wants.

The GI Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes is by far the best figure in this wave. I’ll admit, I am a huge fan of Snake Eyes, as I’m sure many of you reading this are. If there’s one figure Hasbro had to nail, it’d be this one.

Everything about the design of this figure just works. The black is light enough to not obscure detail, the body shape is more lithe than Duke and Roadblock, and the add-on gear – a chest strap, gun holster, and knife strap – all fit perfectly without getting the way.

In terms of accessories, Snake Eyes comes with his over-sized backpack like the original 80’s version, two guns, a silencer, and a sword and sheathe.

The sword sheathe can be placed directly into Snake Eyes’ back slot or onto the side of the backpack (which then slots into the back slot). That’s a cool little addition as it lets you switch between different styles. Cool!

The only real drawback of this figure is the backpack. It’s so heavy! Too heavy, I’d argue. Trying to get Snake Eyes to stand with the backpack attached isn’t easy and will take a good few attempts. It really is like the 80’s figure!

It’s not a major issue, though. I ditched the backpack and slotted the sheathe into the back, which makes it a lot easier to pose the figure.

So yeah, if you’re starting a collection or have yet to grab Snake Eyes, don’t sleep on it. It really is worth every penny.

Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up