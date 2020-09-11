15 Best Roblox Toys: The Ultimate List

Roblox is a game that has pretty much taken over the lives of kids across the world. In fact, both my son (8) and daughter (4) play the game every day, and it has become a major topic of conversation in my household.
Obviously, the company behind Roblox — properly named the ROBLOX Corporation — knows that its game has blown up in popularity, as they’ve got a brand new focus on creating awesome Roblox toys.
So, if you’re looking to get your kids away from their screens once in a while, here are the top 15 best Roblox toys for sale right now, ranging from the very first wave to the newest Series 8.
Taken from various Roblox adventures and the memes that resulted, this Roblox Meme Pack allows you to mix and match parts to create your own ridiculous-looking Roblox character. You can then deck that character out with accessories.
You’ll find characters such as thunder12222’s Meganoob, Despacito Spider, the velociraptor from The Labyrinth, and so many more.
Inside each package, you’ll find a redeemable code that will unlock exclusive virtual items in-game.
The latest wave of Mystery Figures is Series 8, and it’s available in a 6-figure pack that also includes 6 exclusive virtual Roblox items. Different characters included in the mystery pack have different rarities, and each pack gives you the chance of finding one of those rare figures. Collect all of the 24 new character figures in Series 8.
Hands-down, the absolute BEST Roblox toy available right now is the Jailbreak: Great Escape playset. It comes with four iconic characters and a bunch of accessories from the open-world action game Jailbreak – one of Roblox’s most popular games.
Each set comes with two fences, a ramp, an ATV, a glider, and more!
Anyone who knows me knows I have an obsession with all things zombie-related, and this Zombie Attack Playset pulls characters from some of the most popular user-generated Roblox games in existence, including Reason 2 Die, Apocalypse Rising, Zombie Rush, and The Neighborhood of Robloxia. Each set comes with a variety of figures and accessories, including zombies, a caution sign, a tower, and more. It’s the perfect set for zombie-loving gamers.
Relive the ultimate superhero-themed Roblox adventure with the Heroes of Robloxia playset. You’re tasked with stopping Darkmatter and his evil minions before they takeover the world! The set comes with eight characters: Captain Roblox, Tessla, Overdrive, Kinetic, Cicada, Darkmatter, Dynamo, and Atomic Waste.
Another great Jailbreak-themed toy is this awesome armored SWAT Unit vehicle, which comes with a SWAT van, two figures, and some accessories.
When new toy collections are announced, the best way to purchase them is by the playset. With that in mind, check out the new Champions of Roblox Playset Series 1, which includes six cool toys modeled after Roblox characters found in the popular game. In this collection, you’ll receive Korblox Mage, Korblox Deathspeaker, Korblox General, The Overseer, Redcliff Elite Commander, and the Alar Knight of Splintered Skies. Each action figure has interchangeable parts, meaning you can take the Mage’s staff and give it to the General, you can give the Overseer the legs of the Deathspeaker, and more. There will be 40 series 1 figures to collect, and more playsets will be announced soon.
High school kids think they’re so cool, don’t they? Well, these Robox figures really ARE cool. Too cool for school? (sorry, I couldn’t resist). The Roblox High School Playset Series 1 comes with two figures, both of which have a skateboard. It also comes with a locker and disproportioned book. Like the figures above, these figures also have mix and match parts, so you can give your leather jacket-clad, scarf-wearing figure some pink legs, if you’d prefer.
Kids and pizza go hand-in-hand, so it’s no surprise that the Roblox corporation created this Work at a Pizza Place Playset for its first series of toys. The set comes with a pizza delivery person on a scooter, complete with pizza in tow. It also comes with extra pizza boxes and a chef — we assume he made the pizza. It also comes with a virtual item code for use in the game. It also appears as though this set is the only one to contain a vehicle, but hopefully we’ll see more new Roblox toys introduced soon.
One of the coolest Roblox toys available right now is the Lord Umberhallow figure. Lord Umberhallow originated from the Roblox Hallow’s Eve event, and while that version of the character is super Halloween-themed, the toy takes a more year-round approach. Instead of the pumpkin head, the toy has a devilish helmet with horns and red wings. He also comes with a sword. He’s one of the cooler-looking Series 1 toys, and we can’t wait to see what Roblox Series 2 will look like.
Bring the BOOM with the Operation TNT playset, which includes some awesome construction-themed toys. This explosive set comes with four characters, a mine cart, some mining equipment, and an awesome drill, as well as other accessories. The set pulls figures, vehicles, and accessories from popular Roblox games like Berezaa’s Miner’s Haven, Widgeon’s Mining INC, Cindering’s Sharp Shooter Mines, and more.
This knight-themed Roblox playset is called the Days of Knights Mix & Match set, and it comes with 16 total pieces including four knights, weapons, and shields.
The two coolest robots from Robot 64 are available now: DuelDroid 5000 and Beebo.
If you’re looking for a more formidable Roblox playset, check out the brand new Roblox Jailbreak: Museum Heist Feature Playset— just released in 2019. It comes with six Roblox characters that can be mixed and matched to create your own character. It also comes with a highly sought-after exclusive virtual item code for the T-Rex Skeleton.
The six characters included are the Sneaky Criminal, Thieving Criminal, Unkempt Collector, Scared Cop, SWAT Boss, and Kempt Collector.
It comes with everything shown in the picture!
The 8th wave of new Roblox toys brings along one of the coolest vehicles in the game. I’m talking about the Celestial Deluxe Vehicle from Jailbreak! The vehicle comes with two characters (Badimo), the vehicle, and the accessories shown.