7 Best 24-Volt Ride On Cars: The Complete Guide

Is there anything more fun than racing an officially licensed F1 ride on? Nope. This is perfect for the more adventurous kids.

The Kidzone Electric Ride On Toy is one of the best 24-volt ride on cars out there. It’s based on the McLaren MCL35 F1 car, which is why it looks so cool. It’s even got the flag!

This ride on is all about high performance. Thanks to the two powerful 24-volt motors, this ride on can reach a top speed of 7.5mph. That may not sound like much on paper, but when they’re out there speeding down a hill, they’ll feel it.

Because of the higher speed, it’s not suitable for really young kids. The recommended age here is ages six and up, which makes sense (though there is a lower speed mode if they find it’s a little too fast).

The other great thing about this ride on? It’s all about safety. This ride on comes equipped with extra-wide rear wheels as well as an adjustable seatbelt, strengthened bumper, and reliable EM brakes. The flag I mentioned earlier also adds another layer of visibility to the design. Smart, right?

The only downside here is operation time is just one to two hours. That’s the industry standard, of course, so it’s not a deal-breaker by any means, but it’s worth keeping in mind.