7 Best 24-Volt Ride On Cars: The Complete Guide

As a general rule of gift shopping, you can never go wrong with ride ons. Seriously, whether it’s for a boy or a girl, they are sure to get an endless amount of fun from cruising in the latest ride on.
Ride ons are the hottest toys about, so if you’re looking to discover more about the best 24-volt ride on cars, here are the best picks along with everything else you need to know.
Our Review
Is there anything more fun than racing an officially licensed F1 ride on? Nope. This is perfect for the more adventurous kids.
The Kidzone Electric Ride On Toy is one of the best 24-volt ride on cars out there. It’s based on the McLaren MCL35 F1 car, which is why it looks so cool. It’s even got the flag!
This ride on is all about high performance. Thanks to the two powerful 24-volt motors, this ride on can reach a top speed of 7.5mph. That may not sound like much on paper, but when they’re out there speeding down a hill, they’ll feel it.
Because of the higher speed, it’s not suitable for really young kids. The recommended age here is ages six and up, which makes sense (though there is a lower speed mode if they find it’s a little too fast).
The other great thing about this ride on? It’s all about safety. This ride on comes equipped with extra-wide rear wheels as well as an adjustable seatbelt, strengthened bumper, and reliable EM brakes. The flag I mentioned earlier also adds another layer of visibility to the design. Smart, right?
The only downside here is operation time is just one to two hours. That’s the industry standard, of course, so it’s not a deal-breaker by any means, but it’s worth keeping in mind.
- Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
- Max Load: 132 Pounds
- Battery: 24-Volt, 10Ah
- Speed: 3.7 to 5.6mph
- Size: 53.94-inches by 30.32-inches by 21.65-inches
Jeeps are cool. Not only that, they also offer up slightly more space when compared with their car counterparts.
The Huffy Kids Electric 24V Two Seater Ride On has a lot of thought put into the design. The dual-drive motors are designed to create enough torque so its capable of driving on different types of surfaces.
On top of that, you’ve also got folding mirrors, horn, motor sounds, rear storage, working tailgate, LED headlights, and of course, working doors. That’s quite a lot, isn’t it?
- Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
- Max Load: 125 Pounds
- Battery: 24-Volt
- Speed: 2.5 to 5mph
- Size: 60.23-inches by 33.07-inches by 20.47-inches
Kidzone really does make some of the best ride on cars out there, and the Kidzone Kids 24V Battery Powered Ride On ATV is no different.
Ride ons don’t need to always be cars. Sometimes changing it up and making it an ATV really makes it feel more adventurous.
On the safety side of things, this ride on offers wear-resistant tires, an extended seating area, as well as wheel suspension. It’s also made from premium, lightweight plastic designed for durability.
As well as the usual USB music player options, this ride on also comes equipped with bright LED lights and stylish, large off-road tires.
There’s no mention of how long each eight to 12-hour charge will last other than “hours of playtime.” As a rule of thumb, that normally translates to around two hours per charge.
- Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
- Max Load: 55 Pounds
- Battery: 24-Volt, 10Ah
- Speed: 5mph
- Size: 43-inches by 29.5-inches by 30.7-inches
There is nothing in this world saying ride on toys are a boy’s toy. Girls love them just as much. I mean, what kid wouldn’t love whizzing around in their very own car?
The sopbost 24V Ride On Car is pink. Pink! And yes, that’s enough of a reason to consider it.
This is another two-seater with openable doors, bright headlights, seatbelts, and a large trunk for storing the important things like toys and juice boxes.
As well as a music function, this car comes with a remote control for parents and has a max speed of around five miles per hour.
- Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
- Max Load: 135 Pounds
- Battery: 24-Volt, 10Ah
- Speed: 5mph
- Size: 52.36-inches by 36.22-inches by 31.5-inches
The Joywhale 24V 2 Seater Kids Ride On is another the best two-seater ride on cars with a parental remote control.
It’s one of those 24-Volt Ride On Cars that’s worth checking out. It’s a two-seater with two driving modes – kid operated and parental. A must for parents looking to control the action.
Up-time is around the one to 2.5-hours mark. The standard, then. You’ve also got a music player, bright lights, radio, and each seat has a reinforced three-point seatbelt.
- Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
- Max Load: 130 Pounds
- Battery: 24-Volt, 10Ah
- Speed: 2 to 4mph
- Size: 46.5-inches by 29-inches by 28-inches
Not only is the AOKOY 24V Ride On one of the best ride ons for kids, it’s one of the best two-seater ride on cars with a parental remote control, meaning parents can control the action while keeping their child safe.
Aside from style, this ride on features a 24-volt, 10 ampere-hours (Ah) rechargeable battery that offers up around eight to 12 hours of usage, which is a lot when it comes to ride ons. The cheaper models max out at one to two hours, so you know you’re going to get a lot of usage out of this thing.
In terms of speed, this ride on moves from 3.4mph to 5.6mph.
Elsewhere this is a pretty realistic experience thanks to the openable doors, adjustable LED headlights, and it’s got a USB port and microSD card slot and an AUX port allowing kids to wirelessly listen to music while they’re driving. How cool does that sound?
- Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
- Max Load: 220 Pounds
- Battery: 24-Volt, 10Ah
- Speed: 3.7 to 5.6mph
- Size: 51.97-inches by 36.22-inches by 30.71-inches
Why go with a car when you can go with a UTV?
The Freddo Toys 24V Battery Powered Kids Electric Ride On comes with two driving speeds aimed to offer different experiences depending on the child’s age.
You’ve also got a parental control mode if you are giving this gift to a younger child. There are also two seats, so if a sibling wants to ride along, they totally can.
You’ve also got LED front and rear lights, openable doors, and a USB music player.
One thing to keep in mind with this ride on, it doesn’t have the best runtime. In fact, it’s just 40 minutes, which puts this one on the lower end of the spectrum.
- Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
- Max Load: 100 Pounds
- Battery: 24-Volt
- Speed: 3 to 5 mph
- Size: 54-inches by 34-inches by 34-inches