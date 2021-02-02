Exclusive: Spin Master Reveals New Air Hogs Jump Fury

Toy brand Spin Master gives Heavy an exclusive look at the next generation of Air Hogs, Air Hogs Jump Fury.

The forthcoming remote-controlled car is geared up for both indoor and outdoor usage. The new ‘zero damage’ tires mean this affordable beast can traverse both indoor surfaces, pavements, and more importantly, jump off almost anything, which you just know kids are going to love. What kid wouldn’t love making ramps out of books then sending a monster truck careening through the air?

Whether it’s 360-degree spins or elegant backflips, the Air Hogs Jump Fury is all about high-octane tricks thanks to the lightweight design of the monster truck.

For the parents out there worrying about something getting scratched or damaged, there’s no need to fret. The wheels are, in a twist I’m sure parents will appreciate, designed specifically to not scratch up the furniture. Great news or what?

Availability

The new Air Hogs Jump Fury is set to release in the Fall of 2021. Just in time for Christmas, then.

If you can’t wait until then or you’ve got a Birthday coming up, you can still pick up the Air Hogs Super Soft remote-controlled car in the meantime.

Price

When the Jump Fury releases, it’ll come in at a recommended retail price of $39.99, which to be honest, is still nice and affordable given how freaking cool this thing is. Can you ever go wrong with remote-controlled cars? I don’t think so.

You can, however, buy a remote-controlled car that’s sure to end with something getting smashed to bits, which is why I cannot recommend Air Hogs enough. What can I say, I’m a big fan of walls and flooring not looking like a wild animal has been clawing at it.

Age Recommendation

As with the Super Soft range of Air Hogs, the Jump Fury too comes designed for ages five years and up.

How High Can the Jump Fury Jump?

It’s nice when toys actually live up to their name, isn’t it? As you can probably guess, the Jump Fury really can … jump! In fact, it can reach heights of up to 22 inches.

To give you an idea of how high that is, action figures are generally six-inches, so that’d be just under four figures standing on each other’s shoulders. That’s pretty darn high!

Who Is Spin Master?

Established in 1994 by two childhood friends, Spin Master has gone from strength to strength. Whether it’s Paw Patrol, a super affordable Batman range, or the always-popular Bakugan, chances are you’ll have come across Spin Master’s portfolio without even realizing it.

Spin Master is also responsible for the Gund range of plushies, which are arguably the fluffiest toys around. Seriously, every kid should have one of these cutesy bears.

