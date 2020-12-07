Barbie Glam Getaway: Where to Buy Right Now

Grab The Barbie Glam Getaway House Here

Barbie is back on the rise again. If you’re on the hunt for the Barbie Glam Getaway dollhouse, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know and where to grab this year’s must-have gift.

One thing I do need to stress before we get into it, delivery services everywhere are getting hammered right now due to the number of people turning to online to avoid crowds.

Also of Interest: Billie Eilish Bad Guy Doll: Where to Buy

If the option’s available to you, I’d definitely recommend grabbing this gift as early as possible to avoid any delays. I’d also consider grabbing the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to snag priority shipping.

With that out the way, let’s jump in.

Where to Buy and Pricing

You can grab the Barbie Glam Getaway from Amazon right now for $39.99.

That’s a really solid price. Given the Barbie Dreamhouse comes in at just under $200, I’d argue $39.99 is the much more affordable end of the scale. Plus given Barbie dolls range from $10 to $30 per set, you can get a good amount without breaking the bank. What’s not to love?

What is the Barbie Glam Getaway?

Imagine a dollhouse, only downsized into a portable package. That’s what this set is.

It’s the portability that makes this set so cool. When you’re done playing, just fold the different areas together and it forms a house, complete with a carry handle.

As a parent of two boys, I wish more toys were like this. It’d make tidy up time so much easier.

As for the inside, you’ve got a bedroom area with a zebra print bed, a nightstand with a lamp, a picture frame, and a selection of other gizmos to jazz it up. There’s also a kitchen area with different utensils and a toilet.

What I love about this set is it’s not just a load of blank rooms. Each area feels unique and comes with different items to customize the design it as you see fit. Kids are going to get a kick out of making it their own.

What Ages Is This For?

As with most Barbie sets, the starter age recommendation is 36 months and up. The main reason being some of the sets feature smaller parts and, generally, aren’t suitable for babies or toddlers.

How Popular Is Barbie?

Barbie will always be popular, but what you may not know is Barbie is seeing a huge surge in sales.

According to Reuters, total sales for Barbie grew by 29 percent this year, the highest since 2003. This is in part due to the recent updates to the Barbie line to include more inclusive designs, such as different skin tones, sizes, and professions.

How Likely Is the Glam Getaway to Sell Out?

This is a hard one to predict. Barbie maker, Mattel, is normally good when it comes to keeping stock levels topped up. That said, given the rise in popularity and the fact more people are shopping online now, and this is one of the most popular toys on Amazon right now, my advice would be to get it as soon as possible to avoid potential stock shortages. If you change your mind, you can always return it so long as it’s unopened.

See Also: