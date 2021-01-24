18 Best Beach Toys for Kids: The Ultimate List

The warmer weather is here, and that means it’s time to pack up the beach blankets, round-up the kids, and head to the beach. But you’re forgetting something — beach toys! So if you’re looking for some fun beach toys for kids, we’ve got you covered with our list of the top 18 best kids beach toys:
The Slammo Game Set from GoSports is an all-inclusive outdoor game that puts a unique twist on beach volleyball. The objective of the game is to hit a ball between two teams in order to return it to an ankle-high circular net on the ground.
The game is designed for use in sand on the beach and includes a Slammo target, two completion balls, a larger training ball, a carrying case for easy transportability, and a full set of rules to the game.
The Slammo Game can be played with two teams of two and is recommended for children ages twelve and up. It’s one of the best outdoor toys for kids and adults alike, and we included it on our list of the best outdoor games for kids.
Sometimes going the simple route with your toy design can be the best way to make kids love your toys, and that’s exactly what Playmobil is known for. Their newest line of sand toys is great for that reason, and our favorite is the brand new Playmobil Water Tank Truck.
The tank can be filled with water and used as a watering can, and it comes with two ramps that can be used as bridges or water gutters as well. The water tank is removable so it can be used on its own. This truck is the perfect sand toy, so if you’re big on the beach or have a sandbox for your kids, chances are the Playmobil water tank truck will be a great addition.
It’s easily one of the best Playmobil toys available to grab right now.
In the heat of battle, the water gun with the quickest reload capabilities can score victories over even the biggest super soakers. That’s why we love the Zuru XShot Fast Fill Blaster.
This baby uses rapid sealing technology to allow you to just quickly open up the tail end of it, dunk it in the water to fill it up, and then put the lid back on.
It uses water-pump action to squirt a stream of water at your foes with ease.
It also helps that it’s one of the lower-priced blasters on this list, yet it’s still great quality.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
You’d likely be surprised to see a kite on this list, but there are quite a few cool-looking kites that kids will love. For an 8 year old, I recommend one of the cool dragon kites you can buy, like this WindNSun Dragon Kite.
It handles like a dream, and will let your kid fly a dragon in the sky. It’s great for the beach or the park.
It’s a beautifully-designed kite that’s super sturdy, and is great for winds between 7-18mph.
This beach toy set from Liberty Imports comes with a pink wagon to pull all of the other toys to your child’s destination. It comes with five unique castle molds, a sand wheel, water pail, play tools and more sand molds. It also comes with a spade and a rake.
The toys are durable and safe, and with them, your child can create awesome sand sculptures.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Boochie is a unique and innovative ball game from Gamewright that is designed for beach play. The game can be played with two to four players and takes only fifteen minutes to play, so everyone can have a turn with minimal waiting and there’s no chance of the players getting bored during the game.
The Boochie game set includes four toss rings, four bean balls, four wrist trackers, a Boochie target, and a vinyl travel bag for easy transportability to and from the beach. We love the game so much, that we also included it in our list of the best outdoor toys for kids.
Small lacrosse sticks that are water-ready. The COOP Hydro Lacrosse sets are perfect for the beach!
If you’ve got a few kids heading to the beach with you this summer, you might want to check out one of these variety packs of kids beach toys on Amazon. The best-selling of the bunch is this Click N Play 18 pc. Beach Sand Toy Set. It comes with 18 fun and colorful toys for their day at the beach, including a sand wheel, bucket, shovels, rakes, sand sifters, and watering can.
It also comes with a great carrying bag.
This simple little toy by Melissa & Doug will keep your toddler entertained for quite a while. Dump water up at the top and watch as it makes its way down to the bottom. The water will tip, spin, and sift as it makes its way through each obstacle.
The Seaside Sidekicks Sand-and-Water Sifting Funnel is one of Melissa & Doug’s Sunny Patch toys, which is a line of products that encourage outdoor play.
Recommended Ages: 2 to 5 Years
The Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Beach Bundle is a beach toy kit designed to provide entertainment in the sand for babies and small children. The bundle set includes a bucket, rake, sifter, and tote bag.
All toys and items included in the set are designed in a cute and whimsical bright-colored blue octopus theme that adds extra fun to the set as well as ensures that it will never get lost or mixed up with the beach toys of other children. When it comes to Melissa & Doug toys, it’s hard to choose which are the best because they’re all so well-made, and kids seem to love them.
This Large Bucket Set is perfect for kids who love to build sand castles and dig in the sand. It is designed for use by babies and children between the ages of eighteen months to eight years old.
The set features ten pieces, including a bucket, a smoother, a watering can, a sand rake, a sand scoop, and a sifter as well as several molds, musical toys, interactive toys, and building toys. The Large Bucket Set encourages curiosity, hand-eye coordination, and plenty of creative entertainment for young children while at the beach.
The Scoppi Beach Toy from Quut is an innovative revolution in sand shoveling technology. The Scoppi is designed to allow children to use their hands and feet to interactively and easily move sand out of their way when building or playing at the beach.
It also comes with an included sand sifter that can be attached and detached to the toy’s base so kids can automatically sift the sand as they move it. Kids love to dig for some reason, and they’re going to love the Scoppi.
The Symphony Beach III Kite from HQ Kites and Designs includes a kite, line, and winder with straps, and it’s designed specifically for use on the beach. Weighing in at just over six ounces, the kite is light and easily transportable.
It is made from thick polyester crafted to prevent rips even in strong winds up to thirty-one miles per hour. The Symphony Beach Kite is extremely easy to use, as it is designed for beginners. Therefore, it can be fun for children and adults of all ages. For added fun, the kite is available in a variety of bright colors, including rainbow and bright orange.
If you’re looking for some great beach toys for kids, this 39-Piece Sand Beach Toys Set from Night Lions Tech is a day of fun packed into a durable zipper bag.
The set is designed to provide safe and fun entertainment for babies and children ages one year and up. It is packed with many essential sand toys, including a bucket, a tower, several castle animal sand molds, a shovel, a rake, a watering can, a sand wheel, multiple hand tools, a great wall, and more.
All toys in the Night Lights Tech set are crafted from durable, high-quality plastic in order to prevent them from being damaged by play in the sand or ocean.
The Inflatable Donuts Float is exactly as its title describes: it is a full-sized blow-up float made from durable vinyl that’s shaped like a donut with pink frosting and sprinkles. This whimsical toy can be used in the ocean to provide adults or children with extra fun riding waves, splashing, or just floating around in the water.
The Donuts Float measures one hundred twenty centimeters, which means it can fit one adult or up to two children at one time. Plus, the float comes with an included repair kit in order to easily patch up any rips that might occur during flotation.
The Mini Sand Dump Truck toy is an eight-piece toy set designed for children to play with at the beach. It includes a mini dump trunk that can lift and dump sand and rolls on wheels that really move.
The set also features several other toys for kids to use in the sand, including a sand mold, a hand rake, a shovel, a castle, a turtle, a dragon, and a watering can. Kids can use the shovel, dump truck, and hand tools to build castles or other constructions in the sand or simply enjoy moving sand around and packing it into the fun mold shapes.
For a basic starter RC airplane, you won’t beat Horizon Hobby’s HobbyZone Sport Cub S RTF (ready to fly). It comes with everything you need to get started — the plane, the battery, and the controller — and it’s easy to fly. You don’t have to worry about crashing your plane because of its safe technology, which adds a panic button that will return your plane to steady flight. It has 3 modes for flying, including beginner, intermediate and experienced, each of which have their own limitations to help different levels of pilots. It has a short flight time of about 8 minutes, but you can get a 4 pack of batteries for around $20 that will certainly come in handy. Still, it’s the best starter RC plane on the market that will allow you to learn the basics of remote control flight without the worry of breaking it.
If they’ve never driven an RC boat, you definitely might want to pick one up for your days at the lake, pond, or beach. I recommend thee RC Majesty 800s, which is the lowest-priced boat on my list of the best RC boats for sale in 2019.
It’s a fully functional radio controlled speed boat that hits a maximum speed of 20mph right out of the box, with 20 minutes of play per charge. It’s cool-looking to boot, with a sleek body and red and silver design.
It’s a great way to get them interested in a new hobby this summer!