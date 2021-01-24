18 Best Beach Toys for Kids: The Ultimate List

The Slammo Game Set from GoSports is an all-inclusive outdoor game that puts a unique twist on beach volleyball. The objective of the game is to hit a ball between two teams in order to return it to an ankle-high circular net on the ground.

The game is designed for use in sand on the beach and includes a Slammo target, two completion balls, a larger training ball, a carrying case for easy transportability, and a full set of rules to the game.

The Slammo Game can be played with two teams of two and is recommended for children ages twelve and up. It’s one of the best outdoor toys for kids and adults alike, and we included it on our list of the best outdoor games for kids.