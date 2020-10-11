37 Best Cheap Lego Sets Under $50: Your Ultimate List

Stuck for a gift idea? Go with Minecraft. Especially the Lego Minecraft The Redstone Battle Set.

This set is based on the Minecraft spin-off video game Minecraft Dungeons and tasks builders with creating not one, but two Redstone monstrosity figures.

Both of the figures came out looking great. I’m a huge fan of the giant monster. The transparent Redstone blocks are a really nice touch, too.

Elsewhere you also get four mini-figures, a selection of tools, a crafting area, and a loot pig. Yes! A loot pig!

Recommended Ages 8 and Up