37 Best Cheap Lego Sets Under $50: Your Ultimate List

Not all Lego toys need to break the bank. Believe it or not, some of the best sets are available for under $50. Who knew? So if you’re looking for the best cheap Lego sets, you’ve come to the right place.
Stuck for a gift idea? Go with Minecraft. Especially the Lego Minecraft The Redstone Battle Set.
This set is based on the Minecraft spin-off video game Minecraft Dungeons and tasks builders with creating not one, but two Redstone monstrosity figures.
Both of the figures came out looking great. I’m a huge fan of the giant monster. The transparent Redstone blocks are a really nice touch, too.
Elsewhere you also get four mini-figures, a selection of tools, a crafting area, and a loot pig. Yes! A loot pig!
Recommended Ages 8 and Up
Can you ever have too many Star Wars walkers? Nah. Never.
The LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider is a solid mid-range set with a ton of detail in the AT-ST, and let’s face it, that Mandalorian mini-figure is a must for collectors.
Rounding out this set are mini-figure versions of Cara Dune along with two Klatooinian raiders.
Okay, maybe there are a few too many walker sets out there but c’mon, this thing is awesome. Surely there’s space in everyone’s collection for just one more, right? Plus this walker has a raider design, so technically it’s a completely different walker. Am I just justifying this to myself so I can buy it? Totally!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
You can never go wrong with Marvel Lego.
This LEGO Marvel Spider Mech Vs. Venom is the ultimate Spider-Man set.
The Spider Mech suit (which looks similar to the SPDR mech?) is a fun build, and the giant monster Venom is just pure awesomeness.
Throw in four great mini-figures in Spider-Man, Venom, Aunt May, and Spider-Gwen, and this set is easily one of the best cheap Lego sets there is.
Recommended Ages 8 and Up
The Lego Harry Potter Knight Bus is going to be one of the most sought after Harry Potter sets.
I mean, just look at it. Building such an oddly-shaped, three-story bus is sure to be fun.
What’s really great about this set is how it’s been designed. Normally trying to get mini-figures into the bus would be a nightmare, but thanks to the opening section on the side, all it requires is a little tug and you can place mini-figures wherever you want.
There’s 403 pieces to this very affordable set and it comes with three mini-figures in Harry Potter, Stan Shunpike, and Ernie Prang.
And, yes, it also comes with that random voodoo head. You know, the one that was added to the film for no other reason than because.
It’s a great set with an even better price, so if you’re thinking of picking this up any time soon, I’d act fast to avoid it selling out.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Hidden Side range is absolutely killer. Not only are they uniquely creepy, they also come with a ton of really exciting pieces.
Take the LEGO Hidden Side Graveyard Mystery, for example. How many other sets would that LEGO grave with angel statue work in? Or that evil tree? I can think of a few Potter sets they’d look great in!
Plus as it’s Hidden Side, you’ve also got the whole AR games to play with the set if you or your child owns a mobile device. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
The LEGO Fantastic Beasts Newt’s Case of Magical Creatures set is one of, if not the, best set on this list.
Hear me out.
The house section, with detailed interior, can be folded shut and transformed into Newt’s briefcase in a few seconds. How cool is that?
But that’s not all. This set also comes with several wild and wacky species from the movies to build.
Brilliant build, great animals, and decent mini-figures really make this set one of the most sought after Harry Potter sets there is.
Recommended Ages 8 and Up
Even if you’re not into Overwatch, this LEGO Overwatch D.Va and Reinhardt Building Kit is too good to pass up.
This set is essentially two whopping mechs, both of which can house their respective mini-figures, Reinhardt and D.Va.
Both of the mech suits stand at over five-inches, so in terms of Lego sizes, these things are huge!
If you’re into Overwatch and Lego, this purchase is an absolute must.
Recommended Ages 10 and Up
This LEGO Overwatch Bastion Building Kit is just phenomenal.
It’s an Amazon Choice product, so you know this thing is popular.
But just look at all the detail that goes into this build. It’s challenging in all the right ways.
The best part? It actually transforms from a robot to turret form without needing to rebuild anything.
It’s a Lego Transformer hybrid!
Even if the person you’re buying for isn’t into the Overwatch video game, I reckon they’ll still love this just because of how unique it is.
Recommended Ages 10 and Up
I am so going to end up picking up the Lego Overwatch Wrecking Ball Set. Not only is it brilliantly put together, it’s really affordable!
The best thing about this, other than its infinite cuteness, is with a few twists and turns, you can turn this set into Hammond’s ball form and roll it around.
I freaking love sets like this. There’s a distinct lack of Hero Factory and Bionicles at the moment, and while this isn’t directly a buildable figure, it’s still in a similar vein. It’s not a Bionicle toy, but being able to turn a figure into something else feels very Bionicle.
It’s crazy how much Lego managed to fit in, too. Hammond’s Wrecking Ball mecha has all the guns and detail you’d expect. It’s a really clever bit of Lego engineering.
And that price! I still can’t get over how affordable it is!
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
The LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War The Hulkbuster Smash-Up is just a super fun build.
I actually own the original version of this, and the Hulkbuster is one of the most enjoyable builds I’ve ever created.
The head rears back and cockpit opens up to reveal an area for a mini-figure to sit in, too.
So if you’ve got a spare Iron Man knocking around, be sure to chuck him in there.
Plus for the price, this is easily one of the best cheap Lego sets out there.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
This LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box is the perfect gift for kids who like creating.
In total, there are 484 pieces to this set, meaning you’re never going to run out of options.
The best part? It even comes with several ideas, so if you see something and want to build it, you’ll be able to.
Better yet, if you’re into creating your own buildings or scenery, this set is an affordable way to get loads of bricks for one price.
Recommended Ages 4 and Up
Don’t you just love super affordable sets that are a ton of fun?
The Lego Marvel Avengers Iron Man Mech comes in at a crazy low price, and let’s face it, what kid wouldn’t want to build a mech?
The figure-based Lego sets are big with my kids right now. They love building, and given there’s currently no Hero Factory or Bionicle lines, this is the closest they can get.
With this 148-piece set you get to build the mech complete with cannon, moving fingers, and there’s a slot to place the included Iron Man mini-figure inside to pilot it. Cool or what?
Recommended Ages 6 and Up
Here’s another super affordable set for you, it’s the Lego Marvel Avengers Thanos Mech.
Given the low cost of this set, you could totally grab this one and the Iron Man mech and have a big old mech battle. Who wouldn’t want to see Iron Man and Thanos fight in giant mech suits?
What I love about this set is how Lego incorporated the Infinity stones onto the gauntlet. You gotta love little details like that.
Recommended Ages 6 and Up
With the release of Spider-Man Far From Home, you can bet every man and his Lego dog will want the LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Far From Home: Hydro-Man Attack set.
It’s a cool little set as well. The bridge and small shop are great scenery pieces, and the buildable Hydro-Man is quite unique.
Throw in Peter Parker, MJ, and Mysterio as the mini-figures and this set really comes into its own.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
Lego Spaceships never go out of fashion, hence why the LEGO NINJAGO Legacy Jay’s Storm Fighter was a shoo-in for this list.
As it’s the Ninjago range, you know it’ll come with mini-figures that aren’t your typical head/body/legs/done style.
Snake-headed person and giant snake anyone?
The ship itself is great as well; blending challenge and price into an affordable little package.
Recommended Ages 9 and Up
We’ve already established Minecraft Lego is a gift for almost everyone, but if the other option is a little more than you’d like to spend, there’s always the LEGO Minecraft The Zombie Cave set.
What’s great about this pack is while there is an instruction manual to build a set piece, as it’s Minecraft you don’t need to follow the rules.
Kids will be happy just using the Lego bricks as they do in the video game; just throw them all together and make something dazzling.
Included in this set is also an armored Steve (one of the main characters of Minecraft) as well as a zombie and a rather cute baby zombie.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
Pillagers are a big part of Minecraft these days, so this Lego Minecraft The Pillager Outpost Set is sure to go down well with kids.
This set basically recreates the Pillager outpost’s surrounding area you see in the video game. You’ve got some training dummies, a Golem cage, and a few Minecraft accessories.
What’s also great here is the figure selection. On the mini-figure side of things, you get two Pillagers and a player character, but that’s not all. You also get a mini sheep and a Golem to build.
This really is the Minecraft set that has a little bit of everything.
Recommended Ages 8 and Up
Want to build anything you can think of? Go with the LEGO The LEGO Movie 2 Queen Watevra’s Build Whatever Box!
Sometimes the most enjoyable Lego sets are the ones where the rules are thrown out the window.
Why stick to an instruction manual when you can build anything?
That’s the hook with this set. Want to build a monster? Do it. Want to build a colorful tower? Sure.
Whatever you can dream up, with this set you can build it.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
The Lego Hidden Side El Fuego’s Stunt Plane Set is all about building a stuntman’s plane.
Honestly, that alone is a reason to pick this up. How many times do you get to build a detailed plane, with moving propellers, piloted by a skeleton stuntman?
This set also comes with a selection of mini-figures – one of which is another stuntperson with a sweet little plasma backpack.
Oh! And there’s a ghost dog, which automatically makes this set 100 percent more awesome.
Recommended Ages 7 Years and Up
The LEGO Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets Aragog’s Lair set is a must for any Harry Potter fan.
Yeah, okay, it’s got a spider in and no one likes spiders. Stupid house-invading jerks who don’t pay rent.
That said, the buildable Aragog is probably the only spider I’d enjoy building.
Throw in Ron and Harry (AND MORE TINY SPIDERS!) and this set, while horrible, is great fun at a low price.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
Another in the can’t go wrong for the price category, it’s the LEGO City Great Vehicles Diving Yacht set.
The boat is a fun build, the mini-figures are great thanks to their scuba gear, and there’s even a swordfish mini-figure to play with.
Actually, the more I think about it, the more this set would be perfect as a bath toy.
Recommended Ages 5 and Up
Every kid loves THE LEGO MOVIE 2 Ultrakatty & Warrior Lucy! set.
The massive Ultrakatty is the star here.
Of the 348 pieces, I’d hazard a guess 346 pieces go into the building of Ultrakatty.
In short, it’s a monstrous-but-enjoyable build.
Don’t forget, if you’re curious what the best Lego Movie 2 sets are, we’ve got a list set up just for that.
Recommended Ages 8 and Up
You know what’s a really good choice for a gift? The LEGO City Monster Truck set.
When buying gifts for boys, you can’t ever go wrong with something car-related.
Boys love building, and they love racing cars around the lounge, so if you’re after a last minute gift, this one’s for you.
Recommended Ages 6 and Up
The Hidden Side range has been killing it of late, so it’s no surprise gifts like the Lego Hidden Side Newbury Subway Set are going to go down well with kids.
As the name suggests, this 348-piece set sees builders creating a haunted subway. And as this is Hidden Side, if you’ve got a mobile device you can bring the set to life through augmented reality and zap some oogly booglies.
In a fun little twist, this set also comes with a bike and a skateboard. It’s a small touch, sure, but extra accessories like these that kids don’t own are always going to lead to new ways of playing.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Spider-Man, Spider-Man, you can’t go wrong with Spider-Man.
The LEGO Marvel Spider-Man’s Spider Crawler has a lot going for it.
The buildable spider bot is awesome enough, but the range of mini-figures included is off the charts.
It comes with Spider-Man, that’s a given. But it also comes with Spider-Man 2099, Vulture – complete with a buildable winged jetpack -, and a buildable Sandman.
And yet, somehow, this is still under 50 bucks. Amazing, isn’t it?
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
Anything kids can drive around is sure to be popular.
The LEGO City Great Vehicles Pizza Van is super cheap, and super fun.
Whether it’s adding to an existing Lego City range or starting from scratch, this is just a good wholesome build, you know?
Not every Lego set needs guns or things that fire rockets. Sometimes you can have just as much fun selling pizza out the back of a van.
Recommended Ages 5 and Up
This LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Rhino Face-Off by the Mine is for kids who are into Marvel, just not the usual fan-favorites like Spider-Man and Captain Boring.
Black Panther was a hugely successful film, so it only makes sense kids would want Black Panther Lego sets.
This set comes with a buildable armored Rhino (!!!!) as well as the mini-figure versions of Black Panther, Killmonger, and Okoye.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
If you’ve got a Minecraft fan in the house, they are going to love building these two figures.
The Lego Minecraft Creeper BigFig and Ocelot Characters is a really fun pack. Building your very own Creeper – Minecraft’s most iconic enemy – is a joy. Plus it works as both a display piece and an action figure. What more could you ask for?
Although I doubt many will be buying this set for the Ocelot, it’s still a neat little buildable figure with some clever articulation.
There really isn’t much to fault with this set. Kids love building and they love action figures. It’s a set you really can’t go wrong with.
Recommended Ages 8 and Up
The LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider is proof you don’t need to spend a fortune to get something worthwhile.
On one side of the set, we have the Lego AT-ST Raider, which is still full of detail despite being on the cheaper end of the Lego spectrum.
Then on the other side, we’ve got a great selection of mini-figures in The Mandalorian, Cara Dune and two Klatooinian Raiders.
It’s an enjoyable set with a surprisingly low price to match.
Recommended Ages 8 and Up
This LEGO DC Super Heroes Batman: Brother Eye Takedown is for fans of the Lego Batman video game, the Lego Batman movie, or just die-hard fans of the comic.
On the mini-figure front, you’ve got Batman, Batwoman, and an Omac killer robot.
But it’s the buildables that really stand out here.
An awesome buildable Batwing flying vehicle and the menacing Brother Eye robot make this set a must-have for comic-book fans.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
If you prefer building living sets rather than structures, the LEGO Creator 3in1 Deep Sea Creatures is well worth checking out.
This set includes a buildable shark, crab, and small underwater treasure area, although that isn’t the half of it.
Dismantle everything and you can build a robot shark and a small fish.
Bored with that? Dismantle again and this time use all the pieces to build a giant squid.
This isn’t a build once and display pack.
Any child is certain to get a load of usage out of this thanks to the alternate builds they can make.
It’s cheap and reuseable.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
If you’re after something a little more realistic, try the LEGO Architecture London Skyline Collection.
This set is the perfect display piece, be it on countertops or on a shelf.
And should you be after a gift for an adult, the Skyline Collection is definitely the way to go.
Recommended Ages 12 and Up
-
The LEGO Technic Chevrolet Corvette is for advanced builders.
Although this is more challenging than traditional Lego builds, the result is simply stunning.
It’s all the little touches that make this so great.
The suspension, the engine parts, the doors, the spoilers – this set has detail for days.
If you know someone who’s a massive gearhead, this is one set you can’t pass up.
Recommended Ages 9 and Up
Almost everyone loves Lego Star Wars, making the Lego Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Duel on Mustafar set an easy choice if you’re unsure what to get someone.
It’s an iconic moment in the Star Wars movies, and a great set to choose for the Lego adaptation.
It also comes with some killer mini-figures in Anakin and Obi-Wan Kenobi
Any Star Wars fan knows this scene. It’s the “I’ve got the high-ground, Anakin,” spot (the end scene in the live-action Lion King is also eerily familiar with this one, by the way).
We also included this set on our list of the best cheap LEGO Star Wars sets.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
Lego isn’t just for boys. If you’re after a fun girly set, go with the Lego Trolls World Tour Poppy’s Hot Air Balloon.
This 250-piece is delightful. I can’t think of another set where I’ve had to build a hot air balloon. What a unique change of pace.
Not only is there the hot air balloon, with all it’s fun little extras to discover, you also get some stylish Trolls figures and the most single most adorable accessory I’ve ever seen in the cupcakes.
Recommended Ages 6 and Up
Not all sets need to be cartoony, the LEGO Architecture New York City Skyline Model Kit is proof of that.
If you’re looking for a Lego set for the older builder, you can’t go wrong with the Skyline range.
And as it’s Lego, you know every piece is made with quality in mind.
After all, The Lego Group’s own mission statement is “Only the best is good enough.”
Recommended Ages 12 and Up
This LEGO Friends Juice Truck is another great gift for young girls.
The truck is great, not only because it looks good, but it’s also space on the inside to stand your favorite Lego dolls.
On top of that, you also get a cool island area, complete with a deckchair, as well as a host of fun accessories. Surfboard anyone?
There’s also a dolphin and baby dolphin. Not for any specific reason. It’s just because girls love dolphins and it’s a fun little add-on. Nice!
Recommended Ages 4 Years and Up