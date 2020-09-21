19 Best Chemistry Sets for Kids: The Ultimate List

19 Best Chemistry Sets for Kids: The Ultimate List

  • 268 Views
  • 26 Shares
  • Updated

There’s no better way to prepare kids for STEM learning than by letting them play with some mind-blowing, brain-bending, crazy fun experiments at home. From (completely safe) explosions and “magic” potions, to creating guts and other gross-outs, a cool chemistry set for kids is guaranteed to kickstart their love of science especially when they’re learning at home. All these cool sets make especially great gifts for tomboys who have a curious spirit by nature.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
19 Listed Items

Why Is Learning About Chemistry Important?

When your kids learn chemistry, they also learn about some more important life skills like being observant, thoughtful, and objective. According to the folks at ThoughtCo., learning chemistry also teaches kids how to reason and solve problems, which at the moment are definitely essential to growing up happy and healthy.

If you're struggling to keep your kids engaged in learning while they're out of school for the summer, or learning from home during the school year, chemistry kits are a fun way to inspire them to embrace STEM learning which they'll benefit from in their future lives and careers.

What's the Difference Between Chemistry and Science?

Chemistry is, in fact, is considered the "essential science" according to educational experts, "because it touches all other natural sciences, like biology, physics, geology, and more."

Chemistry is a way for your kids to discover the relationships between physical matter and energy at a molecular level. Sound complicated? No worries. That's why chemistry kits are great for kids and adults.

How Can I Choose the Best Chemistry Kits for Kids?

It really depends on the age of your children. If you're shopping for kids in kindergarten through third grade, you'll want kits that rely on experiments that are easy to understand and complete, and ones that include very easy graphic instructions. 

If you're looking at chemistry kits for kids in the tween years, choose something that's a bit more messy and provides them with a sense of adventure (aka. anything might go wrong at any time!) These don't have to be dangerous to be fun, but they'll be more enjoyed if they end up with a visible outcome, such as crystals or a lava lamp they can share with you.

Searching for a chemistry set for your teens? Go big or go home. Teens have the kinds of technical skills to master complex experiments. They simply aren't going to be satisfied with the cute little boxed kits you're getting for the younger ones.

Consider a chemistry set of sorts that creates some bonding time between you and your older kids. Whether it's crafting your own homemade cheese, distilling alcohol, or brewing beer. These all involve chemistry, but end up with a usable final product they can be proud of.

See Also:

 

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , , , , , ,