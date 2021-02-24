58 Best Educational Toys For Kids: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

58 Best Educational Toys For Kids: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Who says educational toys can’t be fun? If you’re looking to score on some awesome products to get your kids excited about science, space, math, and more, have we got ideas for you.

Our list of the best educational toys for kids features all kinds of incredible stuff for all ages and development stages. We’ve got the coolest STEM toys for kids, wow-worthy science kits, big-ticket items, and toys that help with reading and writing. We’ve even included a selection of the coolest robots on the market that will teach kids to code. Make them dance, move, make sounds – you name it. The possibilities are endless. We know, they are completely awesome.

For a look at our mega list of the best educational toys, read on.

Best Science Toys

Of course, science toys are a major part of STEM toys, and there is certainly no shortage of great science toys. The National Geographic Geode kit is one of my top choices when it comes to science, and the Crystal Growing Kit is a close second.

Best Educational Toys for 1 Year Olds

Finding educational toys for 1-year-olds is tough because you have to be a bit more careful with what you're buying them, as small pieces are obviously dangerous. So, stay away from anything with small pieces that they'll want to put into their mouths.

Your best bet is the Melissa & Doug Take-Along Shape Sorter, which is especially great for parents who are always on the go. The VTech Musical Rhymes Book is also highly recommended, as it will teach your child about music and introduce age-appropriate vocabulary. I also highly recommend the Munchkin Mozart Magic Cube.

Best Educational Toys for 3 Year Olds

LEGO's Duplo My First Number Train is a great option for 3 year olds. The Leap Frog Scribble and Write Tablet is probably the best option, though, as it'll help them to learn to write their letters before they head off to Kindergarten. At age 3, you can also introduce them to the mega 163-piece stem toys kit mentioned above - just, please, watch them closely - some of the pieces are a bit small.

The Best Educational Toy Brands To Look For

There are a few great toy brands that are well-known for their educational toys. Our three favorite brands are Fat Brain Toys, Mindware, and Melissa and Doug. However, you'll also find some great educational toys from VTECH, Little Tikes, and more big-name toy brands.

