21 Best Hot Wheels Sets Your Kids Will Love

If you’re after a gift kids are sure to love, you can’t ever go wrong with Hot Wheels toys. That’s why we’ve searched the Internet to find the very best Hot Wheels sets available. From simple tracks to elaborate loops we’ve got something for just about everyone.
Now if this isn’t one of the best Hot Wheels sets I don’t know what is.
The Hot Wheels Track Builder Set comes with everything you could possibly need.
In terms of add-ons, this set comes with a huge storage box which also doubles up as part of the track, as well as several different sections to create your own stunt track.
This set is sure to add risk to racing. Can your car avoid the dangerous pitfalls? Can your car survive a track you build up and over a bed? The possibilities are endless.
If you’ve got a kid who’s into the construction element of Hot Wheels, this set is for them, and is sure to keep them occupied for a very, very long time.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage Playset is one of the best Hot Wheels sets around.
Where do we even start with this bundle of awesomeness?
Well, for a start, this behemoth stands at over three feet in height.
To say it’s massive is an understatement.
On the far left side, you’ve got a spiral ramp. If you’ve ever seen a toy car speeding down one of these, you’ll know how much fun they are.
On the far right is a giant two-lane ramp for side-by-side racing chaos.
There’s actually an airplane up top that transports two cars and can drop them into the two-lane ramp, which is pretty cool.
This whole thing can store up to 23 cars as well, so no more finding them lost under the couch.
Oh, and there’s a red King Kong-like gorilla, because why the heck not?
If you’re after the wow factor, this is the set to go with.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Now this is the coolest! The Hot Wheels Triple Track Twister Track Set is all about gravity-defying mayhem.
Each car speeds around a bend before being vaulted into one of three different loop systems.
As you can imagine, they pick up crazy speed and, as I said, defy all logical gravity.
And as it’s Hot Wheels, if one car isn’t enough, throw as many as you want in to create all kinds of mayhem.
I’ve attached a video to this entry, simply because you need to see this one in action to appreciate just how fast it is.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Step2 Hot Wheels Road Rally Raceway Die-Cast Car Play Table is a way to store your entire collection in the most fun way possible.
First and foremost, this is a storage table.
On the underside of the table are slots for cars to easily slide into.
If your kid could fill several carparks with their Hot Wheels, this is a great way to keep things tidy.
But aside from the storage element, Hot Wheels managed to find a way to incorporate tracks into this design.
It’s nothing revolutionary, of course, but the fact this is still something kids can play with, and attach other tracks to, means they’re sure to love it.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Hot Wheels Ultimate Gator Car Wash Playset is unusual in all the right ways.
Rather than being a super-fast racing track, this set is all about interaction.
Fill the lower pot with cold water, and the upper with warm water for a cool surprise.
As the car stops off at the top, it’ll change to a gleaming white color.
But when it hits the bottom, it’ll change back to its original color. Magic!
As for what else this set can do, it’s all about cranks.
Things like loading your car onto a conveyer belt then turning a handle to move it upward, barriers moving to send the car to different areas, that sort of thing.
All in all, this is a great set for the Hot Wheels fan who wants something a little different to high-speed racetracks.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Got a child who’s into Batman? Go with the Hot Wheels DC Batcave Playset.
This DC-themed playset features a lot of pieces made specifically for this set, which is always a nice change if you’re after something that stands out.
On the base of this set is a Gotham City jail to store captured villains (or evil cars, I guess?), there’s also a lift to take cars to the Bat-computer, and on top is a ramp that can lead back down to the Bat-computer, or take you straight down to Bat-ground level.
It’s a Bat-tastic set that’s perfect for any child who loves their superhero movies and racing fast cars.
Also. Here’s a totally random fun fact: You can use Hot Wheels to help teach kids about math and science. Who knew?
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Here’s another Amazon Exclusive for you, this time it’s the very affordable Hot Wheels Spin Storm Track Set.
This is another high-speed chaotic racing set, complete with bumpers to keep the cars moving.
The loop de loop and insane angles mean any car on this track is going to pick up some mad speed.
Drop in extra cars and this thing is going to turn into a car crash fast (in a good way).
This set is affordable yet still manages to contain something worthwhile, and more importantly, is fun for kids.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
This Amazon Exclusive Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Track Set is both fun and affordable.
The whole idea of this set is constant racing action on insane angles.
The four ramps are set at near 90-degree angles, so once a car gets going, it won’t stop.
In a clever design twist, there’s actually bumpers in the main area to help cars speed along.
Although this set comes with one car to get kids going, if you’ve got other Hot Wheels cars, adding multiple cars into the mix makes for some chaotic fun.
It’s like a Battle Royale but with cars!
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
The Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set is proof the more unusual the design, the better the result.
This corkscrew track is insane to see in action.
Cars blast off from the launch pad before performing three loop de loops then firing at breakneck speed around the outside tracks.
As you can imagine, kids are going to love to see this in action.
There are also three crash zones, so you can expect the action to get pretty crazy, pretty quick.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
The Hot Wheels Track Builder Total Turbo Takeover Set is one for kids who like building their own tracks.
The picture attached shows a basic concept – two lanes, each with a loop, but I’m sure your kid can do better than that.
But that’s just one of the near-limitless track options you have with this set.
Want to make a straight track? Maybe you want to add two loops to one lane? Or maybe you want to build the track around something?
Whatever they want to build, with this set they absolutely can.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Hot Wheels City Cobra Crush Playset is an Amazon Choice product, so you can imagine how popular it is.
It’s a simple set with some really great design choices.
On the racing front, an angled ramp sends a car flying towards a massive snake.
Fly over the snake’s head and land on its back to ride down the body and back down to ground level.
Imagine if you crossed Indiana Jones with Terminator. It’s basically that.
I also love the different designs in this set.
Adding a wood texture, and the bucket of bolts at the base of the snake, are some really cool touches.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Hot Wheels Super Speed Blastway Track Set is perfect if you’re on a budget.
This set may be smaller than the more expensive ones, but it’s still got the fun factor.
Each end of the tracks has a launcher to vault the car at full speed into the track, which is sure to result in some breakneck fun.
What’s especially cool about these smaller tracks is the fact they connect into other Hot Wheels sets.
So if you’ve got other Hot Wheels tracks, you can plug this one in and make that set even better.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
This Hot Wheels Track Builder System Race Crate is one for the speed demons who like to customize their play experience.
The three-lane racetrack is designed for blasting cars from the starting launchers at breakneck speeds.
But that isn’t the main hook here.
This set can be folded up, and looks like a shipping crate.
Not only is this great if you’re trying to keep a tidy bedroom, but it also looks pretty cool as well.
The brilliance of being able to fold it up, however, is it leads to numerous different track designs.
Want to lay the track on a pile of books to create a hump in the road? Go for it.
Want to lay the track diagonally coming off a bed? You can do that, too.
It’s a great set with many uses that kids will no doubt get a lot of fun out of.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Here’s another very affordable set for your consideration, this time it’s the Amazon Exclusive Hot Wheels Color Shifters Sharkport Showdown.
This may feature a relatively small track, but the main catch here is whether you can race down from the top to the bottom without getting chomped up by the shark.
This set also comes with a dunk tank, which is an area the included color-changing car enters and magically changes color.
Sure, this lacks the wow factor of the more expensive sets, but seeing as these smaller packs can be clipped on to other Hot Wheels sets, and the fact this is much cheaper, it’s still a set kids are sure to get a lot of use out of, regardless.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Hot Wheels Track Builder Starter Kit Play Set is another of the cheaper sets that has a cool and different idea.
Although this has a loop, one of the best things you can do with this set is to launch cars into the air.
Use the carrying device (which you can attach tracks to afterward for easy storage) to set up and ramp then blast cars along the track into the air via the launcher.
Can you land the car on another piece of track?
Getting the landing just right is where all the fun is.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Hot Wheels Mega Metropolis Track Set is another of the more intricate racetracks.
This set has motorized elevators, a whopping 10 different cars, as well as several spiral ramps.
The best part? You don’t need to follow the rules.
If you want to build this track over, say, a bed, you totally can thanks to the way Hot Wheels tracks interlink with one another.
Why stick to the image on the box when you can build whatever you want?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Affordable and enjoyable? Go with the Hot Wheels City Batman Batcave Track Set.
This set is the centerpiece of the Hot Wheels Batman toys, so if your child has any of the other Batman-themed sets, this is one they absolutely need.
In terms of what it does. it’s hard to make out but if you look closely, the Batcave is actually one giant loop.
Cars enter one side, take a quick spin around the Batcave, then zoom out the other end.
It’s cool. Very cool. And I’m certain any Bat-fan is going to Bat-love this Bat-set.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
This Hot Wheels Stunt & Go Track Set is another solid pick if you’re on a budget.
It’s hard to see from the image, but this track actually folds up and transforms into a truck (and yes, it can still be played with).
And because this is a truck that delivers cars, you can store any spare Hot Wheels cars in the back.
Unfold the truck, extend the neck somewhat, and you’ve got a portable track on your hands, complete with a loop.
This is a pretty ingenious set that kids will be able to use when they’re taking their cars out with them.
Plus, you know, it’s really freaking awesome!
Recommended Ages:
This Hot Wheels DC Killer Croc Playset is one of the cheaper sets and the perfect add-on if you own any of the other Batman Hot Wheels.
I need to stress this before we move on, this set isn’t worth picking up unless you own any of the other Batman sets.
It’s cool enough, and the moveable crocodile on the track is unique.
That said, it’s much more enjoyable when slotted into the side of another Batman set rather than when used on its lonesome.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Hot Wheels DC The Joker Playset is cheap, colorful, and even comes with a Joker mini-figure.
This set is similar to the Killer Croc track in that while it’s perfectly fine, it’s best when purchased with the other Batman Hot Wheels so you can connect them all together to create a mega track.
Can the blue Batmobile race down the track while avoiding the Joker’s hammers? That’s the test kids will be playing out.
Like I say, it’s a fine set for the price, but once combined with the other sets, becomes something much more appealing.
Perfect for buying with allowance money, perhaps?
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Although this isn’t a Hot Wheels set, this Hot Wheels 20 Cars Gift Pack is a way to get a load of cars for less.
Hot Wheels sets are always better with more cars.
Add one extra car to a four-way ramp and you’ll have a two-way race that’s sure to end in a crash.
But add 20 cars to a track and you’ll have a chaotic Mad Max-style death race on your hands.
As a general rule, the more cars, the more fun. Always.
Recommended Ages: 36 Hours and Up