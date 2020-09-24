21 Best Hot Wheels Sets Your Kids Will Love

Now if this isn’t one of the best Hot Wheels sets I don’t know what is.

The Hot Wheels Track Builder Set comes with everything you could possibly need.

In terms of add-ons, this set comes with a huge storage box which also doubles up as part of the track, as well as several different sections to create your own stunt track.

This set is sure to add risk to racing. Can your car avoid the dangerous pitfalls? Can your car survive a track you build up and over a bed? The possibilities are endless.

If you’ve got a kid who’s into the construction element of Hot Wheels, this set is for them, and is sure to keep them occupied for a very, very long time.

Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up