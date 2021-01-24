11 Best Outdoor Playhouses: Your Buyer’s Guide

Looking for the best outdoor playhouse for your kids this summer? We’ve got you covered with the list below.
Keeping your kids active can sometimes be tough, thanks to the invention of tablets and video games. But the CDC is as active as ever in their push to keep kids active with 60 minutes or more of physical activity every day.
With the summer just around the corner, it is time for your little ones to start exercising by playing outside, and that means it’s time to start thinking about getting some new outdoor toys for kids to play with. Playhouses are one of the best ways to make that playtime exponentially more fun.
The list below contains the 11 best kids playhouses on the market, each of which offers something a bit different. Whether you’re looking for the best kids playhouse, or you’re just looking for something cheap for your kids to play with in your backyard, this list contains some awesome options.
Here are the best outdoor playhouses available in 2021:
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $324.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $239.06 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $240.22 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $155.29 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $349.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $367.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $369.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $369.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $529.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,701.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Step2 All Around Playtime Patio w/ CanopyPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sand Table and Water Table
- Open Design
- Wheel Chair Accessible
- I'd Like to See An Even Bigger Open Design Option
- That Green Color Isn't Doing it Any Favors
- No Floor
If you’re looking for something that’s not quite a traditional playhouse for your backyard or patio, check out the Step2 All Around Playtime Patio w/ Canopy Playhouse. I absolutely LOVE this thing for a few reasons.
For one, it looks great and it’s well-designed aesthetically. Secondly, it allows for much higher visibility of your children while they’re playing, but still gives your kids the feeling of playing in something. Thirdly, it is wheel chair accessible, thanks to the larger than average play area within and the large swing door opening.
It also has a lot going on here, with swing doors, a sand table, water table, grill, and countertop. And, despite the fact that it isn’t fully enclosed, it still has a nice big canopy on top of it to help block the sun from beaming down onto your child’s head.
Find more Step2 All Around Playtime Patio w/ Canopy information and reviews here.
-
2. KidKraft Modern Outdoor Wooden PlayhousePrice: $324.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Best-Looking Wooden Design
- Attached Picnic Table
- Big Interior
- Curtain Looks Cheap
- Unpainted Wood
- No Play Sink
KidKraft is another great brand to look at when you’re looking at wooden playhouses, and our favorite from them is the KidKraft Modern Outdoor Wooden Playhouse.
It’s a great-looking playhouse that will last you for a long time, and it includes a picnic table and attached benches on one side of it. It also has a counter, outdoor grill, chalkboard, and a slanted roof. The mailbox on the front also has a flag and is fully functional.
Seriously, KidKraft looks like they put a lot of thought into the design of this thing so that it wouldn’t look like an eyesore in your backyard.
Find more KidKraft Modern Outdoor Wooden Playhouse information and reviews here.
-
3. Step2 Neat and Tidy IIPrice: $239.06Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well-Designed
- Dutch-style Door
- Looks Great
- Requires 2 AAA Batteries (Not Included)
- Sticker Decals Fade Over Time
- Could Be Like 5 inches Taller
To kick things off, Step2’s Neat and Tidy II is a great relatively cheap playhouse option. The “building” is made up of highly durable and easily cleaned plastic. The design is pretty open, with only walls being those on the bottom of the house. The top part of the playhouse has numerous window sections, which not only allows your kids to interact with other children who aren’t inside of the house, itself, but it also has more visibility than most other playhouses (so that you know what your kids are doing). What really makes this set attractive is its simplicity and a great level of detail. The color combination Step2 went with is very easy on the eyes, with very earthy colors, allowing the playhouse to blend in well with just about any surrounding.
It comes with working Dutch doors and shutters on both windows. In terms of features, you get a nice looking mailbox, a doorbell, and a well-stocked interior. They’ve actually included a fireplace along with a kitchen table and many more fun details. Needless to say, it’s a great value for the money.
-
4. Backyard Discovery Timberlake All Cedar Wood PlayhousePrice: $240.22Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All Cedar Wood
- Quality Construction
- Looks Great
- Swing Door
- Gets Crowded Quickly
- Requires More Assembly Time Than Plastic
- Thin Wood
If you are not a fan of plastics and are looking for a more old school type of playhouse, Backyard Discovery has what you are looking for. Their Timberlake All Cedar Wood Playhouse brings a well-known, classic design. The playhouse features semi-closed architecture, with the front wall having a Dutch door that has a window on each of its sides. Every other side of the playhouse contains a wide open cutout that makes it very easy to keep your kids within sight.
In terms of build quality, this playhouse is as solid as they come. One of the main issues parents have with all wood playhouses is the assembly difficulty. Thanks to a pretty smart design, the Timberlake Cedar Playhouse doesn’t have those issues. The entire thing comes in large panels, which make it fairly easy to assemble, which is why it’s one of the best wooden playhouses available in 2018.
-
5. Little Tikes Princess Cape CottagePrice: $155.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hyper Pink Design
- Tall
- Easy Assembly
- Cheap-Looking
- Nothing Going on Inside of it
- Flag Holders, But No Flags
If you are looking for a lightweight playhouse that offers a bit more color, the Princess Cape Cottage is the way to go. Produced by one of the largest brands in the toy business, Little Tikes, this model is a great solution for those on a budget.
The house itself comes in a pink and purple combination, with closed-off walls and a Dutch door. Even though it is not exactly the most complex playhouse out there, the Princess Cottage playhouse comes with some features kids will love.
Its exterior walls feature a facade brick portion, while you also get a mailbox and a house number. What’s more, there’s a flag holder (kids love flags!). All of its walls are covered with windows, some of which are functional. For such a light model, this playhouse is made pretty solid. Putting the whole thing together is easy and takes very little time. The best thing about the Princess Cape Cottage is the fact that you can easily relocate it since it is so light.
It’s the best outdoor playhouse for 6-year-old girls especially, thanks to its pink design.
-
6. Step2 Neighborhood Fun CenterPrice: $349.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes Large Slide
- Colorful
- Side Table and Seats for Snack Time
- Tougher Assembly
- Not A Full Roof
- Plastic
The Windsor Castle is something undeniably a little different from what we have shown you on this list of the best playhouses so far. Backyard Discovery is a brand that takes pride in their all-wood playhouses, and their Windsor Castle is exactly that, a castle. It comes with one two-story tower whose upper section is accessed using a side ladder. The tower has a single-story element attached to its side.
Both of these feature open doorways and windows, while the second floor of the tower comes with a middle-age looking cross cutout. Overall, the aesthetics of the Windsor Castle playhouse are spot on. The only thing you need to consider with this model is the time and skill necessary to assemble it. You will need some power tools and a bit of time if you want to get it right. However, considering what you get in the end, the effort is well worth it.
-
7. Little Tikes Picnic on the PatioPrice: $367.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made in USA
- Great Design
- Awesome Side Table
- Comparatively Pricey
- Doorbell Tough To Push For Kids
- Instructions Say To Drill Holes
Playhouses come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and some don’t come with any accessories. This one, however, is a perfect example of thinking outside the box. Little Tikes’ Picnic on the Patio playhouse offers a bit more than your usual model. It is a composite playhouse that comes with a picnic table attached to one of its sides. On top of that, you also get a set of chairs. The house itself is pretty simple.
Doors are a standard Dutch type that we have seen being used in almost all entries on our list. With that said, this model comes with a good window coverage but no shutters. On the inside, you will find a small kitchen that comes complete with burners and similar details. Since its a bit more complex than your usual playhouse, wondering about how difficult it is to assemble is only natural.
Luckily, Picnic on the Patio playhouse comes panelized, so it won’t take you long to put everything together (it’s just a few snaps, no tools involved). It’s possibly the best outdoor playhouse on this list.
Find more Little Tikes Picnic on the Patio information and reviews here.
-
8. Step2 Sweetheart PlayhousePros:
Cons:
- Cute Design
- Tall Door
- Shutters Open and Close
- Doorbell
- Hyper Pink Design Isn't For Everyone
- White Gets Dirty Easily
- Lacks Details
Next model also comes from Step2, only this time we are looking at a playhouse designed for little girls. Step2’s Sweetheart is made of composite materials and features a cozy, closed off design. One thing that really sets it apart from other models on our list is the fact that it comes with actual doors. The color theme is a pink and white one, making it somewhat flashy.
Windows all come with working shutters, while there is also a skylight on the roof. Overall, Sweetheart playhouse is very solid in terms of build quality. They’ve done a great job with exterior details, and have also made it pretty easy to assemble. Considering the price, this kids outdoor playhouse offers a lot of value for the money.
-
9. Little Tikes Endless Adventures Tikes Town PlayhousePros:
Cons:
- Basketball Hoop Included
- Looks Good
- Soccer Net Included
- Fruit on the Side Should've Been Painted
- Small Interior
- Small Window
The last composite playhouse we’d like to show you is the Endless Adventures Tikes Town Playhouse made by Little Tikes. It is a fairly large playhouse that comes with some pretty rare features. What Little Tikes has done with this model is make each of its four sides into their own separate units. In other words, you get a gas station with a working gas pump on one side, followed by a schoolhouse on the other.
There is even a firehouse. All of the sides are covered with large windows, although there are no shutters. The great thing about this model is the fact that it takes very little effort to assemble. The entire house is divided into large panels, and it all comes down to fitting them together. If you are looking for something a bit different and multifunctional, Endless Adventures Tikes Town is a great choice.
Buy the Little Tikes Endless Adventures Tikes Town Playhouse here.
-
10. Step2 Naturally Playful Front PorchPrice: $529.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well-Designed
- Includes Front Porch
- Electronic Doorbell
- Cheap Accessories
- Smaller Than You Might Like
- White Porch Gets Dirty Easily
You might have noticed that all of the entries on our list are missing a proper porch. In order to fix that, we are including Step2’s Naturally Playful playhouse. Like most of their models, it is made of composite materials. The porch in question is covered by the roof, making it a great place to hang out during a particularly sunny day.
The house itself comes with a decent amount of windows, while the doors are the standard Dutch type. Overall build quality is typical of Step2, using the same plastic they use in all of their playhouses. The inclusion of the porch might make you think that this playhouse is more difficult to assemble, but that isn’t really the case. All of the molded pieces fit together easily, so all you need is a bit of time.
-
11. Little Cottage Company Victorian DIY Playhouse KitsPrice: $1,701.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful Design
- Front Porch
- Side Door
- Paint it However You Want It
- Pricey
- Floor Kit Not Included
- Shingles and Paint Not Included
Last but not the least, here’s something absolutely different. The Little Cottage Company offers pretty realistic and complex playhouse kits, which are made of real, good quality wood. The one shown above is among the smaller kits, coming at 6′ x 8′ in size. The house features realistic roof tiling, a small porch with a fence and even a chimney.
Windows not only come with shutters, but they also feature safety glass panels that give them a pretty realistic feel. This is by far one of the most complex playhouses on the market. As such, it comes with a steeper price tag. However, the quality and features you get make it more than worth the investment. The only thing to be aware of is that you will have to put in a bit of time to get the cottage assembled. Thankfully, the kit comes with a pretty detailed manual.
Find more Little Cottage Company Victorian DIY Playhouse Kits information and reviews here.
See Also:
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.