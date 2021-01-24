11 Best Outdoor Playhouses: Your Buyer’s Guide

Looking for the best outdoor playhouse for your kids this summer? We’ve got you covered with the list below.

Keeping your kids active can sometimes be tough, thanks to the invention of tablets and video games. But the CDC is as active as ever in their push to keep kids active with 60 minutes or more of physical activity every day.

With the summer just around the corner, it is time for your little ones to start exercising by playing outside, and that means it’s time to start thinking about getting some new outdoor toys for kids to play with. Playhouses are one of the best ways to make that playtime exponentially more fun.

The list below contains the 11 best kids playhouses on the market, each of which offers something a bit different. Whether you’re looking for the best kids playhouse, or you’re just looking for something cheap for your kids to play with in your backyard, this list contains some awesome options.

Here are the best outdoor playhouses available in 2021: