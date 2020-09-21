12 Best Ride On Toys for Toddlers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Looking for the best riding toys for toddlers in 2020? We’ve got you covered.

One of my fondest memories as a kid was going over to my grandparents’ house for two reasons: they had a big selection of ride-on toys, and grandma always had freshly cut fruit on the table. And while I can’t very well write a list of the best freshly cut fruit that would provide any value, I can write one on the best kids ride-on toys for toddlers (being that I have kids of my own and have tried more than a few).

It’s likely that you have similar memories from your childhood, which is why you’re looking for cool riding toys in the first place. Little Tikes, Fisher-Price, and even John Deere all have some great ride on toddler toys to choose from, and there are a lot of other cool kids vehicles out there including bikes, trucks, jeeps, and cars.

These are the top 12 best ride on toys for toddlers: