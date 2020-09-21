12 Best Ride On Toys for Toddlers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Looking for the best riding toys for toddlers in 2020? We’ve got you covered.
One of my fondest memories as a kid was going over to my grandparents’ house for two reasons: they had a big selection of ride-on toys, and grandma always had freshly cut fruit on the table. And while I can’t very well write a list of the best freshly cut fruit that would provide any value, I can write one on the best kids ride-on toys for toddlers (being that I have kids of my own and have tried more than a few).
It’s likely that you have similar memories from your childhood, which is why you’re looking for cool riding toys in the first place. Little Tikes, Fisher-Price, and even John Deere all have some great ride on toddler toys to choose from, and there are a lot of other cool kids vehicles out there including bikes, trucks, jeeps, and cars.
These are the top 12 best ride on toys for toddlers:
-
1. BEST SELLER: Little Tikes Cozy TruckPrice: $96.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Upgrade on the Classic Coup
- Durable
- Smooth Ride
- Foot-powered
- One size fits all
- Stickers wear eventually
The Little Tikes Cozy Truck is perfect for the toddler in your life. Its cartoonish design appeals to the younger crowd, and it’s easy to ride.
It has rugged wheels so it’s great on most surfaces. It includes a drop-down tailgate with rugged wheels. It has fun graphics and even a realistic front grill. Assembly is incredibly easy, and it’s made entirely in the USA. There’s also a “Princess” pink version available.
Find more Little Tikes Cozy Truck information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Seller: Peg Perego John Deere Ground Force Tractor w/ TrailerPrice: $279.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- John Deere Branding
- Extra Large Trailer Included
- Working FM Radio
- Heavy
- Price
- Assembly
Also on our list of the best John Deere toys of 2018 is this brand spankin’ new John Deere ride-on from Peg Perego: the Ground Force Tractor that comes with a trailer.
It’s the #1 best seller in Kids’ electronic vehicles right now on Amazon, with a super-impressive review score of 4.6 out of 5.0 stars from over 1300 reviews.
It comes with a max speed of 4.5mph (which you can also lockout for beginners), and it comes with giant tractor wheels that provide traction on grass, dirt, pavement, or gravel.
Of course, it has that classic John Deere green and yellow colorway on both the tractor, itself, and the small trailer that’s being towed behind it.
Recommended Ages: 24 months and up
-
3. Rollplay GMC Sierra DenaliPrice: $478.08Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Realistic Design
- Powerful Battery
- MP3/Aux Connector for Tunes
- Pricey
- Only Red or Black Available
- Long Charging Time (8HRS+)
Rollplay has quite a few great new riding toys available in 2018, but our favorite has to be this beautifully-designed GMC Sierra Denali Truck Ride-on for toddlers.
It can hit up to 5MPH (and yes, there’s a high-speed lockout so you can limit them to 2.5MPH if you’d like), and it has working LED headlights and a horn. It also has realistic engine sounds for the ultimate realistic feel.
Both side doors open-up, and it comes with a clear (plastic) windshield, working tailgate, side-view mirrors that are adjustable, and even an MP3 connector for the speakers so that they can cruise to some tunes.
It has a 130-pound weight capacity and can carry up to two riders at a time.
Recommended Ages: 36 months and up
-
4. Step2 McLaren 570s Push Sports CarPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sports Car-inspired
- Interactive Sounds
- Cup Holders for Both Kids and Parent
- Only One Color Available
- No Pull Option, Only Push
- Parent-Powered
The Step2 McLaren is the coolest-looking riding toy on the market, sporting an incredible look inspired by the McLaren 570S sports car.
It has an interactive steering wheel with engine sounds. Its wheels are ultra-quiet, so you won’t have to worry about your kids disturbing others.
It also comes with two driver cup holders, and the handle has an extra swivel cup holder for whoever is pushing the McLaren.
If you’re looking for the coolest riding toy, the Step2 McLaren is your best choice.
Find more Step2 McLaren 570s Push Sports Car information and reviews here.
-
5. Fisher-Price Power Wheels Lil HarleyPros:
Cons:
- Harley Branded
- Cool-Looking
- Easy Push Button Operation
- Frequently Out of Stock
- 2 mph max speed
- Sunglasses not included
For the cool kid on the block look, pick up the Fisher-Price Power Wheels Lil Harley. This little screamin’ demon takes from classic Harley Davidson styling, and it’s fast enough for fun, but most importantly, slow enough for safety. It goes up to 2 mph. This ride on has built-in footrests for a safe, comfortable ride, with shiny chrome-colored wheels and engine. Kids can easily climb on and off of it by themselves because of how low it is to the ground. This is one of the coolest toys for boys available.
-
6. Power Wheels Jurassic World Jeep WranglerPrice: $550.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 5MPH
- Cool Jurassic Park Look
- Power Lock Brakes
- Real Working Light Bar
- Price
- Long Charging Times
- No MP3 Hookup
Power Wheels’ latest new ride-on is one of their best ride-on toys yet, in my expert opinion: the Power Wheels Jurassic World Jeep Wrangler.
It’s modeled after the Jeeps in the Jurassic Park franchise, and if that’s not the coolest thing you’ve ever heard, we can simply never be friends.
Best of all? That light bar in the back ACTUALLY works! It has a max speed of 5mph forward, so your kids will be cruisin’ in no-time.
-
7. John Deere Sit-N-Scoot TractorPrice: $37.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- John Deere Branded
- Low Price
- Easy to use
- Foot-powered
- Doesn't Grow With Your Child
- Stickers Wear Eventually
If you’re more closely aligned with the country side of things, you might want to consider picking up one of the many John Deere ride-on toys, like this John Deere Sit-N-Scoot Tractor. Like the country life, it’s about the simplicity. Kids can simulate the work they see being done around the farm or in the yard. It’s easy to assemble and looks great.
We also included the Sit-n-Scott on our list of the best John Deere toys.
-
8. VTech Sit-To-Stand Ultimate Alphabet TrainPros:
Cons:
- Educational
- Fun Lights & Sounds
- Colorful
- Foot-Powered
- Only for Toddlers
- You'll Likely Lose Pieces
VTech’s Sit-to-Stand Ultimate Alphabet Train is used as a ride on, but also serves as a great learning toy. With the hole in the top, kids place letter blocks, with the train shouting out the letter as it’s thrown into the hole. It has tons of great sounds, counting, and makes animal noises. It will keep them entertained for quite some time, especially with the included walkie talkie. There’s also a pink one available.
-
9. Step2 Whisper Ride IIPrice: $74.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek-Looking
- Smooth Ride
- Cup Holders
- Only Two Colors Available
- Not Kid-Powered
- Maximum Weight only 50 LBs
The Step2 Whisper Ride II is one of the highest-rated ride on toys on Amazon, and for good reasons. It’s roomier than its predecessor and includes “whisper ride” wheels for a smooth, quiet ride (keyword parents: QUIET). Its trunk (in the front) opens up to reveal storage space, with large storage capacity. It’s highly durable and will likely last your kids for years. There are also holders for snacks and drinks!
-
10. Fisher-Price Power Wheels Ford F-150Price: $748.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cute Design
- Working Tailgate
- Real FM Radio
- Drives on Hard Surfaces, Wet Grass, and Rough Terrain
- Seat Belts Are Pretend Only
- No Good for Kids Over Age 6
- Doesn't Ship Outside of 48 Contiguous States
-
Check out a tug of war battle between a Power Wheels Ford F-150 and a Power Wheels Dodge Ram in the video above.
Available in purple camo for the girls and black or gray for the boys, this Power Wheels is great for kids who look up to their truck-driving parents. The functioning tailgate is really fun for kids who like to haul around their toys, snacks, or even their siblings. This is a beefy Power Wheels toy that kids and parents will both enjoy seeing in action. A blue version is also available.
-
11. Power Wheels Lil’ QuadPrice: $76.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Toddlers can get on and off without assistance
- Can be repaired at 300 service centers nationwide
- Easy for young kids to use
- Has a smaller battery than Power Wheels for bigger kids
- No reverse
- Not ideal for unsupervised play
The Power Wheels Lil' Quad is currently the #1 best-selling electric vehicle for kids on Amazon. Thousands of happy parents love this toddler-friendly Power Wheels ride on toy because it is easy for kids to use, and placed low to the ground so toddlers can get on and off by themselves. This product is backed by a Power Wheels one-year limited bumper-to-bumper warranty. The Lil' Quad comes in a couple of different style options. In the video above, you can see one kid trying out his Batman Lil' Quad.
-
12. Moderno Kids Mercedes C63SPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Luxury Style
- 3 Colors Available
- Great Price
- Parent remote is super basic
- One seater only
- Small trunk
Want to get fancy with your toddler’s ride-on? Check out this ridiculously elaborate Mercedes Benz Single Rider. Aside from just looking super cool, it also has some really great features that you don’t see on other riding toys.
For example, it has a Soft Start and Electric Braking System that allows for slow acceleration without the typical jolt of most other riding toys. It also has a great parent remote control with a remote STOP function that will allow you to take control of your child’s vehicle for safety reasons.
It also has zero maintenance EVA foam rubber tires that provide a quieter ride than the typical plastic tires (which, I don’t know about you, but I certainly appreciate tremendously). On top of that, it has an aux input as well as micro SD and USB flash drive support. That means, no matter what device you use for music, this car can play it.
It’s available in three colors: Barbie pink, apple red, and white.
Find more Moderno Kids Mercedes C63S information and reviews here.
