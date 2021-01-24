22 Best Spider-Man Funko Pop Figures: The Ultimate List

With so many different Marvel Funko Pop figures available in 2021, there are more Spider-Man Funkos than any one person can handle. Luckily, we’ve broken down which are the absolute best Spider-Man Funko Pop figures available right now:
This is easily one of my favorite Spider-Man FunKo Pops available right now, and definitely my favorite Miles Morales collectible figure. It shows Miles Morales in his now iconic black and red Spider-Man suit that has white eyes outlined in red, taken straight from Into the Spider-Verse, which released last year.
Miles is posed mid-action here, and he comes with a clear stand for display (if you dare take him out of the box, that is). However, I typically display my figures right in the box because they’re designed to be shelf-ready as it is.
It’s also a bobblehead.
This noir version of Spider-Man is also taken from the most recent animated Spider-Man movie, Into the Spider-Verse. It’s an incognito version of Spidey, dressed in all black and grey, complete with a black top hat and black coat.
He stands at the normal 3 3/4-inches tall, so he’ll look great among the rest of your collection. His limited edition standout colorway will make him a standout among other Spider-Man FunKos.
The most recent Spider-Man game, the PS4-exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man that released last year, was a HUGE hit. In fact, it quickly became one of my own personal favorite video games of all-time. There’s a lot to love about the game, but one of the biggest takeaways was the uniquely-designed Spider Suit by developer Insomniac games, who changed things up a bit by given Peter Parker a white spider logo on his chest, as opposed to blue, red, or black.
This figure from the FunKo Gamerverse collection features Peter wearing that stylish suit. He’s also in mid-swinging action, and it comes with a clear stand for display. This is one of my favorite new Spider-Man toys available right now, and hopefully, we’ll see more great designs taken directly from the PS4 game (because there are some really cool-looking Spider suits in there).
Of course, Spider-Gwen is a fan-favorite hero from the Spider-Man universe, and this version of Spider-Gwen is one of the many Into the Spider-Verse FunKos available.
Here, Spider-Gwen isn’t sporting her full costume, but instead, just the costume without the hood or mask on. She’s still got on her iconic teal ballet shoes, though!
Unfortunately, FunKo didn’t quite get Gwen’s hair right, instead opting for full, long locks instead of the character’s actual hair (which is much shorter on one side and longer on the other).
Still, it’s a great FunKo Pop figure for Gwen fans.
Late last year, FunKo debuted an INCREDIBLE holiday line of Marvel (and Star Wars) Pop figures. One of the best in the new line is Spidey wearing a Spider-Man-themed ugly Christmas sweater.
The sweater is a light blue color and a red and white holiday-themed design, complete with a red Spider-Man logo right in the middle.
I’m truly hoping that FunKo ventures into other superheroes and popular movies this year for a second wave of these holiday-themed figures, but for now, we highly recommend checking them out.
Yes – this is quite possibly the coolest Spider-Man Funko you’ll find. It has a super unique white and black colorway with blue eyes that glow in the dark, giving it an ultimately cool look.
But do you know where it’s from? It’s actually from the recently released PS4 game, Marvel’s Spider-Man. In the game, Spider-Man ventures into Mister Negative’s mind universe, with a black and white “negative” version of his suit. It’s a super cool sequence.
If you don’t think Spider-Hulk is cool, we simply can’t be friends. This cool Spider-Man FunKo features the Hulked-out Spider-Man, with bits of green busting out of his suit.
It’s the biggest Spider-Man Funko Pop available right now, standing at a whopping 8-inches tall – so it’ll tower over the rest of your collection!
Now, for those who don’t know, Spider-Hulk’s first (and only) appearance came in Web of Spider-Man #70 – way back in 1990. He hasn’t been seen since, but it’s only a matter of time before he reappears.
This Iron Spider FunKo comes with the legs, too, bringing Spider-Man’s super cool look from Avengers: Infinity War home. His colorway is the red, gold and blue seen in the movie, and the figure has an almost metallic-like quality that makes it look fantastic.
When Homecoming came out, we still weren’t quite sold on Tom Holland as Peter Parker. But, I think it’s safe to say now that Marvel made a great choice when they chose this Spider-Man.
This FunKo takes Spider-Man’s likeness from Homecoming, putting Peter in the homemade suit from the film, complete with red hoodie.
It’s one of the better Spider suit’s in recent history because it gives Spider-Man a sort of “everyman” feel. Figure #222 celebrates that look.
This Gamerverse figure is, again, uses a suit taken straight from the most recent Spider-Man video game. It’s Spider-Punk, the guitar-wielding street punk version of Spider-Man, complete with jean jacket and high top sneakers.
Another cool Spider-Man FunKo is #233, the Superior Spider-Man Exclusive, which celebrates Dan Slott’s creation from 2013. Superior Spider-Man is certainly a weird one…it’s when Doctor Octavius takes over Peter Park’s body through his consciousness, allowing Peter Parker to essentially die in Otto’s body. It’s delightfully weird, really, and contains some cool ideas.
This Spider-Man FunKo features the costume designed for this comic series.
In celebration of Marvel Studios’ first ten-years, FunKo teamed up with the studio to create all-gold chrome figures of our favorite Marvel heroes. Naturally, one of which is an Iron Spider Spider-Man, which has Spidey in mid-thwip.
Another one of the Spider-Man Funkos from Homecoming is this unmasked Peter Parker.
Most certainly one of the coolest Spider-Man FunKo pop figures is this one, the Six Arm Spider-Man (#313). Now, this version of Spidey originated from Stan Lee’s The Six Arms Saga story arc from 1971 in Amazing Spider-Man. In it, Peter Parker gets four extra limbs.
This Spidey figure has all of the arms in the classic Spider-Man costume.
Spider-Man 2099 is to Spider-Man what Batman Beyond is to Batman. It’s a Spider-Man set in the future – not Peter Parker, of course – but, instead, a geneticist who tries to recreate Peter Parker’s abilities before he, himself, has half his DNA rewritten with a spider’s.
This version of Spider-Man 2099 is the blue and red suit, and you’ll notice its price tag is a bit higher than the average FunKo because of its rarity.
In the upcoming Spider-Man movie, Far From Home, it looks like Peter Parker will be dawning a stealth suit – at least, according to this upcoming new Spider-Man FunKo Pop that is set to release in June 2019.
This version of Spider-Man comes right from the Marvel Collection Corps line. It’s Spidey in action mid-thwip. He comes with a display stand as well.
Former trusted mentor Doctor Octavius and now classic Spider-Man universe villain Doctor Octopus is glorified here with his very own FunKo Pop figure (#150).
It shows the classic-looking Doc Ock with his green and orange suit and silver mechanical arms, complete with his black and silver goggles.
Scarlet Spider is actually a clone of Peter Parker, and he goes by the name of Ben Reilly. He’s a punkier version of Spider-Man. Of course, he’s well-deserved of his very own FunKo Pop figure. For some odd reason, it was a Walgreens exclusive.
Dorbz is one of FunKo’s unique-looking lines, and Spider-Man was one of the first Dorbz figures to become available.
The Vnyl. series is another FunKo line that gives an even cuter look to vinyl figures. With this line, figures look like they’re straight out of a Saturday morning cartoon. Here, you see Thanos and Spider-Man figures sold in a two-pack.
Spider-Ham is a wildly popular character voiced by comedian John Mulaney from Into the Spider-Verse, and you’d better believe that FunKo and Marvel teamed-up to create a Spider-Ham FunKo.
The Spider-Ham FunKo was a Walgreens exclusive, but they’re essentially sold out at all Walgreens, meaning you can only buy them from third party sellers (like on Amazon or eBay). It’s a bidding war over on eBay that typically gets these up to $80+. However, you can still find this highly sought-after Spider-Ham FunKo on Amazon for slightly less.