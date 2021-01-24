22 Best Spider-Man Funko Pop Figures: The Ultimate List

This is easily one of my favorite Spider-Man FunKo Pops available right now, and definitely my favorite Miles Morales collectible figure. It shows Miles Morales in his now iconic black and red Spider-Man suit that has white eyes outlined in red, taken straight from Into the Spider-Verse, which released last year.

Miles is posed mid-action here, and he comes with a clear stand for display (if you dare take him out of the box, that is). However, I typically display my figures right in the box because they’re designed to be shelf-ready as it is.

It’s also a bobblehead.