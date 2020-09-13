23 Best STEM Toys for 2020: The Ultimate List

Getting your kids to use their minds when they’re playing is becoming more important than ever. After all, we’re already seeing many of our jobs being eliminated and replaced with machines. Who do you think builds those machines? Well, other machines, but who do you think creates the machines that build the machines? Engineers.

That is, of course, just one extreme example of why learning toys have become so important in today’s world (and, admittedly, I’m using it for a more dramatic effect). Still, getting your kids learning early in their development is going to set them up for a more successful learning career later on. The good news is that it doesn’t mean that they will have to sacrifice their childhood fun, thanks to STEM toys, toys that are specifically designed to educate your kids while they’re having fun. STEM toys have come a long way in 2020, and we’re seeing tons of new coding toys, science toys, and mathematics being incorporated into their playtime.

So if you’re looking for some of the best STEM toys in 2020, we’ve got you covered with our list of the 24 great ones:

What Are STEM Toys?

STEM toys are toys that are related to Science, Technology, Engineering, and/or Math and are intended to provide fun-based learning. Many STEM toys you'll find in 2019 focus on robotics, coding, and building.

Are LEGO Toys STEM Toys?

Yes, LEGO toys are STEM toys as they are aimed at engineering (and, some of the more advanced LEGO kits even have a bit of technology). Although, whether or not LEGO toys are actually considered STEM toys is widely debated in the toy industry, it's pretty clear to me that they are. And, in my opinion, the only reason that more "experts" don't agree with me is because LEGOs released before we even knew what STEM toys were.

Are STEM Board Games Any Good?

Honestly, STEM board games is the one category of STEM toys that isn't as formidable as it could be. For the most part, you'll find that kids simply get bored with STEM board games because it's too much like actual learning.

There are a couple of exceptions, though. Spontuneous, for example, is a great game that brings family together to test their musical skills. It'll task you with questions like, "can you think of a lyric with the word "yellow" in it? The first player to blurt out/sing/shout out the song with the lyrics wins the round and gets to roll the dice. It's great for multiple teams and can be played by 4-10 players.

The other exception is called The Genius Square, and it's a competitive STEM puzzle game that's easy to learn and fun to play. It promotes problem solving and fine motor skills.

