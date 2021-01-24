5 Best Super Wings Toys Available Right Now

Super Wings has probably taken-over your living room television set if you’re the parent of a young one. Luckily, that makes holiday and birthday gifts easy on you, the parent, as there’s tons of great Super Wings merchandise available. Here are the 5 best Super Wings toys you can buy right now:
These Transforming Super Wings action figures make great toddler toys for your 3-year-old. There are currently six available, each of which is modeled after a popular character in the Super Wings series. There’s Bello, Dizzy, Donnie, Jerome, Jett, and Paul. They stand at 5-inches tall (think slightly taller than a Funko Pop figure), and they do not require any batteries whatsoever — an added bonus come Christmas morning. These toys transform from planes to robots in seconds, serving as toddler-friendly Transformers. Once they’re doing being robots, your children can easily transform them back to airplanes for flying their deliveries around the world.
Auldey Toys’ Super Wings Transform-A-Bots 4 Pack provides a great value for those who are looking for cheap Super Wings toys for their toddler. It comes with 4 figures, and there are two different packs available. One of the Transforms-A-Bots packs includes Dizzy, Donnie, Jerome, and Bello, while the other pack features Jett, Mira, Paul, and Grand Albert. These mini-scale transforming figures transform from plane to robot in just 3 easy steps. They’re designed for ages 3 years and up.
Another great Super Wings playset is this World Airport Playset, with comes with two Transform-A-Bots, Jeff and Donnie. It also comes with a 35-inches long large-scale playset featuring the World Airport from the TV series. It has electronic sounds and lights that come from the control tower, as well as a spinny fly-bar for their toys. It’s colorful, featuring various shades of blue, yellow, and red to keep your toddler’s eyes moving. What’s more, it comes in at an impressive price of $39.99, which is low for all that you’re getting and how much your toddler will love it.
The Super Wings Pack ‘N Go New York Playset comes with one of the Transform-A-Bot Jerome figures, and it also comes with a mega-sized New York themed playset. It has ramps, buttons, turnstiles and more for action play, including a slide lever that raises the Empire State Building. IT also features a small Statue of Liberty that will launch Jerome (or any of the other Transform-A-Bot figures) down the ramp.
Jett draws a lot of similarities to Lightning McQueen from Cars, and that makes him one of the most popular characters on the show. So, it should be no surprise that Jett has his own playset, the Jett’s Runway Playset. It comes with a Vroom ‘N Zoom Jett, and it includes two different configurations for your child to play with. It also comes with a spinning comm screen and mini delivery package as accessories, giving your child more things to play with. Best of all? No batteries required.