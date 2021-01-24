5 Best Super Wings Toys Available Right Now

Another great Super Wings playset is this World Airport Playset, with comes with two Transform-A-Bots, Jeff and Donnie. It also comes with a 35-inches long large-scale playset featuring the World Airport from the TV series. It has electronic sounds and lights that come from the control tower, as well as a spinny fly-bar for their toys. It’s colorful, featuring various shades of blue, yellow, and red to keep your toddler’s eyes moving. What’s more, it comes in at an impressive price of $39.99, which is low for all that you’re getting and how much your toddler will love it.