11 Best Backyard Water Slides for Kids

Looking for the best backyard water slides available to get your summer off to a great start? We’ve got you covered with the list below.
The summer is here, and that means it’s time to get the swimsuits on, get out in the yard, and get wet! Of course, in order to do that, you need to get your kids some backyard water toys to play on. Luckily, there are quite a number of different options to choose from, including water slides, bounce houses, slip n’ slides, inflatables, and more.
Amazon is loaded with fun backyard toys that will get your kids soaked, cooling them off for the hot summer we have ahead of us. From great brand names like Banzai, Blast Zone, Intex, and more, here are the 11 best backyard water slides for summer 2020:
1. WOW Super Slide 25′Price: $239.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Simple but Effective
- 25 Feet
- High-Quality, Thick PVC Material
- No Frills
- Would Like More Color Options
- Only Connects to Other WOW slides
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with going basic, and if you’re looking for a no-frills-necessary water slide, the WOW Super Slide is probably your best option.
It’s great for backyards, especially if you have a slight hill. It doesn’t come with any bells-and-whistles, it’s just a super basic water slide. But it’s super effective, with 25 feet of sliding potential for your kids. The slide, itself, is made up of extra-thick, heavy-duty PVC material that will last for multiple summers. It also comes with two sliders and a pump for easy inflation.
What’s great about the newer WOW slides like this one is that they can all be connected to each other, allowing you to build one that’s the perfect size for your yard. Connect two and you’ve got a 50′ slide; connect three and you’ve got 75′ of non-stop sliding action.
2. Blast Zone Spray N Splash 2Price: $599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Awesome Design
- Sprayer at the Top
- Premium Materials
- Cool Water Canon
- No Water Cannon Included
- Orange Color Gets Hot in the Summer
- Short Cord on Blower
There’s definitely an influx of brand new backyard inflatables over the past couple of years, and if it’s quality you’re looking for, check out the Blast Zone Spray n Splash 2. This sizeable pool is perfect for the hot summer days ahead, as it also has a climbing wall and a large slide.
At the top of the slide, there are two streams of water. At the bottom of the slide, there’s a pool for splashing around. It inflates in less than two minutes, so you can have it up and running by the time it takes your kids to get their swimsuits on. It’s recommended for ages 3+.
Measures: 20.5’L x 7.5’W x 8’H
3. Little Tikes Rocky Mountain River Race Slide BouncerPrice: $2,300.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- #1 Seller
- Up to 4 Kids at a Time
- Surprise Dump Bucket Pours Water on Kids
- Price
- L.O.L. Branding isn't for everyone
- Hard to get back into carrying bag
The #1 best-selling backyard water slide comes from Little Tikes, and it’s their L.O.L. Surprise Bouncer. It includes a climbing wall, two different slides, and a splash pool at the bottom. It has a maximum number of kids of 4 and has a total weight limit of 350 pounds. It also has a surprise dump pocket atop the water slide which fills on its own and dumps water on the kids climbing up the wall!
It measures 161″L x 169″W x 103″H. As it’s the most well-known brand name on this list, you should expect super high quality. In fact, it’s the highest-reviewed of the backyard water slides on Amazon.
Note: Little Tikes used to have this very same model without the L.O.L. skin on it, but that model has been out of stock for months.
4. Wahii Waterslide 50Price: $109.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 50 Feet
- Easiest to Setup
- Price
- Only One Color Available
- Not 75 Footer
- Basic
For slightly smaller yards, Wahii also has a 50′ version of their water slide that’s 50′ length by 12′ width. Kids love it just the same, so if you’re a bit more limited on space (or you want to save $20), check out the Waterslide 50, which is one of the best backyard water slides for 2020.
Unfortunately, the 75′ slide has been sold out for a few weeks, and we don’t see it coming back in stock anytime soon, given our current situation. But the 50-footer still provides plenty of slide!
5. Turbo Slide Inflatable Water SlidePrice: $214.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Steep Incline
- Quick Setup
- Heavy Duty Polyester
- Too big for Small Backyards
- One Obnoxious Colorway Available
- Small Pool at the Bottom
The Turbo Slide has the steepest decline you’ll find on any of the inflatables you’ll find on Amazon. It’s also super durable, made out of 600D, 300D and 200D polyester with a PVC coating. The colorful slide has a stream of water at the top, and a small splash pool at the bottom.
What’s more, there’s a water cannon aimed right at the slide. As far as bang for your buck is concerned, the Turbo Slide is probably the best option if you have the room for it in your yard, and it’s an inflatable that they’re going to use for years to come. The inflatable measures 15.5’L x 6.6’W x 7’H. It’s recommended for ages 3 years to 8 years, and it has a maximum weight limit of 135 lbs.
6. JumpOrange Commercial Grade 12′ Tall Safari SlidePrice: $1,263.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultimate Party Slide
- Commercial Grade
- Colorful Design
- Too big for small yards
- Pricey
- Simple Design
If you’re looking to go all-out, your best option is this commercial-grade water slide from JumpOrange: the DuraLite Hero 12′ Tall Safari Slide.
Now, you’ve probably seen these types of mega water slides at graduation parties or family reunions in the summer, as they’re most common at parties. But they’re actually quite easy to take down and put up as needed, so there’s no reason you can’t throw this in your backyard this summer and let your kids go wild.
It’s a 12-foot long slide that will have them splashing to their heart’s content.
Measures: 36’L x 11’W x 18’H
Find more JumpOrange Commercial Grade 18' Jungle Zoo Slide information and reviews here.
7. Little Tikes Slam ‘n Curve SlidePrice: $379.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes Inflatable Rock Wall
- Fun Basketball Hoop in Splash Area
- Open Design So Parents Can Easily Monitor
- For Younger Kids
- Requires Use of Blower
We all know the brand Little Tikes, and it’s likely that you have one or two of their toys already in your child’s toy box. The Slam n’ Curve Slide is a great backyard water slide that also serves as something for them to climb on, thanks to its inflatable rock wall. The gentle curve slide leads right into a landing pool (w put those plastic balls in ours as well for some added fun).
It also has a small hoop so that they can play a game of basketball. It uses stakes to anchor the bouncer to your lawn, and it can hold up to 3 kids and/or a max weight of 350 pounds.
Measures: 14’L x 9’W x 7’H
Find more Little Tikes Slam ‘n Curve Slide information and reviews here.
8. Banzai Pipeline Twist Water ParkPrice: $849.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- MASSIVE
- Great for Multiple Kids at a Time
- Curving Water Slides, Two Cannons, & Pool!
- Pricey
- Requires Extra Large Backyard
Another great outdoor Banzai water slide is their mega-sized Banzai Pipeline Twist. It’s the ULTIMATE backyard inflatable that your kids will use for years to come. Not only does it have an ultra long curving water slide, but it also has a shorter slide, two awesome water canons, a climbing wall, a vortex tunnel, and a clubhouse.
This water park will keep your kids entertained for hours every day.
It’s perfect if you frequently have a lot of kids at your house over the summer, as it can accommodate many kids at a time. Best of all is its super easy setup; you’ll have it fully inflated in less than 3 minutes total.
Measures: 21’10” L x 17’8″W x 9’10″H (See – massive!)
9. Intex Surf N’ Slide Inflatable Play CenterPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fun Shark Design
- Great for Ages 6+
- Includes 2 Surf Riders
- Short
- Requires Running Hose
-
It’s recommended for ages 3 months and up, but I’d say the cutoff is around 8 years old. It doesn’t come with an air compressor, so if you don’t have one already, keep that in mind (you can get a decent one for $32 on Amazon).
-
Cons:
- Fun Digital Timer
- Easy to Setup
- Low Price
- Only 5 to 12 year olds (No toddlers!)
- Shorter Than It Should Be
Banzai has a lot of water slides and inflatables that are honestly not great, but their Speed Zone Electronic Racing Slide is an exception. It measures 16 feet long and it has two lanes for your kids to race on. At the end of the two lanes, there’s a splash pool with an inflatable bumper.
It has a hose hookup, and water shoots up from the sides to cover the slide in water, allowing your kids to slide to the end with ease. It has an electronic digital timer that allows your kids to race against the clock and compete with each other, keeping them entertained (and outdoors!) for hours.
Find more Banzai Speed Zone Electronic Racing Slide information and reviews here.
11. Blast Zone Pirate Bay Inflatable Combo SlidePrice: $798.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Water Slide, Pool, and Bounce House
- Water Cannons
- Pirates!
- Max Occupancy: 5
- Odd Color Choice
The Blast Zone Pirate Bay Inflatable is an awesome water slide and bounce house combo – perfect for multiple kids (it has a max occupancy of 5 kids). Not only does it have a great water slide, water cannons, and a sizeable pool, it also has a great bounce house attached to it that kids will absolutely love!
Its setup is also super easy, as it inflates in less than two minutes. Storage is also not an issue as it rolls up to the size of a standard sleeping bag. When you pair all of that with its well-designed pirate aesthetic, your kids will be playing with it for years to come.
Measures 20′ x 12′ x 8′
Find more Blast Zone Pirate Bay Inflatable Combo Slide information and reviews here.
12. Wahii Waterslide 75Price: $149.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easiest to Setup
- Super Long
- Great for Hilly yards
- Basic
- Only One Color Available
Sometimes, the simplest things can result in the most amusement, and that’s the case with the Wahii Waterslide 75. This big water slide claims to be the world’s biggest backyard lawn water slide in existence, measuring 75 feet long and 12 feet wide.
To use it, you’ll roll it out (preferably down a small hill in your yard), set up a hose or sprinkler at the top of it, and you’re good to go. It’s super-tough, ultra-slick, and it has a UV protective coating on it so that it’ll withstand wear from the sun for years to come. It also has unique, patented fasteners to ensure that it stays in place.
