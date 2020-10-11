11 Best Backyard Water Slides for Kids

Looking for the best backyard water slides available to get your summer off to a great start? We’ve got you covered with the list below.

The summer is here, and that means it’s time to get the swimsuits on, get out in the yard, and get wet! Of course, in order to do that, you need to get your kids some backyard water toys to play on. Luckily, there are quite a number of different options to choose from, including water slides, bounce houses, slip n’ slides, inflatables, and more.

Amazon is loaded with fun backyard toys that will get your kids soaked, cooling them off for the hot summer we have ahead of us. From great brand names like Banzai, Blast Zone, Intex, and more, here are the 11 best backyard water slides for summer 2020: