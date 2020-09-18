10 Best Black Friday Board Game Deals on Amazon

Looking to score some awesome board game deals this Black Friday? Amazon has you covered. Here are the 6 best Black Friday board game deals on Amazon right now (and we’ll update this post frequently throughout the day):
One of the best board games for teens (and adults!) is a game called Catan, which tasks players with collecting resources, trading resources, and more. Your task is to earn more Victory Points to win the game before your opponents do. It’s super popular, and has won multiple awards over the past five years.
It’s best played with 3 to 4 players, and it’s recommended for anyone over the age of 10 years old. This makes it the perfect board game for sleepovers or hangout sessions with his friends.
Pandemic is another super popular board game that’s on sale today. It’s available for just $21.49, which is 46% off of its MSRP. That saves you $28 buckeroos.
One of the best board game deals on Amazon right now is on one of my favorite games to play with a small group of friends: Gunkimono!
For today, you can score Renegade’s Gunkimono for 32% off the MSRP, dropping the price down to just $20.85. That’s a savings of $10.02.
The game is for 2-5 players and each game lasts just under an hour. In Gunkimono, you’ll enter the battle as a daimyo with the goal to advance your military and take over the other daimyo through battles, betrayal, and broken promises.
The Voting Game is a game for 5-10 players, and it’s recommended for ages 17 and up. The game aims to present wild and crazy questions to your group of friends to find out who you really surround yourself with on a daily basis.
For today, you can snag the game for 20% off the MSRP, bringing the price down to just $19.95. It’s only a savings of $5.05, sure, but the game is so much fun I just had to share.
Take your dice game to another level with Haxtect’s awesome metal dice set. This set of 7 comes with all of the Dungeons and Dragons dice you could ever need, including a D20, D12, D10, D8, D6, and D4.
For today, you can pick up this ultra high-quality (and highly-rated) metal dice set from Haxtect for 43% off the MSRP. That brings the price down to $16.99, making it a savings of $13. You can also find other colors on sale, but the blue and silver colorway appears to be the lowest price.
We’ve all seen and played Jenga, and it’s a ton of fun! However, it’s even more fun when you supersize it! Now, there’s Giantville Giant Tumbling Timber Toy, which for all intents and purposes is a mega-sized Jenga game you can play in your backyard.
Starting today, you can pick up the Giantville Timber Toy for $20 off, bringing the price all the way down to $49.99.
Educational Insights has a lot of great educational and STEM toys available. One of the favorites is a board game called Blurt!, which is a quick game of rapid word recall. It’s a super fun game that helps to improve vocabulary while you’re playing, and it’s been a top-seller for 25 years.
One of Amazon’s Black Friday board game deals brings the price down on the Educational Insights Blurt! Game to $15.99, which is a savings of 36% or $9.01.
Another fantastic board game that’s on sale today is Days of Wonder’s Ticket to Ride, which is highly rated from over 4,000 customers! For Black Friday only, it’s available for 46% off, bringing its price down to a low of $26.99. That saves you a whopping $23!
Looking for awesome board games to add to your game night rotation? 7 Wonders is a favorite among strategy game lovers, and luckily, Amazon has a sweet, sweet deal on it for Prime Day. You can take $25 off the MSRP, bringing its price down to just $28.99 for Prime Day.
That’s a savings of 50%, and that’s just one of the many board game deals we’ve seen so far!