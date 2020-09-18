10 Best Black Friday Board Game Deals on Amazon

One of the best board games for teens (and adults!) is a game called Catan, which tasks players with collecting resources, trading resources, and more. Your task is to earn more Victory Points to win the game before your opponents do. It’s super popular, and has won multiple awards over the past five years.

It’s best played with 3 to 4 players, and it’s recommended for anyone over the age of 10 years old. This makes it the perfect board game for sleepovers or hangout sessions with his friends.