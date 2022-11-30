33 Best Bluey Toys Your Kids Will Howl For

If your children are anything like mine, Bluey has become one of their favorite shows over the last few years. There are a lot of great gift ideas for kids out there, but if they’re fans of the show, your kids will love Bluey toys too.
The Heeler family is replicated in lots of fun ways. And we have all of the best Bluey figures and Bluey plushes listed right here. So browse below and get something wholesome and fun for your little ones to enjoy.
The Bluey 6V Ride On Car for Toddlers is a great gift idea for Christmas or birthdays. Your little Bluey fan will go nuts for the built-in sound effects and music. It also features a cup holder, working headlights, and storage space for your Bluey toys in the rear. And it has a max speed of about 1.5 mph so you don’t need to worry about anyone getting hurt if your child likes to use the ride-on car like a kid’s bumper car.
The Bluey Bobble Ride-On is one of the best options for smaller yet active Bluey fans out there. It’s safe yet durable with non-toxic plastic, rubber-gripped handles, and puncture-proof tires. Its Bluey-themed coloring and decals of the titular character and her sister are sure to enthuse. And it’s simple to assemble so it’s not a headache for parents.
If your child is ready to learn to ride and loves the show, you almost have to order them the Bluey 10″ Training Bike. It’s solidly built with a steel frame and puncture-proof EVA tires. The handlebars have molded grips for comfort. It’s lightweight so parents can easily transport it. And when your child is ready, the training wheels come off with ease so they can take to the streets in confidence.
Looking for an exciting Bluey toy? Check out this Bluey 3-Wheel Self Balancing Scooter. It will offer more speed than the ride-on toys on our list. But its three-wheel setup should still provide the stability little ones rely on.
It looks fantastic with its blue theme and Bluey figure sitting toward the front. Grips are rubberized so they are comfortable and prevent accidental slipping. An easily accessible break is built into the back of the scooter so kids can easily slow down. And there are even
This Bluey Dance and Play 14″ Animated Plush isn’t just my favorite Bluey plush, it’s probably my favorite overall Bluey toy too. It’s a great size to carry around as a companion. It has the ability to dance as it sings four different songs from memory. It has a trio of games built-in with statues, dance mode, and copycat. It’s super soft so it’s great for snuggling. And it even expresses 55 different sayings to brighten up your child too.
The Bluey Go Glow Pal Plush is one of my favorite options on our list. This Bluey plush is perfect as an all-around companion for your child. It’s sizeable at 12-inches tall. It’s super soft to snuggle up with. And the Bluey stuffed animal has a belly that glows so it’s comforting as a nightlight too.
The Bluey 13″ Interactive Talking Plush might be my favorite on our list. It’s not just soft and sizeable, but it’s also impressively interactive. The Bluey plush will sing along to the show’s theme song. And it recites nine different phrases that your little Bluey fan will recognize from the show.
She may not be the star of the show, but Bingo is a fan favorite in her own right. Which makes the Bingo 13″ Interactive Talking Plush a popular choice too. Just like her big sister’s talking plush, this one too has nine different phrases from the show that she can recite. And, of course, she can sing the show’s theme song too.
If you’re going to get just one Bluey toy from our list, you can’t go wrong with this Bluey Heeler Family Plush Set. The four-pack of Bluey stuffed animals features the core unit of Bluey, Bingo, Bandit (Dad), and Chilli (Mom). The younger Heelers stand at 7-inches tall while Mom and Dad are about 8-inches in height.
Each of the Bluey dolls is comprised of super soft deluxe fabric and features detailed stitching to emphasize each character’s individual details. Whether they’re for snuggling, playing, or both, the four-piece set will be a hit with any Bluey fan in your home.
What’s better than this Bluey 18″ Jumbo Stuffed Animal to give your kiddo companionship and comfort? At 18-inches, this Bluey stuffed animal is the perfect size to snuggle up with. And it’s comprised of high-quality yet soft materials so that it holds up throughout playtime.
Rusty is a favorite amongst the Bluey side characters. Which makes the Bluey Friends – Rusty 8″ Plush a great choice amongst the various Bluey plushes. The red kelpie is essentially the male counterpart to Bluey and was actually in the running to be the lead character of the show in its early development. It’s a great Bluey stuffed animal – especially for boys.
Children can now bring the Heeler family house into their own home with the Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse & Toy Box. This Bluey playset comes with loads of figures, including 2.5″ or 3″ versions of Bluey, Bingo, Chattermax, and Nana. And with them comes numerous accessories that your children will love to have Bingo and Bluey play with.
As for the Bluey playset itself, it’s pretty large. It’s about 17-inches tall and 30-inches wide and features real lights and over 50 sounds and phrases. Kids will recognize the Heeler dancefloor that’s notorious for its presence in the show’s intro. With it, they can attach figures and move a lever so that the figurines with move around as if the show is live right in front of your children. And the entire set closes up compact so that it won’t take up too much space in your child’s room.
The Bluey Mega Bundle Home with BBQ Playset is a great starting point for any Bluey toy collection. The set not only offers a great recreation of the Heeler home, but it also comes with Bluey figures of Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli.
The Bluey playset features four rooms to play in, including the bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, and living room. An outdoor deck comes out so that kids can play with the included barbeque accessories. There are 10 furniture items to help make the home feel lived in. And the entire Bluey house folds up with a handle in the room so that kids can easily move it from room to room.
The Bluey School Playset is another great option that comes with extra Bluey figures inside. Inside you’ll find Bluey and her schoolmates Chloe and the trio of Terrier brothers. The school playset itself features a pillow fort, cozy cove, and the classroom, of course. Accessories come included for all of the Bluey figures. And the entire set closes up compactly so it’s easy to put away when playtime is over.
The Bluey Ultimate Caravan Adventures Caravan Playset is a fantastic set to get your child’s Bluey toy collection going. It comes with a trio of figures in Bandit, Jean Luc, and, of course, Bluey. The caravan itself opens up to reveal a two-story Bluey playset. It comes with various accessories such as surfboards and camping supplies. Stickers allow kids to design the RV to their liking. And it comes with the Heeler family vehicle to drive everyone around.
Every child goes through a phase where they play doctor. And you can bet Bluey’s in on that too. The Bluey Cloud Bag Doctor’s Set has everything you need. Inside is a stethoscope, bandaids, a bandage, a toy syringe, a doctor’s badge, and Bluey-styled doctor’s glasses too. And it all packs up neatly for travel in an adorable cloud bag kids will surely recognize from the show.
Your child’s Bluey plush collection can’t really be completed without Mum and Dad. That’s why the Bluey 12″ Dad (Bandit) & 11″ Mum (Chilli) – 2 Pack Plush Bundle is a must-have. The parenting pair are perfectly replicated in plush form. And they are comprised of super soft material for unlimited hugs and snuggles.
You won’t have to worry about the Heeler sisters being separated when you pick up the Bluey & Bingo 8″ Mini Plush Bundle. At 8 inches in size, it’s easy to carry both around at the same time. The Bluey plushes feature top-notch embroidery to get all the details right. And they’re comprised of comfy and soft materials so they are a joy to snuggle with.
It doesn’t have to be October for your child to get use out of this Bluey Halloween Costume. It’s available in several different sizes. The material doesn’t feel cheap and touts a nice velour finish. The stitching is solid so it will hold up to play time. And the details in the head and tail areas match the show’s titular character perfectly. You’ll kids will be howling all over the house – or maybe just down in the basement.
The Bluey’s Deluxe Play & Go Playset is ideal for kids who want their toys on the go. The playset features three 2.5″ inch figurines in Bluey, Bingo, and Honey. A mat is built into its case for a dedicated play place. Furniture and accessories are included as well. And everything packs up quick and easily thanks to the adorable carrying case.
Looking for a Bluey style bed or play tent? This Bluey Pop ‘N’ Fun Play Tent is perfect. It replicates the look of the show and its settings in a fun way. It sets up super fast to keep it easy on parents. There’s a door and open roof for kids to have easy exterior access. And it won’t break the bank either!
The VTech Bluey Wackadoo Watch will have young ones thinking they have an Apple Watch of their very own. It features eight different watch faces. It has a stopwatch, timer, and alarm functionality. And there are four different games built into it too.
Bluey and Bingo will audibly talk your kids through the watch’s various games. And if your children are more into Bluey’s little sister, there’s a Bingo version of the VTech watch too.
If your little one is watching Bluey, they probably aren’t in need of their own smart device. But odds are that they’re asking for one anyway. But you should be able to satiate their desire for one with this VTech Bluey Ring Ring Phone. There are four different games built into the device. And it sports animations of the show’s most popular characters that speak phrases too.
The Bluey Ring Ring Phone also has the ability to recognize some of what your child is saying and will interact with them in limited conversations. It even has voicemail messages stored in it too.
The Bluey Garbage Truck with Bluey and Bin Man Figures offers a lot at a low price. You’ll get 2.5-inch Bluey and Bin Man figurines. There are a couple of rubbish bins and numerous food accessories that can be thrown away. And, of course, there’s an awesome fully useable garbage truck too.
School is even more exciting when your little one has this Bluey 4 Piece Backpack Set. Included is the 16-inch Bluey backpack which is comprised of durable polyester. There’s an awesome 3D Bluey lunchbox that’s insulated to keep temperatures right where you want them. A Bluey water bottle is included to keep kids hydrated throughout the day. And there’s even a squish ball too for those that need a little help staying focused at school.
Monopoly Junior: Bluey Edition is a fantastic way to teach your young one all that Monopoly offers. And they can do so while playing as some of their favorite characters. Bluey, Bingo, Mum, and Dad are all playable tokens. Locations from the show are used as properties, of course. And the game even utilizes “dollarbucks” which is the form of currency that originated on the show.
Puzzles are a fantastic way to spend quality time with your children. And there are quite a few educational benefits that come from them too. This Bluey 11 Puzzle Bundle Set is a great place to start. There are several different sizes and styles in this set. So regardless of your child’s skill level, they’ll be able to enjoy themselves thoroughly.
The Bluey Scavenger Hunt Game is an excellent way to spend some quality time with the kids. Designed for children three and up, you’ll join the Heeler family as you work together attempting to find the game’s 12 toy tokens. But only the person that crosses the finish line first truly wins!
VTech’s Bluey’s Book of Games is a great gift idea as it’s both educational and fun. It features 14 different interactive pages that pull inspiration directly from the show. It has over 400 different sounds, songs, and phrases from the various characters of the show. Seven different games are available to play. And it sports attractive lights too that will surely keep your kid engrossed.
The Bluey Paint Your Own Light-Up Figurine is an excellent idea for a rainy day. You can sit down with your child and help them bring out their creative side as you aid them in painting Bluey and her sister. The set comes with the paint colors and brush that you’ll need. And when finished, you can insert a few batteries to turn it into a homemade night light that your child will cherish.
Making sand art is something that nearly every child loves. So you can’t fail by picking up this Bluey Sand Art Set. It comes with five empty sand bottles of Bluey, Bingo, and friends, which include Coco, Lucky, and Chloe. Green, yellow, orange, purple, blue, white, and red colored sand comes included. And a funnel and sand design tool are in the box too so that these Bluey figurines come out just as your little one hopes.
Bathtime is always more fun with Bluey toys! The Bluey Bath Squirters 3-Pack comes with floating Bluey and Bingo toys, as well as a beachball that can all be filled up with water to squirt around the tub. It’ll be much easier to talk your toddler into bathing with this set in tow!
If you’re shopping for Bluey gifts ahead of the holiday season, this Bluey Advent Calendar is a must-have. The set comes with Bluey and Bingo figurines in Christmas garb. As well as 16 different Christmas accessories and half a dozen stickers too. It’s a great way for any Bluey fan to build up daily excitement during the lead-up to Christmas.