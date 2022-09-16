7 Best Christmas Squishmallows to Cuddle Up to This Fall

The more derpy you make a Squishmallow, the cuter it gets. Just look at the Benny the Bigfoot Squsihmallow. How cute is that silly face with his little Christmas hat?

Seriously, Benny is the cutest Christmas Sqsuihammlow out there. He’s big and squishy, sure, but whereas a lot of the Squsihmallows on this guide are fairly flat, Benny has a giant mane of fur to play with.

If you’re buying for a neurodivergent child, those extra bits to play with could be used as sensory toys to run their hand up and down. And the bobble on the hat, too! Playing with that is sure to keep them entertained.

Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up