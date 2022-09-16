7 Best Christmas Squishmallows to Cuddle Up to This Fall

Squishmallows remain one of the hottest Christmas toys going. Kids love them. Adults love them. Everyone loves them! But what are the best Christmas Squishmallows worth checking out? Read of to find out our best picks along with all the info you need to know.
The more derpy you make a Squishmallow, the cuter it gets. Just look at the Benny the Bigfoot Squsihmallow. How cute is that silly face with his little Christmas hat?
Seriously, Benny is the cutest Christmas Sqsuihammlow out there. He’s big and squishy, sure, but whereas a lot of the Squsihmallows on this guide are fairly flat, Benny has a giant mane of fur to play with.
If you’re buying for a neurodivergent child, those extra bits to play with could be used as sensory toys to run their hand up and down. And the bobble on the hat, too! Playing with that is sure to keep them entertained.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
Here us out. Having Santa or an Angel atop the Christmas tree is tired. If you really want to spic things up, how about a Christmas avocado Squishmallow?
No really, that’s a thing that exists. Austin The Avocado is a Squishmallow wearing a rather fetching Christmas hat. While we’re more inclined to go with the Snowman Squishmallow, some kids (and young adults) love avocados. If that’s them, you absolutely want to check out Austin the Avocado.
Or, maybe, you just want a Squishmallow that’s a little out of left-field. If so, Austin the Avocado works for that, too!
Frosty the Snowman, has a very SQUISHY nose. Okay, this isn’t Frosty, but the Galindo The Snowman Squishmallow is a far better alternative when it comes to cuddling.
If you’ve no interest in reindeer, the next best thing is snowmen. For some reason, nothing makes a room feel more like Christmas than a load of snowmen paraphernalia.
So, back to Galindo. He’s a big guy, coming in at 10-inches, which means there’s more to squish. His nose really is squishy as well. Be sure to boop it a few times when you get him. You won’t regret it.
Forget about the eight-inch Squishmallows, Darla The Fawn comes in at the larger 10 inches.
Those extra two inches may not seem like much but once you get two different-sized Squishmallows next to one another you can absolutely see (and feel) the difference.
Plus the 10-inchers always feel more special. Eight-inch for Birthdays, 10-inchers for Christmas. That’s a pretty solid rule.
As always, Darla is super soft and super squishy, perfect for cuddling, and one of the best Squishmallows to cuddle up to at night.
You can’t have Christmas without a reindeer toy. Those are simply the rules and who are we to argue?
The Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Clarice Squishmallow is as cute as they come. Whether it’s for snuggling up with at night or decorating a shelf, Clarice is super soft and – as the name suggests – super squishy. It’s one of the best Christmas Squishmallows purely because of how cute it is. Just look at that face!
Also, Clarice is an eight-inch Squishmallow. So it’s not a gigantic Squishmallow. As a visual aid, it’s a little bit bigger than your average action figure (we love this size as it’s perfect for cuddling).
If we’re talking Christmas Squishmallows, there’s no way we could ignore the iconic Rudolph.
The Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Squishmallow is a solid starting point for newcomers looking to give their room a more Christmas feel. Rudolph is the OG of Christmas, so if you’re looking to start a collection, you can always build out from Rudolph.
The brilliant thing about the Rudolph Squishmallow is it’s a gender-neutral plushie. Boys love it, girls love it, everyone loves it. So regardless if you’re shopping for grandkids and you’re not sure what they’re into, Rudolph is sure to impress.
Elf on a shelf is a game designed by parents to give them an excuse to play with toys. A side-effect of the game is kids also enjoy it, but it’s totally just so adults can mess around and play amusing jokes.
That’s where the Hermey The Elf, Emmy The Elf, and Elliot The Elf come in. Why stick with tiny elves that break after a few days when you could be playing the game with Squishmallows instead?
All three of the elves above are eight-inch Squishmallows, which means they’d be easier to hide than the 10-inch alternatives. Plus they’re cheaper, too. What’s not to love?
