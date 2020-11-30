41 Best Cyber Monday Toy Deals on Amazon

Now this is a good Christmas gift. 25 percent of the Avengers Titan Hero Series 12 Pack is one solid saving.

These are the 12-inch figures, so you can only imagine how great opening this pack will be.

In terms of characters, you get almost everyone you could think of from the movies, namely Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Thor, Black Widow, Marvel’s Falcon, Marvel’s Hawkeye, Black Panther, Star-Lord, Gamora, and Groot. And yes, there are accessories like Thor’s hammer Mjolnir and Cap’s shield.

It’s also worth noting, this pack is exclusive to Amazon, so you won’t find this deal elsewhere.

Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up