41 Best Cyber Monday Toy Deals on Amazon

Don’t bother waiting for the Christmas sales when you can pick up a far greater saving on Cyber Monday. These Cyber Monday toy deals are sure to have something for everyone.
Now this is a good Christmas gift. 25 percent of the Avengers Titan Hero Series 12 Pack is one solid saving.
These are the 12-inch figures, so you can only imagine how great opening this pack will be.
In terms of characters, you get almost everyone you could think of from the movies, namely Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Thor, Black Widow, Marvel’s Falcon, Marvel’s Hawkeye, Black Panther, Star-Lord, Gamora, and Groot. And yes, there are accessories like Thor’s hammer Mjolnir and Cap’s shield.
It’s also worth noting, this pack is exclusive to Amazon, so you won’t find this deal elsewhere.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
LOL is still one of the biggest doll ranges on the planet. If you’ve got a girl who loves dolls, chances are she’s into LOL.
The two dolls on offer right now are Honeylicious and Pop BB. Both dolls are packed full of style, come with 25 surprises to discover, and feature the awesome box that plays music.
Sure, the saving here isn’t anything too exciting, but if you’re going to be buying it anyway, a little saving is better than no saving.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Granted now isn’t the best time of year for outdoor sports depending where you live, but that doesn’t mean we can’t stock up on killer gifts with a huge discount.
The Franklin Sports Portable Basketball Hoop is a free-standing hoop set. That means you don’t need to worry about ruining your yard by drilling into the concrete to keep this in place. Just fill it with sand and shouldn’t move unless you want it to.
For shooting and layups, this basketball hoop is ideal. I wouldn’t’ recommend dunks, but then I wouldn’t recommend dunks in general anyway so it’s all good.
What’s cool about this one is you can adjust the pole height from 7.5 feet to 10 feet (in six-inch increments). What that means is you can get them into basketball from a younger age and they’ll be able to use it throughout as they grow up, rather than needing an entirely new one. Handy!
Recommended Ages: N/A
I’d normally never recommend the LEGO Brickheadz Reindeer, Elf, and Elfie Set but given how close we are to the big day, they’re the perfect gift.
If you’re a family of Elf on the Shelfers, you just know the figures in this set are going to get up to a ton of mischief.
They could even double up as an advent calendar style toy to build the day before Christmas.
This smaller set really does have a lot of potential.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
I still haven’t recovered from finishing The Last of Us Part II. It’s one of those games that really gets into your psyche and makes you think about the broken beauty of humanity.
There is, of course, a large portion of whiny babies online who hate this game despite never having played it. Or worse, they watched a YouTube video on it and now think they know everything about it.
Trust me, if you played and liked the first The Last of Us, you’re going to love this one. Well, you’ll hate it, but you’ll hate it in a loving sort of way you did the first one.
Recommended Ages: M For Mature
I’ve played with a lot of different gaming headsets and the only that stands head and shoulders above the rest is the HyperX Cloud MIX.
This absolute beast is everything you want. It’s hi-res certified, meaning it can reproduce sound at the highest level, which makes it perfect for listening to music or video game audio.
The mic is super clear, as well. And you can detach it for when you’re out and don’t want to look like a massive nerd.
They’re also really comfortable in spite of the chunkier design.
I’ve been using my Cloud MIX for around two years now and I’m still yet to find a headset that manages to match its quality. It really is the best out there.
You will absolutely never go wrong with Nerf. Kids love being able to run around the house or yard blasting baddies.
The Nerf Fortnite TS-R Blaster comes with a selection of llama targets you can stand up and blast down. They’re different sizes, too, so kids will need to get their aim perfected to knock out each size.
It’s also worth noting this is a Fortnite blaster. Given Fortnite is currently the biggest game on the face of the planet, it’s no surprise kids are wanting Fortnite merch.
This blaster also comes with eight official Nerf mega darts and as it’s a lock-and-load type of blaster, you don’t need to worry about batteries. Woo!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
For the more adventurous kids out there, the Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Kick Scooter is sure to put a smile on their face.
First, let’s dig into the safety aspect. A decade ago, hoverboards had a tendency to overheat, making them dangerous. Since then, the laws were changed and any hoverboard sold on in, or to, the US must be UL 2272 certified, which basically means they’ve been tested en masse to see how they hold up.
I’ve written about hoverboards extensively in the past, so I can say if they’re UL 2272 certified, you shouldn’t need to worry.
With all that out the way, what can this thing do? The 250-watt motors mean this beast can ride upward slopes as high as seven degrees, which is a lot, and can hit speeds of up to 12.4 mph.
Although 12.4 mph may not sound like much, it feels much faster when you’re the rider.
In terms of distance per charge, you’re looking at around 12.4 miles, which is plenty.
It’s worth noting as well, this hoverboard can support weights of up to 200 pounds, so if you fancy using this to commute, you totally could.
Finally, don’t forget this board comes with a one-year limited warranty that covers parts and labor from the manufacturer. So should anything go awry, contact Amazon or Segway with any issues.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
Is it a scooter or is it a skateboard? Fun twist: It’s both!
The Chillafish Skatieskootie comes with a completely detachable stability handle, meaning once your child has mastered the art of scooting or outgrows it, it only takes a few twists and turns to it into a proper skateboard.
Ideas like this are great. No one likes their kids outgrowing toys, so knowing it has a use past its usual sell-by date is excellent.
You can also customize the deck plate to give kids a sense of ownership. Neat!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Elmo is timeless, so if you’re after a gift for babies or toddlers, you won’t go wrong with the Sesame Street Rock and Rhyme Elmo.
I’m pretty sure getting a child an Elmo is a right of passage, too. Both my kids had Elmos.
As well as being super cuddly, Elmo’s guitar makes noise when kids pluck it and he comes with 15 phrases and five songs. His nose also makes a honking noise which is just adorable.
He also comes with two settings, English and Spanish. Neat!
Recommended Ages: 18 Months and Up
Toddlers love Spider-Man and they love being able to whizz around, so you won’t go wrong with this Kid Trax Spider-Man Ride-On.
If there were ever an award for the coolest looking toy, this little monster would win. It’s pure awesomeness.
It’s designed for the age range of 18 to 30 months and has a weight limit of 44 pounds. If they’ve got an older sibling, it’s probably best to tell them not to use it (although you know they’re going to anyway).
This is one ride-on that’s been designed with kids in mind. The rubber traction stip tires are as safe as they come.
If you’re after something stylish that’s sure to put smiles on faces, this is one of those Cyber Monday toy deals you need to consider.
Recommended Ages: 18 to 30 Months
The KidKraft Uptown Dollhouse with Furniture is one of the best dollhouses around.
This isn’t some cheap plastic affair either. This thing is solid wood with a ton of space and detail. It’s also really easy to put together. KidKraft has made a name for itself by not only creating high-quality products, but also by offering something parents can easily get to grips with. Great news or what?
And yes, all the furniture you see in the image comes with the set. There’s no bait and switch going on here.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Coding toys are huge right now, but how do you get kids into something that’s quite technical? Make it fun so it doesn’t feel like work, that’s how!
The Lego Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander is one of the coolest toys around. Three meaty droids, all of which can be programmed to perform different tasks through the use of a mobile app.
Despite sounding quite complex on paper, it’s not nearly as complex as it looks. Great, right? You see, kids learn much faster than adults (I still can’t remember which buttons on the remote do what), and once they’ve had a play about with app, they’ll be coding in no time.
One warning, though, this thing is super hot right now, so don’t leave it too long before checking out.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
You can’t beat these Lego Star Wars helmets if you’re looking for something a little different.
They’re a challenging build due to how 3D they are. That said, the feeling when you complete either is joyous. You will feel like you’ve accomplished something.
Take 20% off The Boba Fett Building Kit
Take 20% off the Stormtrooper Building Kit
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
I really, really love the Lego Star Wars: A New Hope Obi-Wan’s Hut Set.
Sometimes it’s the simple sets that work best. This set won’t take you long to build, but as a display piece or something for kids to play with, it just works.
Something else I love, the hut can be opened or snapped shut depending on which you prefer. Cool, right?
On the mini-figure front, there’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, a Tusken Raider, and a buildable R2-D2.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
If you’re after a stocking filler or just an excellent affordable set, check out the Lego Minecraft The End Battle.
This set lets kids build the End area from Minecraft along with the fearsome Ender Dragon.
The dragon really is the main hook here, simply because of how awesome it is. You cannot beat the more figure-like Lego sets.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Girls love Lego. Seriously, there is no scientific study saying girls wouldn’t enjoy pushing blocks together and creating as much as boys do.
With that in mind, if you’re looking to get your little one into the thrill of Lego, the Lego Disney Rapunzel’s Tower Set is a great place to start.
Not only does this thing look super stylish when it’s fully built, but it’s also suitable for ages six and up, which is the perfect age to get into Lego as it’s when kids have a greater understanding of reading and better motor control.
Plus the mini-dolls in this set are super cute, which is always a bonus.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Now this is cool. A meaty saving and a stylish set. What more could you ask for?
The LEGO Ideas Central Perk Building Kit ticks all the Lego boxes. It’s a detailed build, it’s fun to put together, and you can recreate Pheobe singing Smelly Cat. Okay, I added the last one, but it’s still a very important consideration for any purchasing decision.
Over on the mini-figure side of things you get everyone you could want, namely Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay, and Gunther.
Even if you’re not into LEGO, or just have a passing interest, you’re going to have a lot of fun reliving your youth with this set.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
If you’re after a super affordable Lego Cyber Monday deal, look no further than this Lego Speed Champions Set.
This may not be the largest saving in the world, but, it’s enough to turn this stylish build into a solid stocking filler.
Despite being a smaller set, there’s still a ton of detail to found in this racer. And yes, there’s space for a little Lego man to sit and drive. Neat!
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Magformers is the best STEM range out there, so with the massive Cyber Monday toy deal 2020 saving like this, the Magformers Walking Robot Car is one to grab fast.
Whether it’s building a car or building a robot, these things are cool. Even more so when you bring them to life and control them with the watch accessory.
Plus as it’s Magformers, you don’t need to worry about them breaking as the cheaper brands do. Nice!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Buzz Lightyear Imaginext Robot is one of the best Imaginext playsets around.
Kids love the larger Imaginext sets. There’s a wow factor to the larger toys you don’t get from the smaller ones. It’s perfect for a Birthday or Christmas gift, then.
The best part about this robot is how the head area pops out to reveal a spaceships kids can whizz around the room.
Not only that, this juggernaut shoots missiles and comes with two fun Imaginext toys in Buzz and the aline.
If you’re stocking up for Christmas, this is one of the Cyber Monday to dealsl you need to take a look at.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Got an active youngster? Get them this Disney Fitness and Activity Tracker while there’s a delicious saving in effect.
This comes with an interactive app to help keep track of everything, and it’s suitable for swimming.
I should also note, parents can add chore management and rewards to the app. Finally an app to make them listen to you!
The Dinsey theme here extends to apps, where once kids achieve active minute goals, they unlock adventures, games, and icons featuring Disney Princesses Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Mulan, and Rapunzel. Neat!
This fitness tracker is capable of steps, sleep, and monitors the 60 minutes of daily recommended activity.
If you want to keep your child active as they grow up, toys like this are a must.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Remember those plastic lightsabers kids would place with? Forget all about them because the Star Wars The Black Series Count Dooku Force FX Lightsaber is the real deal and you should only let kids look with their eyes.
The hilt on this beast is made from highly-detailed metal. None of this plastic stuff. It’s got some weight to it, too.
As for the light-blade, the glean and color that bursts from inside the tube is sublime. It’s hard to explain without having it sat there in front of you but it seriously pops. It even makes the ‘zshm’ noise (although you’ll find yourself still doing that) when you wave it (CAREFULLY!) around.
The short version here, if you’re after something that is as close to the real thing as you can get, this is it, and I’d be amazed if you see this cheaper anywhere else any time soon.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
Funko Pop make for the best gift. That’s a fact now and it’s best not to fight it.
Being able to build your own collection of the things you really love is brilliant. Where else can you get Chewy next to Pikachu?
These Star Wars Pops are all worth grabbing as well if you’ve got the funds. Normally there’s always one with a reduced price that’s complete filler, but this selection is really solid. Curse you Funko!
Fortnite is still stupidly popular. And with this season’s Marvel themed skins, even more people are now into Fortnite.
If you’re after a stylish gift with a decent saving, this Fortnite Highstakes Four-Pack is well worth considering.
You can’t beat four figures for one price. It’s just such a good deal if you’re after something they’ll wow at.
What I love about this one is you get a load of really good accessories. Guns, stands, back blings – you name it, it’s there. Nice!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
I featured this Fortnite Squad Mode Four-Pack on my Fortnite Black Friday post back in the day and it’s proved really popular with parents.
And why wouldn’t it? Four highly-detailed figures based on Trog, Moisty Merman, Omen, and Ravage, all of which come with pickaxes and guns.
It’s a killer pack, and with 30% off, it’s the definition of more for less.
Kids love Fortnite, so if you’re after a high-quality affordable gift packed full of style, this is one of those Cyber Monday toy deals well worth giving a second look. Trust me, your kids will thank you.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
This Frozen 2 Doll Pack is one hell of a saving on some really awesome dolls.
Kicking things off is the three dolls – Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff – all of which look like the characters and feature high-detailed clothing and long, brushable hair.
But that’s not all you get in this set. There’s also Olaf and Seven figures complete with a sled.
This is one great set. Not only do you get dolls and figures, you also get a playset to use them with.
What more could you ask for?
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Now this is one of those Cyber Monday video game deals you absolutely do not want to sleep on. A whopping 50 percent off a newly-released game is a win in my book.
For those who don’t know, Watch Dogs Legion follows the exploits of hacker group Dedsec as they attempt to overthrow the powers that be in a post-Brexit England. And yes, that was a wild sentence to type out.
The hook this time around is you can play as anyone. See that granny pushing a shopping cart? You can recruit and play as her. The options for pure chaos are nearly endless.
I’m yet to play it (blame my backlog!) but IGN was a huge fan of the game.
Availability: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X (PS4 and Xbox One discs will work on PS5/Xbox Series S/X)
Ghost of Tsushima is great and this saving is great.
For those yet to play this, Ghost of Tsushima is an open-world samurai game. You’ll hack, slash, and stealth past enemies on a quest to rid the world of dishonorable warlords.
If you’ve played Assassin”s Creed, it’s kind of like that, albeit with a stunning Japanese art style.
Admittedly I’m yet to finish it, but what I have played I’ve had a blast with. Stabbing people never gets old when it looks this good.
Recommended Ages: M For Mature
I don’t care what anyone says, I had a blast with the single-player of Marvel’s Avengers.
To be honest, I was expecting something grindy, with a random loot system where each new piece ups some sort of useless stat by one. It turns out, the single-player isn’t anything like that. Loot is there, sure, but it’s all manageable, and you don’t spend much time in your inventory at all.
I had a blast smacking up enemies with Kamala Kahn’s stretchy arms and pounding fools into the floor as Hulk. Sometimes you want a gamey game that’s focused on being fun instead of deep.
The story itself I found engaging. It’s not on the same level as Marvel’s Spider-Man or Spider-Man Miles Morales, but it’s enough to keep you entertained. The main villain (I won’t spoil it) was a really solid take on what is a very comic-book-looking character, too.
Plus, like, it’s really cheap now. What have you got to lose?
While this isn’t the greatest saving in the world, sub $20 for Days Gone isn’t a bad deal.
Days Gone isn’t the greatest game on PS4, but if you’re after a zombie timesink packed full of gore, you won’t come away disappointed.
Just a quick heads up, though, if you’re looking to play this on PS5, it will work, but if you’re a PS Plus subscriber, you can get this as part of the PS Plus collection at no extra cost.
Recommended Ages: M for Mature
Vrum vrum! Cars! Crashes! Speed you feel the need for!
As you can probably guess, I haven’t played Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered. That said, it’s a game racing fans are always banging on about as being the series’ high point, and as the rules state, remastered games should only be bought when they’re on offer, which it now is.
If you’re after some car-tactual action with lots of, errm, driving? This is the game for you. I think.
I am a HUGE fan of what Labists is doing with its Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kits.
Raspberry Pi is an affordable computer, but how many of us can list off everything we need with 100 percent certainty? I can’t. That’s why these bundle packs are so great. You don’t need to worry about forgetting something. All the cables, cases, and the thing everyone forgets, heatsinks, are included.
It’s all super easy to set up as well. It’s a shame getting Linux or Android onto the Raspberry Pi isn’t as simple.
If you’re after something for homeschooling or even running demanding emulators, this is one deal you don’t want to pass up.
I don’t know about you, but I can’t manage with 1TB of space. That problem got even worse now I’ve upgraded to PS5 and only have around 600GB.
That’s why I cannot recommend the Seagate Game Drives enough. Sure, any hard drive plugged in via USB will work, but, if the cache isn’t up to scratch, your games are going to run slowly. With the Game Drives, that isn’t an issue, and setting up is as simple as plugging it in.
I actually bought this product a few weeks ago (thanks, Cyber Monday) and being able to store all my games on one drive, and switch the cable between PS4 and PS5 and have it all work, has been a godsend.
Deal-wise, the 2TB PS4 Game Drive has a meaty $40 off, while the Xbox version has just $10 off. It’s still worth it, though.
For the retro enthusiasts out there, 45 percent off the Neogeo Mini is one of those Prime Day video game deals you won’t want to pass up.
This mini-arcade machine comes equipped with 40 NeoGeo games. If you’re looking to play the likes of King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, Metal Slug, or even Samurai Showdown, you’re in luck.
What’s cool about this device, you can play with it like a handheld thanks to the USB power supply, but it also features HDMI, meaning you can hook it up to the TV and play it on the big screen.
This version also comes with two controllers, so why not grab a friend or family member and see if you’re as good as you remember?
The Razer Basilisk X is a serious piece of technical genius.
Don’t believe us? Even TechRadar sang this beast’s praises.
This Bluetooth, lag-free gaming mouse comes with six programmable buttons for those looking to code macros or make switching between items easier. It also boasts an incredible 450 hours of battery life.
This thing looks the part as well. If Razer is known for anything it’s making gaming accessories that don’t look cheap or like discarded futuristic tech.
If you’ve been on the fence about picking this bad boy up, with a meaty saving maybe now’s the time to take the plunge?
If you’ve got an iPad or Fire Tablet and your child loves tech, it’s well worth picking up one of the Osmo Genius Kits.
In short, Osmo brings your iPad or Fire Tablet to life. But what does that mean exactly?
Through the use of apps and physical pieces, Osmo teaches your child about shapes and placement through puzzles, aids with problem-solving, discusses easy to understand physics, and it helps with drawing skills, numbers, letters, spelling, and vocabulary.
It’s basically a classroom, only instead of boring lessons, it’s interactive and teaches through fun games.
Inside the box of the Osmo we’ve highlighted is the base for iPad, Tangram pieces, numbers tiles, word tiles, stackable storage for each game, and five apps – Numbers, Tangram, Words, Newton, and masterpiece.
All of the last paragraph is for the main Osmo Genius Starter Kit, but that’s not all that’s on offer right now. Everything else is listed below for your reading pleasure.
- Osmo Genius Starter Kit – Ages 5 to 10
- Osmo Little Genius Start Kit – Ages 3 to 5
- Osmo Hot Wheels MindRacers – Ages 7 Plus
- Osmo Genius Kit for Fire Tablet – Ages 6 to 10
- Osmo Creative Starter Kit – Ages 5 to 10
- Osmo Detective Agency – Ages 5 to 12
Anything that gets kids drawing is a win in my book. And when you’ve got something as interactive as the Osmo Frozen 2 Super Studio, I’d count that as a double win.
This set teaches kids how to draw their favorite Frozen 2 characters through the use of an iPad or Fire Tablet.
There are 50 drawings across 24 activities and six lessons to teach kids how to draw the characters they love.
Inside the box is the Super Sketchpad, Super Studio markers, Super Sweeper eraser, and the Super Studio Frozen 2 app.
You’ll need to already own an iPad or Fire Tablet to use this, but if you do, this is a great way to get kids into art in a way that makes sense to their age group.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
If you’ve got a youngster, this VTech Myla The Magical Unicorn is sure to put smiles on faces.
So, what can this cutesy unicorn do? Hold the mic to Myla’s mouth and she’ll start singing. Cute or what?
She also comes with a selection of accessories to dress her up with. If you’ve got a child who loves Unicorns, they are sure to love this.
One thing to note, while this toy does come with 4 AA and 2 AAA batteries, they’re only intended for demo purposes, so you may want to switch them out for something more long-lasting. That said, that’s a vastly better scenario than it not coming batteries at all.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’re after a super affordable way to get younger kids into keeping active, check out the awesome Bmxie 2 BMX-style Balance Bike.
Is it a BMX bike? Yes and no. The age rating is from two to five years, and as you know, getting a toddler to ride a bike would be a terrible idea, which is where the Bmxie 2 comes in.
While this looks like a BMX, it’s more of a balance toy. It’s designed for kids to sit on and push themselves along so they can get used to riding a bike in a safe and fun way.
What’s cool about this is all of the worrying elements of riding a bike have been removed. The tires are airless, there’s foot stands instead of pedals, and because of the size of it, there’s less of a chance of them falling off.
The Bmxie 2 is a great way to get kids ready for a bike from a young age and teaches them about how fun exercise can be without them knowing, which is always a bonus.
Recommended Ages: 2 to 5 Years
I don’t know about you, but when the in-laws give me socks each Christmas, you know they’re going to get used.
It’s not because I spend my time ruining socks on purpose, of course, but socks have this habit of dying at exactly the wrong moment.
Anyway, Star Wars Socks! There are five pairs in this set, each with different Star Wars motifs. The best set is the AT-AT walker that goes over two socks when you put your feet together.
I’m so going to end up buying these, aren’t I?
Sizes: One For All