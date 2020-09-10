17 Best Daniel Tiger Toys for Your Toddler

This little kids microphone and speaker allows your child to sing along to classic Daniel Tiger songs like ‘I’m Daniel’ and ‘It’s Such a Good Feeling’.

Your child can record themselves singing and then play it back for family and friends with ease. It also has a plug for any other audio device that uses a 3.5mm jack for more singing!

If you’ve been paying attention to the toys industry at all, you likely would’ve noticed that there are a metric ton of these karaoke singalong toys (my daughter has the Frozen version of this, for the record).

