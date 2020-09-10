17 Best Daniel Tiger Toys for Your Toddler

Looking for awesome Daniel Tiger toys for your kids this year? Look no further than the mega list below. Here are the 17 best Daniel Tiger toys available right now:
Of course, the cheapest way to get your kids something Daniel Tiger-themed is by getting the classic sticker book.
This activity book is officially licensed, and it comes with over 30 stickers and many color by number pages as well.
This set of five Daniel Tiger figures is also a great cheap pick-up that will satisfy your child. It comes with Daniel Tiger, Prince Wednesday, The Owl, Miss Elaina, and Katerina (meow meow).
Daniel’s favorite mode of transportation is the neighborhood trolley, making this trolley and figure set a great buy for Daniel Tiger fans.
My daughter has had this toy for YEARS (we bought it some time around Season 2’s debut), and it’s still going strong.
Plush toys are always a great go-to when buying kids gifts, as they all love to snuggle with their favorite character, especially when heading to bed. It provides them with comfort, and that comfort is going to help them fall asleep faster.
But also, they’ll play with it during the day.
This little kids microphone and speaker allows your child to sing along to classic Daniel Tiger songs like ‘I’m Daniel’ and ‘It’s Such a Good Feeling’.
Your child can record themselves singing and then play it back for family and friends with ease. It also has a plug for any other audio device that uses a 3.5mm jack for more singing!
If you’ve been paying attention to the toys industry at all, you likely would’ve noticed that there are a metric ton of these karaoke singalong toys (my daughter has the Frozen version of this, for the record).
This version will let your child sing along to his/her favorite Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood song like “I’m Daniel” and “Such a Good Feeling”. The microphone really works, and you can use it to record your child singing along.
The Miss Elaina plush is one of the best-selling Daniel Tiger plush toys, as kids love Miss Elaina! This mini plush is a great Christmas gift.
One of the best Daniel Tiger toys available in 2018 is this Daniel Tiger Playset, which comes with four stops, the trolley, and a Daniel Tiger figure and a Prince Wednesday figure. It also plays a few songs from the show and plays a few phrases like, “Wasn’t that Grrrrrrr-ific?!” and “Let’s go take a ride on the trolley!”
It’s recommended for ages 3 years and up.
This electronic trolley is a step above the other trolleys on the list, as it has 12 phrases and a couple of songs as well. It also has a light, and the trolley makes its own sounds.
For fun for the family, check out the Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Grr-ific Game, a two player board game for ages 3 and up. It’s super easy to learn, so you and your child will be playing in mere minutes.
If you’re looking for Daniel Tiger toys that have contain more of the characters, this 10-piece playset contains the most we’ve seen in a single buy.
It includes each of the five main child characters, as well as their respective favorite “stuffed” animals (they’re plastic here, of course).
With Season 3 just wrapping up last week, we’re now quite familiar with all of these characters and their favorite stuffies.
This Daniel Tiger plush toy is the premium version of the plush above. It features Daniel Tiger in his pajamas, as well as his own glowing plush bear.
If they’re frequently reaching for your smartphone, but they’re just too young to play with it, the Daniel Tiger Cell Phone Toy is a great (and most importantly, much cheaper) substitute.
Here’s another good Daniel Tiger toy set that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. This time, it comes with Daniel’s family. Mom, Dad, Daniel, Baby Margaret, and Tigey.
It’s Baby Margaret, snuggled up nicely with her pink blankie! This super soft plush is a foot and a half long – the perfect size for your child to hold.
This noise-making Potty Time Daniel Tiger toy makes real flushing sounds and sings the potty song. Flush, and wash, and be on your way!
This new Daniel Tiger game, Welcome to Mainstreet, encourages interactive play and helps to build their social skills.
Super chunk-style Daniel Tiger vehicles. He LOVES to drive his Tigertastic car and rocket ship, and your kids will, too!