10 Best Drones for Kids: Your Ultimate List

Drone shopping can cause headaches. You would think finding the best drones for kids and beginners would be an easy task, but, unfortunately, it’s not. While the quality of drones mostly scales with price, there are some exceptions, and you can get a great beginner drone for your kids for their birthday without breaking the bank. (Of course, if you’re looking for something more advanced, check out the best drone kits for sale).

So without further ado, here are the top 10 best drones for kids and beginners 2020 edition:

  Sky Viper Journey Pro Drone

    sky viper journey pro drone
    Price: $99.99
    Price: $99.99
    Pros:
    Pros:
    • Professional Look
    • Return to Home Function
    • Super easy to Fly
    Cons:
    • Requires smartphone for streaming
    • Camera usage requires intermediate knowledge
    • Only one colorway available

    When it comes to the best toy drones for kids, I think it’s time to officially say that the Sky Viper brand has things on lock; their drones are perfect for beginners.

    This year, they’ve introduced a small handful of new drones to choose from, but our favorite is the new Sky Viper Journey Pro. It has impressive firmware that allows for simple and stable flight. It also has a single-button return to home feature – which is typically only found in high-end drones from companies like DJI.

    This baby also has unique position hold capabilities while hovering, so it won’t drift away as easily as most other toy drones tend to do. It also comes with an adjustable wide-angle camera lens for streaming live footage directly from the drone.

    Note: We also included the Sky Viper Journey Pro on our list of the 10 best drones for kids this year.

    Find more Sky Viper Journey Pro Drone information and reviews here.

  Syma X5C

    best toy drones
    Price: $64.50
    Price: $64.50
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Very stable
    • Lightweight
    • Good handling
    Cons:
    • Touchy with syncing to controller
    • LEDs not visible during daylight
    • Tough to rebound if you fly too high

    The best selling RC hobby drone on Amazon right now is the Syma X5C and has 61% of reviewers rating it a full 5 stars. It measures just 31cm x 31cm x 8cm, so it’s not quite micro and it’s not quite a full-size drone. It charges fully in 100 minutes, and it lasts for roughly 8 minutes in flight. It is controllable up to 50m (which makes it one of the best drones for kids). It comes with a 720p camera, and it has a MicroSD slot for storage. It’s great for beginners and comes in at less than $50. We also included the Syma X5C in our list of the 50 best toys for boys, and it’s our number one choice for being the best drone for kids.

    Buy the Syma X5C here.

  Hubsan X4 H107C

    best drones for kids
    Price: $27.90
    Price: $27.90
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Super low price
    • Simple Flips
    • Stable, 4-channel flight
    Cons:
    • Tiny
    • Poor camera quality
    • Only two colors available

    For just $30, you can pick up the Hubsan X4 H107C on Amazon. It uses the latest 6-axis flight control system with adjustable gyro sensitivity so that as they progress in their flight skills, they can slowly allow more access to more control. You can do flips 4-ways with the simple touch of a button. It also comes with a .3MP camera for video recording, and although that’s nowhere new the best camera drones available, it’s good for learning. The camera doesn’t move, it just points straight, but it’ll help your learner to get a feel for positioning the drone. We also included the Hubsan on our list of the best drones under $100 because of its ease of use and cool look.

    Buy the Hubsan X4 H107C here.

  Syma X9 Fly Car

    syma s9 fly car
    Price: $29.99
    Price: $29.99
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Two modes (land and fly)
    • Includes 2 batteries for longer flight
    • Unique-looking
    Cons:
    • Foam tires
    • Fragile
    • Only one color

    Forget about everything you immediately think when someone says “drone”, and have a look at this Syma X9 Flying Car. It has a cool futuristic-looking car design that kids will love, and it has propellers to take it airborne. Of course, it flies AND drives on the ground, so it’s a 2-in-1 that gives your kids more ways to play. When in the air, the drone can do a 360° roll with just the tap of a button. It has a 6-axis gyro for the ultimate control, and its 2.4GHz radio allows for it to be controlled from a distance with minimal interference. I’ll also note that Syma is a trusted brand when it comes to low to mid-end drones, and the X9 is as cool as it looks.

    Buy the Syma X9 Fly Car here.

  Traxxas 6608 LaTrax Alias Quad-Rotor RTF Heli

    traxxas 6608 blue
    Price: $125.87
    Price: $125.87
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Best Brand
    • Aggressive Look
    • Bright LEDs
    • 650mAH LiPo Battery (high capacity for under $100)
    Cons:
    • Pricier than other options
    • Not as durable as some
    • Some report motor issues with frequent use

    Traxxas’ drones are just as respectable as their cars, which is why we include their cars on our list of the best RC cars on earth. But the LaTrax Alias 6608 Quad-Rotor Ready-to-Fly Helicopter is the bee’s knees. What does that long title actually mean? Basically, there’s no assembly required, and you’ve got a drone with four rotors. It has a high-capacity 650mAh LiPo battery, and it uses an auto-leveling 6-axis flight system for easy control. It’s the number one selling ready to fly drone on the market. What’s more, it has a slightly aggressive look that ups the “cool factor” a few points.

    Buy the Traxxas LATrax Alias Quadcopter here.

  UDI U818A UPGRADED VERSION 2.4GHz Quadcopter with Camera

    best drones for beginners
    Price: $28.49
    Price: $28.49
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Super easy to control
    • Lightweight
    • 7-9 minute flight duration
    Cons:
    • Plain-looking
    • Only one color option available
    • Hard to maintain altitude with throttle

    The UDI RC 818A Quadcopter with camera is the best-known camera drone for kids and beginners, and it comes in at $85. You don’t get the Traxxas name with this one, but UDI can certainly hold its own. This great kids drone is popular for its ease of use and crash-ready design. It’s the perfect learner’s quadcopter. It charges in just 120 minutes, and it can stay in the air for roughly 9 minutes. It’s easy to repair, thanks to its highly modular design. It also uses a 6-axis gyro and 4 channel function for stable flying and easy operation. Its remote is one of the best “cheap” remotes in the business.

    Buy the UDI U818A 2.4GHz Quadcopter with Camera here.

  Sky Viper HD V950 Video Drone

    best drones for kids
    Price: $184.95
    Price: $184.95
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 1 Touch Stunts
    • Nearly indestructible
    • Cool black and green look
    Cons:
    • Battery life is a bummer
    • Images not great
    • Some report fly-offs

    The Sky Viper drone exceeds its quality expectations for the price. It records 720p high definition pictures and videos and comes with an included 4GB MicroSD card that allows you to capture up to 20 minutes of flight footage. It can also grab a full 360 degrees of panoramic views with the touch of a single button. Its super tough duraflex body is designed with daredevil pilots in mind so it can take a serious beating without breaking. It measures 12.75″ blade to blade. We love the Sky Viper v950 so much, that we even included it in our mega list of the top 100 best cool toys for boys.

    Buy the Sky Viper HD V950 here.

  UDI RC U845 UFO Drone

    udi rc u845
    Price: $49.98
    Price: $49.98
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Easy to fly
    • Coolest-looking
    • One-key take-off and landing
    Cons:
    • Only two colors available
    • Image quality is meh at best.
    • Short battery life (luckily, there's two batteries!)

    I’ve already sung my praises about the DBPower UDI UFO drone in my most recent list of the best small drones for sale, but it’s the U845’s kid-friendly design and precision controls that make it perfect for new pilots of any age. Not only is it a hexacopter (which allows for more control), but it’s also designed to look like a UFO from some 1960s shaky camera footage — and we all know that kids love everything about aliens. It comes with a dedicated flip button that’s easy to use. What’s more, it has a relatively long battery life (8 minutes on a single charge), and the batteries are removable (and cheap enough to buy more than one). The UDI U845 is the best kids drone for those who have a fascination with aliens.

    Buy the DBPower UDI U845 UFO Drone here.

  QCopter Quadcopter Drone w/ 1080P Camera

    qcopter quadcopter
    Price: $229.00
    Price: $229.00
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 1080P Camera
    • Up to 30-Minutes of Flight!
    • Performs Well Even at a Distance
    • Great Controller
    Cons:
    • Not the best-looking
    • Some users reported video issues
    • Prop guards are flimsy

    How about a kids drone with a 1080P video camera? That’s INSANE! But thanks to QCopter, it’s a reality.

    This QCopter drone not only has a 1080P cam, but it also controls extraordinarily well for the price range, even from high altitudes ~100 meters and distances of ~300 feet.

    The company also has unprecedented support, providing customer assistance when you need it most.

    It’s also one of the bigger, more impressive-looking drones for kids, so they’ll be able to easily impress their kids.

    See today’s hottest deals on drones

  Holy Stone HS230 RC Racing FPV Drone

    holy stone hs230
    Price: $250.00
    Price: $250.00
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Highest Quality
    • Super Fast (45KM/H)
    • Live Streams to Controller's LCD
    Cons:
    • Pricier
    • Not ideal for new drone pilots
    • Only available in one color

    One of the top 5 best drones for kids in 2018 is Holy Stone’s INCREDIBLE HS230. This highly-rated drone comes in a toy-esque price point but feels closer to a hobbyist photo drone.

    It has 5.8G FPV real-time transmission, which means it streams live video right to the included LCD screen, allowing users to record and take photos from a distance.

    It has a 120-degree wide-angle 720P HD camera (which is great when you consider its price point). And while it’s not quite for beginners because of its fantastic speed (45km/h within mere seconds), its price point makes it a great Christmas gift option for intermediate kid pilots.

    Find more Holy Stone HS230 RC Racing FPV Drone information and reviews here.

