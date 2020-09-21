10 Best Drones for Kids: Your Ultimate List

When it comes to the best toy drones for kids, I think it’s time to officially say that the Sky Viper brand has things on lock; their drones are perfect for beginners.

This year, they’ve introduced a small handful of new drones to choose from, but our favorite is the new Sky Viper Journey Pro. It has impressive firmware that allows for simple and stable flight. It also has a single-button return to home feature – which is typically only found in high-end drones from companies like DJI.

This baby also has unique position hold capabilities while hovering, so it won’t drift away as easily as most other toy drones tend to do. It also comes with an adjustable wide-angle camera lens for streaming live footage directly from the drone.

Note: We also included the Sky Viper Journey Pro on our list of the 10 best drones for kids this year.