Early Prime Day Deal: Save Up to 60% on Various Toy Subscription Boxes

With Prime Day 2020 just around the corner, Amazon is tempting shoppers with some steep early Prime Day deals on toy subscription boxes.

If you haven’t ever tried out a subscription box, they’re great fun. Each box features different surprises for kids to discover each month. Sometimes it’s something to read, other times it’s something to play with.

What’s cool is despite the different packages are designed to be fun, they’re also a great source of learning. And given how popular home learning is right now, this is one way to keep them interested in education.

It’s also worth keeping in mind, you can totally take advantage of this offer to see how your kids take to it then cancel the subscription to avoid being charged the next month. Smart, right?

With all that out the way, let’s take a look at all the different deals.

The Highlights Puzzle Club is geared towards kids in the four-to-seven age bracket. In terms of what this box is, as the name suggests, it’s all about puzzles.

Think word searches, snake trails, that sort of thing. It’s all age-appropriate, too, which is super important. You wouldn’t believe how many kids activity books get that simple premise wrong and end up turning kids off within a matter of pages.

In this pack, you get two books per month which contain sticker exercises (which is great for hand-eye coordination), brain-building activities, and a host of exciting puzzles to best.

Kids always learn best when they’ve got a visual aid. Let’s face it, watching something explode is way more interesting than learning the square root of 428. That’s where the excellent MEL Chemistry Subscription Box comes in.

Each box contains two to three (entirely safe) experiments to perform. Not only that, each box is supported by VR lessons to teach kids the how and the why. Don’t have a VR headset? No problem, you’ll get what you need to build your own in the starter kit.

The starter kit also includes a selection of chemistry tools (safety goggles, beakers, etc), so you’ll always have everything you need for each experiment.

Although this subscription box is aimed at kids 10 and older, you can get kids as young as six involved so long as you’re carefully supervising everything.

Honestly, if you want to get kids excited about learning, this is one deal that’s really, really tempting.

For younger kids aged two-to-four, there’s the Green Kids Craft Subscription Box.

With this box, every month kids get to perform five experiments and art projects. The idea here is to introduce kids into STEAM learning (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics).

What’s great about this box is it’s all simple to follow thanks to the clear instructions. Plus it’s all non-toxic, carbon-neutral, and recyclable. There’s no waste here.

Alongside the experiments, kids also get a Green Kid mag each month to teach them about the greenness of the world. Nice!

The Raddish Box is all about teaching math and science through cooking. Each pack comes with three lamented recipes along with all the utensils you’ll need. It’ll also teach how to alter each recipe to make them gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, or vegetarian. Neat!

Want to teach kids about the world around them? Go with the Little Passports World Edition Box.

The first box in this set nets you the Little Passports signature blue suitcase, your own pretend passport, a HUGE map, collectible country coin and board, three plushies, and a welcome letter.

This deal is worth it just for the first box alone. Getting kids into geography is surprisingly difficult. That’s why it’s so important to make it as fun as possible, and the Little Passports box is just a bundle of pure fun.

The Bitsbox Coding Subscription Box may not feature the biggest discount, but if you’re offered the choice between paying full-price or grabbing it at five percent off, I know which one I’d go with. Any saving is a good saving.

Designed for kids aged six-to-11, this box is about learning to code, and tasks kids with new challenges each month.

Coding may sound scary to a lot of parents, but Bitbox excels at not only being accessible to its age group, it also utilizes a playful tone that kids will love.

Given how big the computer and video game industry is, it’s best to get kids into coding as early as possible. The more they know as a youngster, the easier they’ll find it later on.

