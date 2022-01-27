7 Best Encanto Toys: Your Ultimate Guide

If there’s one movie that’s taking the world by storm, it’s Disney’s Encanto. But what are the best Encanto toys you legit need to check out? Read on to find out everything you need to know about these must-have toys.
Thanks to the rise of Kindi Kids, larger dolls with big cutesy eyes are all the rage. So naturally, the Disney Encanto Mirabel Doll with Singing Feature is highly sought after.
This thing is absolutely adorable. Adding oversized eyes to anything really does make it cuter. No one knows why, that’s just how it is.
So, what’s special about this doll? Mirabel says over 15 phrases inspired by the film, and the butterfly item is quite cool. Place it in Mirabel’s hand and it’ll glow as she sings. There’s also a bracelet packed in for kids to attach the butterfly to so they can play dress up.
And best of all? Well, not best exactly, but as a parent I appreciate it, it requires three AAA batteries that are included. Woo!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
You can’t have dolls without a dollhouse, and the Encanto Magical Madrigal House Playset is absolutely stunning.
This monster-sized set comes in at over 15-inches tall and features three floors, seven rooms, and it comes with a Mirabel doll and 15 accessories to kit out the house.
If that’s not enough, the dollhouse also boasts six lights, sounds, and music. Another fun feature is only the Mirabel doll in this set, thanks to her unique footprint, can activate the music and lightshow. Neat!
And in case you’re wondering, yes, the staircase does turn into a slide just like in Encanto.
The dollhouse requires three AAA batteries to be operated, which unfortunately aren’t included. Boo.
More for less is always how I roll, and this Disney Encanto Doll set is some killer value.
This set features six different dolls in Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela, Luisa, Pepa, and Julieta – each of which features a surprisingly accurate likeness and articulation in the waist.
Just keep in mind, these are the smaller figures, coming in at around the three-to-four-inch mark. They are made from a hard plastic, too, so they won’t be breaking unless you put some serious force into it.
For the price, this is perfect if you’re after a smaller gift or something for a birthday party. Who said Encanto toys need to cost a bomb?
One quick note, this dollhouse is intended for the smaller, three-to-four-inch dolls, not the regular-sized dolls.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you’re after the full-sized, more traditional dolls, these are the ones you’re after.
Now comes the important part: Deciding which set you’re after. You’ve got three options to choose from – one featuring Mirabel, another with Isabela, and a third deluxe set featuring Mirabel Doll and Antonio along with Coati and Toucan.
A word of warning, the Mirabel doll in the deluxe set is the same as the solo Mirabel doll, so in terms of value, it’s best to pick up the deluxe set to avoid ending up with two Mirabels when they decide they want the Antonio doll.
Each of the dolls mentioned above come with removable clothing, features articulation, and has realistic hair. The hair is actually really good as well. It looks just like the real thing.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
As is my rule of, well, everything, you can never go wrong with Lego. If they’re after the best Encanto toys out there, just take a look at the Lego Disney Encanto The Madrigal House.
This is a 587-piece set that tasks kids with building the Madrigal House from the movie.
This isn’t just a flat-paneled house either. Flip it around and there are rooms to build on the back to flesh it out. Nice!
On the mini-doll front, this set comes with Abuela and Mirabel mini-dolls as well as an Antonio micro-doll. There are also Chispi and butterfly accessories to play with as well.
It’s also worth remembering, Lego is 100 percent not just a boy’s toy. In fact, Lego removed gendered terms to be more inclusive. Why? Because girls love playing with Lego.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Never underestimate the power of cheap Lego sets. Sometimes they strike gold, as is the case with the Lego Disney Encanto Antonio’s Magical Door.
This is a really cool idea for a set. Sure, it’s a playset as you’d normally expect, but fold this set onto itself and it becomes a book. How cool is that? And yes, the book allows for storage on the inside. It’s Lego set that lets kids clean up after themselves! You’ll never step on a Lego again!
As for mini-dolls, kids get Antonio, Mirabel, and Chispi and Parce. That’s more than enough to conjure up a few adventures.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
If your child loves to role-play adventures, it’s always worth stocking up on costumes. Nothing beats pretending to be your favorite character.
The Encanto Dress Up Costume comes with the skirt, obviously, and also the bag to make it a little more true to the character. There is an option that also comes with a wig and a set of glasses, too, if they want to go for the full get-up.
One thing to note, it’s made from 100 percent polyester, so hand wash only, yeah?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated