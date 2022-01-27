7 Best Encanto Toys: Your Ultimate Guide

Thanks to the rise of Kindi Kids, larger dolls with big cutesy eyes are all the rage. So naturally, the Disney Encanto Mirabel Doll with Singing Feature is highly sought after.

This thing is absolutely adorable. Adding oversized eyes to anything really does make it cuter. No one knows why, that’s just how it is.

So, what’s special about this doll? Mirabel says over 15 phrases inspired by the film, and the butterfly item is quite cool. Place it in Mirabel’s hand and it’ll glow as she sings. There’s also a bracelet packed in for kids to attach the butterfly to so they can play dress up.

And best of all? Well, not best exactly, but as a parent I appreciate it, it requires three AAA batteries that are included. Woo!

Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up