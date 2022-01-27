7 Best Encanto Toys: Your Ultimate Guide

If there’s one movie that’s taking the world by storm, it’s Disney’s Encanto. But what are the best Encanto toys you legit need to check out? Read on to find out everything you need to know about these must-have toys.

What Ages are Encanto Suitable For?

This all depends on which type of toy you're buying.

For Lego, the age recommendation will vary based on the complexity of the set. Whereas for dolls, they are generally around the three years and up range. 

That said, because each toy is different, we at Heavy always mark the age recommendations on a per toy basis to make things easier to make sense of. 

How to Watch Encanto Online

If you're yet to watch Encanto, stop everything and boot up Disney+ right now. Trust me, you won't regret it. 

To watch right now, the first thing you'll need to do is head on over to the Disney+ site and grab a subscription (pricing starts at just $7.99 a month).

From there it's just a case of downloading the Disney+ app on a compatible device then booting it up and searching for Encanto in the search box. It's all quite simply like that, which is great news for those of us who regularly fight with our tech. 

