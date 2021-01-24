11 Best Farm Toys for Kids: The Ultimate List

Looking for the best farm toys for sale right now? We’ve got you covered with the list below, containing some of our favorite toys for those kids who are living the country life. The list below contains the top 11 best farm toys for kids in 2021, so you can get that little cowboy/cowgirl what they really want for their birthday:
Sure, you could find any ole’ barn toy that’s likely cheaply made of plastic and bad paint, but Melissa & Doug’s has a quality standard above the rest on this list (in fact, we have a handful of M & D toys on our list of the best toys to grab right now). Their high-quality toys don’t break easily, and they’re not made of plastic.
Instead, it’s made of wood. This Fold and Go Wooden Barn opens wide for easy play access and it features a handle at the top for easy carrying. It comes with seven toy animal figures as well, including a horse, cow, and a pig.
Green Toys might not be as well-known as Fisher-Price or Melissa & Doug, but they’ve got one of the highest-rated farm toys on Amazon with the Green Toys Farm Playset. It’s made entirely in the USA, and it uses all recycled plastic (made entirely from milk jugs), containing no BPA or PVC.
The set comes with a tall red and white barn, a red stable, a white fence, a few figures, and a green truck. The figures include two farmers, two pigs, and two sheep.
Green Toys is a company that’s putting recyclables to good (and safe) use, and that’s something we can definitely support.
Battat’s Big Red Barn is a great toy barn for under $25, and it comes with 6 figures, including a horse, a cow, a pig, a sheep, a farmer, and the farm house, itself.
The barn is a big red barn with a white roof, with swinging doors to open and close, windows to peek through, and a handy carrying handle at the top. It opens up for more play space as well.
Again, Melissa & Doug toys are super high-quality, so you should expect the best when you pick up their toys. That’s exactly what you’re getting with the Melissa & Doug Farm Blocks 36-piece set.
It takes all of the farming basics (cows, horses, pigs, sheep, a tractor, and trees) and puts them into wooden blocks. It, of course, also comes with a big red barn and a tall silo., as well as a white wooden fence. It’s recommended for ages 3 and up.
You can’t very well talk about the best farm toys available without mentioning John Deere; it’d kill any sort of credibility I might’ve built up over the years.
Check out this mega John Deere Value Set, which comes in at just $30 and includes four tractors, an ATV, two wagons, a disk, two trucks, a horse trailer, an anhydrous tank, four cows, four horses, a machine sled, and eighteen fence pieces (see — Mega!). For just $30, your kids will get all of the classic green and yellow toys their little hearts desire.
The LEGO Duplo Town Big Farm is a large set that comes with big building blocks so that your kids can easily build with them. It features a barn with opening doors, a winch for hay lifting, a farmhouse, a fence, stable, and a buildable tractor.
It also comes with a farmer figure, a child figure, and five animal figures: a horse, calf, cow, chicken, and cat. It’s colorful and is one of the best LEGO Duplo kits around.
Not all of the farm toys have to have a red barn and realistic animals, and the LEGO Friends Sunshine Ranch goes a different direction. The barn is pink (of course), with purple accessories like a bench, and a hen house. It comes with a play area for the bunnies, and comes with two horses, a foal, two bunnies, a cat, and a hen.
The barn building, itself, features stables, an outdoor seating area, toilet, and a bathroom, a bedroom, and a wee little kitchen, complete with a stove and a single bed. It feels more like a dollhouse but with a farmer’s twist, and it comes with accessories galore.
Keep an eye out for LEGO Friends sets in our daily toy deals post that’s updated every morning.
Another great Fisher-Price barn toy is the Little People Tow n’ Pull Tractor. This little guy is perfect for toddlers, especially if they have a small collection of Little People toys. As the tractor is pushed along, the pig pops up and down in the hay. It comes with the tractor, the farmer figure, a cow, and the pop-up pig.
If you’re into the new toy advent calendars trend, and you’re looking for farm toys for your kids, check out the PLAYMOBIL Advent Calendar Pony Farm. It comes with 24 farm-themed surprise items that your kids will love, and it comes with a great backdrop to display them on.
Of course, one of the best-known toy brands for kids is Fisher-Price, and they have their own line of farm toys available. Their best offering is the Little People Caring for Animals Farm Playset. It’s one of the more colorful farm toys available, stimulating your little one. It includes 4 animal figures and farmer Jed.
The barn plays fun songs, animal sounds, and phrases with the push of a button, and it has a bell at the top for added stimulation. The silo at the top also turns to rotate the corn crop and makes popping sounds. It’s a pretty sizable farm toy that your kids will absolutely love.
Another one of the best farm toys for sale in 2018 is the LeapFrog Sing and Play Farm, a cutesy barn with push buttons, turn keys, flip switches and more. It plays various sounds and melodies, and it comes loaded with over 50% fun audio responses.
Of course, it plays Old MacDonald and Itsy Bitsy Spider, and a few other sing along melodies that they’ll absolutely adore.
Slide the bunny across the garden, discover animal noises, and more. It’s a great way to help build their fine motor skills and their vocabulary.