9 Best Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Toys: Your Ultimate Guide to This Year’s Breakout Toy

Ever since Moose Toys released the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu toys, it’s all kids have been asking for. They’re fun, a great stress relief, and best of all, super affordable. Great news or what?
Arguably the most popular of the Marvel Goo Jit Zu toys, it’s the one and only Spider-Man.
If there’s a character that almost every child loves, it’s Spider-Man. That’s why I’ll always recommend Spider-Man if you’re stuck for a gift idea. Who doesn’t love the wall-crawler?
Spider-Man can be stretched up to three times his regular size, features this really stylish webbing on the inside that becomes more visable when you squeeze him, and is just an all-round good toy, you know?
If your child loves Heroes of Goo Jit Zu and loves Spider-Man, this is one perfect gift mash-up.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Supergoo Blazagon toy is really freaking cool!
This is a larger toy, and you’ll notice the difference the first time you grab it.
With larger toys, comes the chance to introduce new hooks. Take the left hand, for example. It’s got what looks like a lava bubble, but when you give it a squeeze, the lava bubble grows in size. It’s kind of like popping a pimple. Which is gross. So it’s perfect for kids, then?
Balazgon also features motion-activated sounds and lights. Because why not?!
This larger version really is the ultimate upgrade when compared with the smaller versions. If you’re looking for that one big gift, this one will do the trick.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Blazagon looks to be one of the more popular Goo Jit Zu toys. If you’re thinking gift, grab this one ASAP because it will sell out.
One quick note, this is a regular-sized Goo JIt Zu figure. For the larger toy, you want the ultimate version.
Moving on, give this thing a big squeeze and the yellow water beads will push right up against its skin. It’s gross, but also really cool to watch.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
I bet you can’t guess what animal Tygor is based on?
He looks kind of like a Tony The Tiger from Frosted Flakes decided to take up Taekwondo.
As with the other Heroes of Goo Jit Zu toy, Tygor the Tiger is filled with slime, making him nice and squishy, and you don’t need to worry about sticky fingers or worse, slime in the carpet.
Don’t you just love grossness without the mess?
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Cra-zy shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo. Kids love sharks thanks to the ever-so-catchy Baby Shark song. If you’re after a gift they’re going to love, Thrash the shark is a safe bet.
What’s cool about Thrash is his skin has a watery effect that looks really stylish in action. The glitter on the inside really adds to the idea he’s made of water, too.
Sure, you’re going to have that song stuck in your head for longer than you’d like, but you just know kids are gonna have a lot of fun squeezing and stretching this thing.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Got a Marvel fan in the house? Then grab them the Captain America Goo Jit Zu.
Captain America is super stretchy, so much so, he can be pulled up to three times his size, which looks absolutely hilarious in action.
As with others in the series, Cap’ is filled with gel, so not only is he squishy, you get to play with slime without all the mess that comes along with it. Nice!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Here’s another one for the Marvel fan, it’s Iron Man!
Grab him, squish him, pull him, and watch as he returns to his normal shape.
What’s extra cool, Iron Man has glitter on the inside and when you do squeeze him, those glittery bits become more noticeable, which looks really neat in action.
There’s also the usual gooey insides, so if you’re an adult, feel free to use this as a stress toy. You won’t regret it.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Can you ever go wrong with Hulk? Not really, no.
Kids will always love the big guy who smashes everything. I mean, that pretty much describes kids, right?
Hulk stretches up to three times his normal size. If you’ve got two kids, have one of them hold each arm then watch as they make Hulk a little leaner.
Although you may not be able to see it, there’s beads inside of Hulk, so when you give him a big ol’ squeeze, you’ll be able to see them or roll them. It’s all quite relaxing, believe it or not.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If you’ve already got the Spider-Man Heroes of Goo Jit Zu figure, it’s only fair you grab the Venom version.
Venom is Spider-Man’s arch-nemesis, so if kids want to make the two battle, it’s worth picking them both up.
It’s also worth keeping in mind, despite Venom being a baddie, kids absolutely love him. He’s a normal person who gets Spider-Man-like powers thanks to an alien from out of space. It’s a little out there, sure, but when you’re a kid, this kind of stuff is super cool (it’s best not to question it).
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up