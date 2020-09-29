9 Best Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Toys: Your Ultimate Guide to This Year’s Breakout Toy

Arguably the most popular of the Marvel Goo Jit Zu toys, it’s the one and only Spider-Man.

If there’s a character that almost every child loves, it’s Spider-Man. That’s why I’ll always recommend Spider-Man if you’re stuck for a gift idea. Who doesn’t love the wall-crawler?

Spider-Man can be stretched up to three times his regular size, features this really stylish webbing on the inside that becomes more visable when you squeeze him, and is just an all-round good toy, you know?

If your child loves Heroes of Goo Jit Zu and loves Spider-Man, this is one perfect gift mash-up.

Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up