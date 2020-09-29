9 Best Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Toys: Your Ultimate Guide to This Year’s Breakout Toy

9 Best Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Toys: Your Ultimate Guide to This Year’s Breakout Toy

  • Shares
  • Updated

Tap Here to Buy Heroes of Goo Jit Zu on Amazon

Ever since Moose Toys released the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu toys, it’s all kids have been asking for. They’re fun, a great stress relief, and best of all, super affordable. Great news or what?

Also Check Out: The Awesome Imaginext Batcave

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
9 Listed Items

What Are the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Toys?

If you remember Stretch Armstrong, Go Jit Zu isn't too far removed. 

For everyone else, imagine a toy you can squeeze, stretch, and embiggen up to three times their size. 

Each toy is filled with a slime-like liquid that makes these toys  squeezy. Not only that, some have water beads inside you can feel each time you grab them. 

Now, I know what some of you are thinking, how messy are they if you pull them apart? In truth, it takes a lot to break them. The Goo Jit Zu toys are made by a company called Moose Toys, who have been around awhile and have a positive relationship with parents thanks to the use of sturdy, high-quality materials. 

I'm not saying the figures are indestructible by any means, but they do hold up under a fair amount of stress. 

What Else is Great About Them?

The Goo Jit Zu range is, first and foremost, a toy. But if you're after a nice stress relief toy, they're also great for that. They're like a stress ball only fighting animal or Marvel themed. 

If you've got a child on the autism spectrum, it's well worth seeing how they got on with the range. They're the perfect fidget toy and could be great for calming down or acting as a distraction when they become overwhelmed. 

And yes, they'll just about fit in your pocket. 

What Other Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Figures Are There?

While we've covered the best of the best above, there are other figures available to grab. Just keep in mind, as some of these are harder to get hold of, third-party sellers have a habit of jacking up the price (hence why I haven't listed them above). 

The full range of everything you can find below. 

Core Figures:

Marvel: 

Also of Interest:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
,