33 Best Horse Toys for Kids: Your Ultimate List

Horse toys are always a hit because they occupy a magical space in all kids’ hearts. These are the best horse toys out there for 2020. For more farm sets, check out the best tractor toys.
This Melissa & Doug Take-Along Horse Stable Set comes with eight horses and has a handle making it easy to pick up and bring with you wherever you and your little one go.
Like all Melissa & Doug toys, the stable is very durable and made of real wood that will hold up for years.
The set comes with eight horses of different breeds as well as an illustrated guide on the bottom of the stable that describes each breed for your horse-lover to learn more about them. There are also name tags they can fill in once they’ve named their horses.
Plus, the stable is its own storage area and encourages kids to put their toys away because it’s putting their horses in their stalls for the night.
This is a Paint Your Own Breyer Horses Set is a fun activity that results in toys they can play with so it’s almost like it’s two gifts in one.
Your little artist will create their own horse pals with this activity kit from Breyers.
It comes with five unpainted Stablemate-sized horses, a paintbrush, six paint colors, and pop-out scenery like jumps, hay bales, and a barn.
If you’re looking for a soft, squeezable plush horse then check out Charmaine.
He stands just under 18 inches tall and is a perfect size to be huggable. Charmaine is made of super soft fabric and plush stuffing with hidden wire in the legs to make him posable and able to stand upright on his own.
They love his Shire Horse fuzzy feet and soft tail and mane.
Give them the closest thing to riding their own horse with the Ponycycle: a non-electric riding horse that mimics the experience of riding a horse.
When your kid bounces up and down on the saddle, the legs of the horse propel both horse and rider forward.
You have got to see this thing in action. Check out this video on YouTube to see what it looks like.
It’s incredibly unique and neat. The wheels only move forward so there’s no risk of rolling back downhill and they are tough enough to be used outside but gentle enough on floors to be used inside. They can even steer by turning the handles on the head of the horse.
The Ponycycle is built for ages four to nine and up to 90 pounds of weight.
If they’re a fan of the movie Spirit or Netflix series Spirit Riding Free, they’ll love this Bring-Along Spirit Toy Stable Set with seven-inch tall horse figure from the show.
The open and closing paddock is build so that the roof acts as a handle that they can use to carry their horse and stable with them.
The set comes with the stable, horse figure with brushable mane and tail, bridle, reins, saddle, brush, shovel, rake, hay bale, storage bin, and a Spirit sticker sheet they can use to personalize their stable.
This Playmat by Melissa & Doug is just over three feet by three feet and is covered in paddocks, racetracks, jumps, stalls, a barn, and forest walking trails for your horse-lover to play with their toy horses on.
This is a perfect gift if you know that they already have plenty of horse toys as it gives them a new environment to play pretend with.
Even if they don’t have lots of horses, this rug comes with four horse figures and a folding fence to get them started.
The rug is machine washable to take care of any spills and rolls up to be easy to store.
This Plush Horse Barn Playset is 11 inches tall and houses four plushie horses, their plushie farmer, and a soft bale of hay. This and the carrying handle makes it great as a take-along toy and for encouraging clean up since it’s the same as caring for the horses and putting them into their stable for the night.
The barn zippers shut so it’s easy enough for kids to open and close.
The entire set is plush and soft, making it great for cuddling and safer if the little one decides to make the horses “jump” a little too high. There are four horses included in three different positions: two standing, one laying down, and one bent over the eat the included plush hay bale. The farmer has some nice detail with a cute hat and plaid shirt.
There are several windows in the barn which makes it more of a play area and not just storage since horses can stick their heads out of or into the barn to visit with friends.
It’s a good choice for ages three and up.
If they also love to play with Lego, the Mia’s Horse Trailer set combines some of their favorite things.
This set comes with 216 pieces and includes Mia, Emma, a horse, a rabbit, as well as all the blocks needed to build Mia’s ATV, horse trailer, and the rabbit’s den. There are lots of fun accessories inside like a bridle, horse blanket, riding helmets, brush, carrot, bows that fit on either the girls or the horse, plus a mini crate to hold all these extras.
It’s made for ages six and up and is one of Lego’s more simple builds. If they love bigger Lego projects, they’ll want the Lego Friends Heartlake Riding Club set.
This 23-Piece Feed and Groom Set from Melissa & Doug is designed to have everything kids need to go through the daily chores of caring for a horse. The set comes with a reusable checklist that covers chores like brushing with brush and comb, feeding with fake water, grain, and hay, bathing with a bucket and sponge, and applying velcro horseshoes.
The adorable plush horse fits perfectly in the foldable, cardstock paddock and also comes with a bridle, blanket, and saddle for riding and a realistic carrot as a treat.
The set is perfect for kids who love horses, taking care of animals, or playing vet. The checklist encourages following directions and responsibility.
It’s a nice choice for ages three and up.
This 17-Piece Mobile Vet Playset is a great way to expand the playability of their existing horse toys.
It allows them to give their horses regular check-ups and care for their “injuries.” There’s so much potential for storytelling and pretend here.
The Mobile Vet van opens both from the side and the roof to make it easy to access all the medical tools hidden inside. The set comes with the van, one Hanoverian foal, a veterinarian with moving arms, X-ray machine, laptop, medical bag, stethoscope, syringe, medicine bottle, purple bandage, prescription pad, table, chair, halter, red apple, and sticker sheets.
There’s an incredible amount of detail here including an anatomical poster of a horse on the wall and an X-ray image on the vet’s laptop.
Because of the tiny pieces included this is meant for ages five and up. You can see more close-up images on their website.
You don’t see many horse toys with moveable heads so the Blue Ribbon Champion Deluxe Set is a treat. The horse’s neck and head are hinged so it can bend down as well look up and down.
You’d be surprised how much more personality this can give a horse figurine.
These seven-inch tall horses make realistic sounds when you move their heads as though they’re responding–plus the batteries are included which is always nice. They come with a full, 14-piece set of accessories including bridle, saddle, blue ribbon, trophy, and grooming tools for its brushable mane and tail.
If all they’ve been asking for is a pony, get them the next best thing with this Prancing Clydesdale Plush from Hansa. It stands at 4.5 feet tall from the floor to the ears and is capable of holding 150 of weight so it can be “ridden” by kids and some adults.
It has a sturdy but lightweight structural metal frame that keeps it upright and able to hold weight but is covered in soft, plush fabric so it’s still huggable all the same.
Like all of Hansa’s animals, this one is incredibly life-like and detailed down to muscle definition. Each pony is hand sewn individually so it will be unique in the world. Can you just imagine their faces when you unveil this stuffed horse that’s taller than they are?
If you’re looking for a rocking horse with a little extra punch, check out this Interactive Riding Horse by Radio Flyer with movement-triggered sound effects.
Blaze is a spring horse with protective spring coverings to prevent pinched fingers. The horse produces three different sound effects (walking, trotting, and galloping) depending on the levels of bounce which encourages imagination and physical activity.
It comes with a carrot that triggers chewing sounds when held to Blaze’s mouth and a comb for grooming the mane.
There’s a textured step for safer mounting of the saddle and the x-shaped design is sturdier than the spring horses we grew up with. The horse itself has really nice details in the face and saddle that you’re little rider will love.
You can also get a Chestnut Plush which covers the standard plastic body with softer, stuffed-animal fabric.
This toy is sized for ages two through six.
This Stable Playset comes with eight horses, four adults in four different breeds, and four matching foals so they’ll have plenty of toy horses to play with their new stable.
The stable itself has two stalls with working windows and sliding barn doors. To create a full scene, there are 15 accessories with the stable including water trough, hay bales, and fencing.
Because of the smaller pieces, this set is best for kids ages three and up. The plastic is BPA-free and built to last.
It’s a classic toy for a reason. Hobby Horses encourage exercise, role-playing, and interactive play.
This Giddy Up Stick Horse is 37 inches long and plays different horse sounds when the ears are pressed (batteries included).
It comes in tan, brown, and dark brown.
Puppets encourage imagination and this Horse Head Puppet is amazing detailed and soft for hours of fun.
They’ll love this incredibly realistic horse puppet with bright, shiny eyes, soft faux mane, and anatomically accurate face structure. Being soft latex, it’s easy to move the mouth to mimic talking and it folds up easily for storage.
Just be aware that it is latex so you’ll want to skip this one for kids who have latex allergies.
It’s meant for ages one and up and there’s also a unicorn version.
Combine their love of horses and vehicles with this Schleich Pickup Truck and Trailer Set so their horses have a stylish way to travel from the stables to their competitions.
All the individual pieces work with opening doors and trailer hitches. The roof of the trailer comes off for easier play and inside there are pens for two horses and space for their feed. There’s even a special compartment in the trailer for storing the saddle.
The 11-piece set comes with everything shown: pickup truck, trailer, horse figure, bridle, saddle, horse blanket, driver figure, handler figure, hay bale, carrots, cleaning tools, and sticker sheet for decorating their trailer.
This adorable little Singing Plush Horse will trot, wiggle its tail, and sing a little cowboy song with a squeeze of the buttons on his ears.
It’s a wonderful little toy that will fascinate toddlers and keep them gigging. Batteries are included which is always a plus.
Forget flimsy plastic stables, this Folding Stable Set from Melissa & Doug is made of sturdy wood that will hold up to years of play.
The hinged stable folds together into a compact barn for storage and opens up to reveal two horse stalls with seven working doors as well as two haylofts.
There’s even a fold-out length of fencing to extend their play area. It’s a good size for Breyer Classic horse figures but doesn’t include any horse figures in the set.
The lack of tiny pieces means this one is good for ages three and up.
Everyone loves advent calendars and with this one they get a new toy for a horse farm every day.
The Playmobil Advent Calendar has 24 pop-out windows for one gift each day of December right up until Christmas Eve. Every window reveals new toy or toys to build their own horse farm. In total it’s a 125-piece set that includes, two ponies, two foals, one horse, three riders, cats, fencing, a tree, horse food, hay, a wheelbarrow, buckets, birds, hedgehogs, and decorations for the horse’s manes.
They’ll love opening their tiny horse gift for the day and adding it to their growing horse farm
If you’re on a budget and shopping for someone ages four to 10, consider this bucket full of horses. The Blue Ribbon Horse Farm Bucket by Sunny Days is packed with over 50 pieces that create a horse training farm.
You get a variety of horse figures of different sizes, colors, and positions including performing jumps as well as practice jumps at different heights, rider figures, feed stations, horse trailer, pickup truck, barn facade, fencing, cones, buckets, horse blankets with ribbons, circle of “grass” for the fenced-in area, and even the lid of the bucket doubles as rocky terrain with the handle becoming a bridge.
It may not be the fanciest or the most realistic but this bucket is packed with potential for role-playing training, competitions, and other adventures. Plus it comes with its own storage.
Breyer is a well-known name in collectible toy horses and this Best Friends Set comes with a Morgan horse in their classic size and the horse’s best friend: a Shetland Sheepdog.
It also comes with matching blankets for the horse and dog, fencing, and a water trough.
This combo of animal friends has a lot of potential for imagination and storytelling. Both animals are beautifully made as you would expect from Breyers.
You can also pick up cheaper accessory sets to go with your Breyer Classics horse like this eight-piece Feeding Accessories Kit or Stall Cleaning Accessory Kit that even comes with plastic horse manure.
This stationary Rockin’ Rider Plush Horse has a sturdy metal frame that can support up to 130 pounds.
Even with its structural frame, the horse is still soft enough to be huggable and they’ll love bonding and caring for their horse. Realistic neighing and galloping sound effects enhance their role-playing. It comes in several styles each with their own name including Coffee (tan and white), Domino (painted), Diesel (speckled), and Duchess (pink).
The horse stands two feet tall and is perfect for ages 36 months and up.
Breyer releases a handful of Horses of the Year and Fairfax, this American Morgan, is one of the prettiest in the 2020 series.
This breed is known for their adaptability for use from plowing fields to dressage. Fairfax is part of their 1:12 scale Classics line so is about seven inches tall. Any Breyer collector will love this one.
This Horse Stable Set by Schleich comes with everything you need to set up your riding club with over 34 pieces, accessories, and transformable multi-use areas.
The riding center is 22.4 inches across, 15 inches long, and 5.5 inches tall. It’s highly detailed from the real chain on the halter down to the faux woodgrain pattern on the floorboards of the paddocks.
The center contains four separate horse paddocks and enough connectable fencing to create small runs that attach to each paddock. The windows on the roof open and close and the roof itself lifts off to be transformed into a covered riding area for training. It comes with blank stickers so they can write their horse’s name on it and set it on the matching spot on the door to each paddock.
There’s enough here that they’ll be able to care for horses from feeding to grooming to exercising. For accessories, the set includes an adult Arabian mare, Arabian foal, rider figure, saddle, bridle, halter, horse blanket, pitchfork, straw bay, hay bale, apples, carrots, purple cooler, brush, grooming sponge, hoof pick, window flowerpots, and 12 lengths of fencing.
It’s perfect for ages five to 12.
For the little cowboy on your list, this Inflatable Lil’ Bucker Horse is perfect for them to bounce around on their cowboy adventures.
The horse is made tough to withstand serious bouncing both indoors and outdoors.
The brand even sells matching rodeo barrels and bucking chute so they can build their own rodeo event.
This bouncy toy comes with a bridle and hand pump to easily inflate it and is best for ages 18 months to three years.
Rocking horses, like this Lebebe Rocking Horse, have been a classic Christmas gift for as long as they’ve been around.
I remember getting my first rocking horse at Christmas as a little kid and holding onto it for years and years.
This toddler rocking horse by Lebebe is perfect for kids ages one through three depending on their size. It’s designed to be durable with a wood and plywood structural frame on the inside that can hold up to 150 pounds but still have a super soft and huggable horse on the outside. The wide seat is great for toddlers who are learning to sit upright and the edges of the rocker are turned downwards at the ends to prevent tipping.
It’s a great baby’s first rocking horse.
If they love horses and styling hair, check out Saddle Stars. At 12.5 inches tall, these horses are sized to play well with any of their 12-inch tall dolls.
The beautifully sculpted horse figures have long flowing manes and tails, perfect for braiding. They come with two different color sets of snap-on horseshoes, brush, eight butterfly hair clips, matching saddle bag, bridle, reins, saddle blanket, saddle, and a bracelet for your little one.
If they love watching Disney princesses and their horse-drawn carriages, they’ll love this Little Tikes Princess Carriage Set which converts from a foot-to-floor toy to a pull or push wagon
This adorable toy from Little Tikes has three ways to play. Your little one can sit in their carriage with its white horse and be pushed around with the handle on the back of the carriage, be pulled with the reins on the horse, or your princess can propel themselves.
The reins reverse so they can hold them to control their own carriage and there’s a removable floorboard in the carriage so the can move with their feet on the ground. This floorboard is nice as it’s a safety feature to keep little feet away from the ground when they’re being pulled or pushed.
It’s really nice that the carriage as its own cup holder and there’s storage in the back of the carriage so they can tote around whatever a princess needs that day.
This one is intended for ages 18 months to five years with a 50-pound weight limit.
The Horse Stable Playset by DinoBros is a durable plastic case filled with all the small plastic toys they’ll need to dream up their own horse adventure stories.
It includes eight breeds of horses, four human figures doing different tasks, stable with two stalls, manger, fence, haybale stack, and one tractor. This is a great choice if they’re also into tractor toys.
The figurines are extra small so they’re easy to store. It’s for kids ages three and up.
They’ll start learning the basic skills for riding a bike by playing with this Horse-Shaped Balance Bike.
This is a pedal-less bike that helps toddlers naturally learn the balancing skills they’ll need later to ride a real bike. To encourage play, an adorable plush horse figure attaches to the bike, making it look like a horse they can ride around.
In development models, toddlers hone their balancing skills by walking and once they have that down, balance toys like this bike can help improve those skills further and factor into cognitive development by imitating adults on their bikes.
My Buddy Wheels is intended for ages two and up.
Get a little magical with Aurora, a Breyer Classics Unicorn Figure.
This 1:12 scale horse has all the intricate detail you’d expect from Breyer with a pearlescent shimmer finish that makes the unicorn look even more otherworldly.
This is a perfect gift for any horse-love who always loves fantasy, fairy tales, or unicorns.
This 3D Horse LED Night Light isn’t exactly a toy but they’ll be entranced by its trick of the eye 3D look from this ultra-thin lamp.
It has seven different colors to choose from, is dimmable, and can be controlled by the included wireless remote.