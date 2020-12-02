33 Best Horse Toys for Kids: Your Ultimate List

This Melissa & Doug Take-Along Horse Stable Set comes with eight horses and has a handle making it easy to pick up and bring with you wherever you and your little one go.

Like all Melissa & Doug toys, the stable is very durable and made of real wood that will hold up for years.

The set comes with eight horses of different breeds as well as an illustrated guide on the bottom of the stable that describes each breed for your horse-lover to learn more about them. There are also name tags they can fill in once they’ve named their horses.

Plus, the stable is its own storage area and encourages kids to put their toys away because it’s putting their horses in their stalls for the night.