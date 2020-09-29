Imaginext Super Surround Batcave: What You Need to Know

Click Here to Buy The Imaginext Super Surround Batcave on Amazon

Got a child who loves the Fisher-Price DC Super Friends range? If so, you’re going to want to add the Imaginext Super Surround Batcave to your gift list.

Before we hop into everything you need to know, let’s start with some advice. The Imaginext Batcave is going to be one of the hottest toys this year, so the chances of it selling out are higher than usual.

Plus with how weird things are right now, more and more people are going to be shopping online. So if you want to avoid disappointment, grab this gift early and hide it in a cupboard. You really don’t want to leave this until the last minute. Believe me, I’ve been there.

With that out the way, let’s take a look at what makes the Imaginext Batcave this year’s must-have toy.

Features

The Imaginext Super Surround Batcave has a lot going for it. In fact, it features over 200 sounds and phrases for kids to discover. Think “The Joker has been detected,” and general sounds to help bring it to life.

You’ve also got the interactivity kids love in the form of moving parts. Just stand a figure on the red platforms, of which there are eight, turn them, and something cool happens, like watching as a Batsuit vault spins into view or a cell door springs open.

Younger kids really get a kick out of making things move, and Imaginext does a really great job of making fun accessible for youngsters who don’t quite have the same dexterity as older kids.

What Toys Come With It?

‌An Imaginext set isn’t an Imaginext set unless it comes with a host of toys, and this set’s no different.

As well as the Batcave, you also get a selection of Bartman weapons – batterangs and a sword and axe – and missiles for kids to load into button-activated cannons.

On the figure side of things, it’s pretty great. You get Batman and Robin, The Joker, Catwoman, and Mr Freeze. If you ask me, that’s a really solid selection of figures. You’ve got the two good guys and you’ve got three villains to launch an attack on the Batcave.

How Big is the Imaginext Batcave?

In short, this one’s HUGE. With the pricier sets, Fisher-Price wants people to feel like they’ve got their money’s worth, which is why all the stops have been pulled out in terms of features, toy selection, and of course, size. Bigger is always better when it comes to gifts, after all.

As for the specifics, the Batcave comes in at two and a half feet tall, and four feet wide. If you’re worried about space, don’t forget this set folds in on itself, so when closed it’d be two and a half feet by two feet. Handy, right?

Why Buy Imaginext?

Imaginext has been my go-to gift for younger kids for years now. If you’ve got a child between the ages of three and eight (my kid’s 10 and they still play with Imaginext!), you really won’t go wrong.

First off, kids love superheroes. They’re pretty much the modern version of cops and robbers, essentially, so of course kids will find them cool. Actually, as a general rule, you’ll never go wrong with superhero toys, especially when it comes to boys.

What’s really great is how durable those figures are. Even though they’re small, it takes a lot to break them. They have a lot of give, so if a child bends the arms or legs the wrong way, they won’t instantly break.

The other thing kids love is how much there is to discover in each set. The red discs turn and operate different sections. Think opening doors or hidden walls revealing themselves, that sort of thing. It’s all designed for younger kids, too, so you don’t need to worry about something being too complex.

The final reason, and this is the most important one in my book, Imaginext is really affordable. Although this set is on the pricier end of the spectrum, it costs more because it does more. Other sets cost as little as $10. Imaginext is something kids can get into and collect without parents needing to balance the books. What more could you ask for?

