Kitchen playsets were and still are among the most popular toys out there for indoor play. Everyone loves to prepare food when they’re a kid; we’ve all made our fair share of plastic spaghetti and meatballs. If you went out and asked some of the most successful chefs out there what their favorite pastime was when they were kids, chances are this would be the answer. While older generations had to rely on their imaginations for amusement, kids these days can enjoy incredible play kitchens that contain everything they need to make a 5-course meal.

With that in mind, here are the top 19 best kitchen playsets for kids, with the playsets ranging in both complexity and price:

See Also: Best Toy Grills