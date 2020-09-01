19 Best Kitchen Playsets For Kids

Kitchen playsets were and still are among the most popular toys out there for indoor play. Everyone loves to prepare food when they’re a kid; we’ve all made our fair share of plastic spaghetti and meatballs. If you went out and asked some of the most successful chefs out there what their favorite pastime was when they were kids, chances are this would be the answer. While older generations had to rely on their imaginations for amusement, kids these days can enjoy incredible play kitchens that contain everything they need to make a 5-course meal.

With that in mind, here are the top 19 best kitchen playsets for kids, with the playsets ranging in both complexity and price:

What Are the Best Kitchen Playsets in 2019?

Rank Image Name of Product Price Action
1
melissa & Doug Kitchen Playset
Melissa & Doug Chef’s Kitchen Pretend Play Set
$139.99 Shop now at Amazon
2
kidkraft kitchen
KidKraft Uptown Natural Kitchen
$129.99 Shop now at Amazon
3
kidkraft vintage kitchen in blue
KidKraft Vintage Kitchen in Blue
$124.99 Shop now at Amazon
4
play kitchen sets
KidKraft Ultimate Corner Play Kitchen
$213.14 Shop now at Amazon
5
step2 contemporary chef kitchen playset
Step2 Contemporary Chef Kitchen
$135.00 Shop now at Amazon
6
step2 grand walk kitchen
Step2 Grand Walk-in Kitchen and Grill
$269.99 Shop now at Amazon
7
teamson kids kitchen playset
Teamson Kids Little Chef
$77.16 Shop now at Amazon
8
kidkraft play kitchen
KidKraft Kids Kitchen Playset
$205.69 Shop now at Amazon
9
kidkraft playset
KidKraft Kids Kitchen Playset
$93.18 Shop now at Amazon
10
Gourmet kids kitchen
KidKraft Grand Gourmet Corner Kitchen
$194.78 Shop now at Amazon
