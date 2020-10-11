21 Best Lawn Games for Fun in the Sun

One of the best lawn games I’ve seen is this Giant Wooden 4 in a Row Game. It’s pretty much Connect 4, only massive!

This huge set stands at 34-inches tall and three-feet wide. See what I mean about it being a beast?

Connect 4 is one of those family games everyone loves. It’s easy to understand and any game that lets you screw over other players is always maliciously satisfying.

Despite the size increase, it’s still a premium product. The wood used is sturdy and the plastic coins won’t break easily.

If the weather’s warm, this is absolutely one game to consider.