21 Best Lawn Games for Fun in the Sun

If the sun’s out, you know what to do. Grab your closest friends and family and get ready to hit the outside world with our guide to the best lawn games you really need to play.

The Benefits of Outdoor Games

Believe it or not, not only are outdoor games fun, they also have a lot of different benefits. 

According to ParentingScience, playing outside reduces the risk of nearsightedness, enhances eyesight and mental performance, and it even helps you get into a better sleep pattern. Sounds good, right?

So the next time one of the kids asks you to play outside with them, the answer should be a resounding yes! 

Wood or Plastic Games - Which Are Better?

This isn't a straightforward question to answer. High-quality plastic will last as well as wood. It's when we factor in cheap, hollow plastic where the problems come in. 

Hollow plastic is more likely to warp from the heat or break when kids play with it. Wood, on the other hand, won't warp, and breaking it is a lot harder. 

But if we're talking about thick, sturdy plastic that's been designed to last - that type of plastic is just as good as wood for games. 

In short, cheap plastic equals bad. Well designed plastic equals good. 

Personally, I'll always opt for knot-free wood over plastic because I prefer the aesthetic. That said, I wouldn't avoid something just because it's plastic. Unless it's cheap plastic, of course. That stuff's only good for the trash can. 

