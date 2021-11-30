Lego NES Set: Everything You Need to Know

Buy The LEGO NES Set Here

If there’s one Lego set this year gamers are scrambling for, it’s the Lego NES set. This thing is as nostalgic as they come. From the NES console to the Lego NES cartridge, the Lego NES is designed for people of a certain age. Anyone who grew up with the NES is going to go absolutely wild for this gift.

With that out the way, read on to find out everything you need to know about this year’s hottest Lego set.

What Is The Lego NES?

The Lego NES is a set based on Nintendo’s first home console released back on July 15, 1983. The Nintendo Entertainment Console, more commonly known as the NES, was an 8-Bit video game system powered by 2 KB of RAM and capable of displaying 54 colors on-screen at any given moment. It was impressive at the time, trust me.

On the Lego side of things, the Lego NES is a faithful recreation of the console that kickstarted the gaming revolution in the states. And when I say faithful, I mean it. Even down to the red audio and yellow video ports on the side, Lego has taken care to include everything that makes the console so iconic.

How Accurate Is the Lego NES?

Without question, the Lego NES is as accurate as they come. It’s the little details that really make this thing shine. The sharp, blocky angles on the controller and the console, the grooves on the underside, the power and reset buttons – heck, even the cartridge slot can be lifted and the controllers can be plugged in. The only major difference, other than it can’t play games of course, is that it’s closer in size to the NES mini than the original console. But for a Lego set that’s going to go on display, that’s an improvement.

Features

There’s a lot to cover here so let’s break down what you need to know. The buildable cartridge can placed into the console once you’ve lifted the flap. It nessles half in, half out. Controllers come with a cable and a connector that can be plugged into the console itself.

Now, let’s move on to the buildable TV, because this thing is all kinds of amazing. It’s a TV styled like those from the 80s – a 4:3 married to a retro aesthetic, complete with antenna, video and audio ports, a protruding back, and random holes no one knows the use of.

What makes the TV so brilliant isn’t just the nostalgic element, though. What Lego fans are building here is a hand-operated scrolling screen that plays out a version of the first level from the Super Mario Bros. video game. Just turn the crank on the side of the TV and the background will scroll as Mario bounces his way through the level. And yes, it’s as awesome as you’re imagining.

How Many Pieces Are in the Set?

This set comes in at a meaty 2646 pieces. To put that in perspective, that’s over double the number of pieces seen in the Mandalorian Razor Crest set (1023) and well over four times that of Boba Fett’s Starship (593). To say this one will keep you busy for a while would be a massive understatement. Best get clearing your schedule.

Age Recommendation

The Lego NES is designed for ages 18 and up. At 2646 pieces, it’s designed to be a long but enjoyable build, and there are sections I imagine most Lego builders won’t have created before. There’s also the fact the main hook here is nostalgia, and while there are kids that play original NES games, it’s easy to assume adults are the ones who are going to get the most out of this set. Although, my kids love the NES and have been pestering me for this set, so it absolutely can be for anyone. Just if you are buying for a child, be sure to supervise and give them a hand when they need it.

How Hard Will the Lego NES Be to Buy?

Even at the time of writing, Amazon stock is dwindling. This is, by far, one of the most sought-after Lego sets out there, and people will be wanting this as a Christmas or birthday gift.

My advice is simple. If you’re in a position where you can buy early, do so. This is one gift you don’t want to leave until the last minute. We’ve seen a rise in third-party scalpers in the video game industry inflating prices of everything from game consoles to video game-themed fridges (no, really), so I wouldn’t be surprised if people attempt to buy out the Lego NES in the hopes of turning a quick profit.

