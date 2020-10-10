9 Best Lego Super Mario Sets: Your Ultimate Guide

LEGO Super Mario's adventures begin!LEGO Super Mario is ready to run and jump in a new real-life game. Create LEGO brick challenges for you and your friends, defeat enemies and of course, collect coins! Welcome to the official LEGO channel where everything is awesome! This is the home for all your latest LEGO movies, animations and series from your… 2020-03-12T13:00:06Z

The Lego Super Mario Adventures Mario Starter Course is the one pack every child will be after.

This set features the Lego Mario figure, which boasts light-up eyes, an LCD chest display, and it’s even got Bluetooth!

I met with Lego not so long ago to have a look at this toy and it’s just insanely wholesome. It talks as well. There’s nothing like dangling Mario upsidedown and hearing him shout “whoa whoa whoa.”

It’s also worth pointing out, if you’re picking up the power-up packs, which allow you to dress up Mario in new styles, you’ll need the Mario figure from this set. The same goes for expansions sets. Even though you’ll have Lego to build and play with, to get the full experience, you need to grab the starter course first.

As for the Lego elements at play here, we’ve got a fun Mario course to build complete with baddies to beat and bosses to best.

It’s a really cool set that’s highly interactive. Kids are going to go wild over building this set, interacting with it, then rebuilding it into something.

Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up