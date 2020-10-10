9 Best Lego Super Mario Sets: Your Ultimate Guide

9 Best Lego Super Mario Sets: Your Ultimate Guide

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Buy The Lego Super Mario Sets Here

In partnership with Nintendo, the Lego Group has launched its line of Lego Super Mario sets. Below you’ll find reviews of all the best sets along with all the info about these cool toys you need to know.

See Also: The Best FGTeeV Toys: Your Ultimate Guide

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
9 Listed Items

  • LEGO Super Mario's adventures begin!LEGO Super Mario is ready to run and jump in a new real-life game. Create LEGO brick challenges for you and your friends, defeat enemies and of course, collect coins! Welcome to the official LEGO channel where everything is awesome! This is the home for all your latest LEGO movies, animations and series from your…2020-03-12T13:00:06Z

    Shop now at Amazon From Amazon

The Full Story

The partnership was rumored for a while, with most expecting traditional Lego sets based on Nintendo's flagship Super Mario IP. What we've got, however, is a rather wonderful surprise. Many assumed we'd have a Lego Mario mini-figure along with Lego blocks to build a Mushroom Kingdom toy set of some sort. Instead, Lego has thrown a curveball with some killer new tech.

What Do the Lego Super Mario Sets Do?

In the video in the starter set review, at the top of the top, we see several different sets combined to make a Super Mario Bros. style course. Once built, it appears players need to race through the level to reach the end goal in an allotted time. It's just like the games, then. Cool!

The biggest twist here is, gone are Lego mini-figs, and instead, are chunkier, larger figures complete with electronic tech inside. Mario's eyes feature a screen to allow different expressions, and his chest features yet another screen to display the coin count and how much time is remaining.

Alongside the chunky Lego Super Mario figure is a selection of Mario friends and foes to build, including Bowser Jr., Goombas, Koopa Troopers, and Yoshi.

The main hook with these new sets is to allow kids the chance to build the world of Mario and then play with it as though it were a video game.

It's a really cool little hook and one that's sure to be huge with younger kids and tweens alike. Given the success of Lego's Hidden Side series, which takes play deeper thanks to the inclusion of augmented reality tech, I can see the Lego Mario sets being the go-to Lego gift going into the holiday season.

“With this experience, we will help millions of kids with love for Mario to engage and play in a completely new way, where they are in control of creating and playing games with their favorite character," says Julia Goldin, Chief Marketing Officer, EVP of the LEGO Group.

"By seamlessly incorporating the latest digital technology, LEGO Super Mario is a highly social, interactive and collaborative experience for kids."

While price info and which sets will be available haven't yet been revealed, we do know the sets will release at some point later this year.

How Much Do The Lego Super Mario Sets Cost?

Lego is the best when it comes to offering affordable solutions for parents. If you're worried about the pricing of these sets, don't be. There's something for everyone.

Sets are broken down into different categories. Smaller character packs retail for as low as $4.99. Then we've got the power-up packs, which come in at $9.99 and allow Mario to take on a different form.

Finally, we've got the more traditional Lego sets most will be more accustomed to (the ones where you build a scene). These start at around $19.99 and go all the way up to $229.99.

That said, the $229.99 set, the Lego NES, is a one-off. The highest of the core Lego Super Mario sets come in at $99.99.

As I say, regardless of your budget, there really is something for everyone.

When Are the Lego Mario Sets Come Out?

The first wave of the Lego Super Mario sets hit stores on August 1, 2020. As with anything Lego, especially when it's something as highly sought after as the Mario sets, I have to advise picking them up ahead of time.

Parents everywhere will want these in time for Christmas, so shop smart and grab them as soon as possible. Believe me, you don't want to wait until right before Christmas to grab these.

See Also

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, ,