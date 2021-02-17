LOL Surprise Dance Dance Dance OMG Dolls: Where to Buy Right Now

Grab The New LOL Range Here

What’s the next big LOL craze going to be? That’d be the LOL Surprise Dance Dance Dance OMG Dolls, set to drop in March 2021.

Four new dolls, each with their own unique style and, as any LOL fan could guess, a selection of must-have accessories, including the beloved black light feature.

But who’s coming and when? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the LOL Surprise Dance Dance Dance OMG Dolls.

First up is none other than Miss Royale. Stylish thigh-high socks meet modern fashion summarizes this doll pretty aptly. It’s high fashion; the kind you see on the catwalk. It’s so fashionable, in fact, I have no idea what the plastic, errm, belt/miniskirt is actually called. It’s cool, though.

Next we have B-Gurl, who is full of urban style. That coat is something you’d expect Billie Eilish to wear, so you know it’s ‘in’. I’d also say B-Gurl has the coolest hair out of the bunch. Those long plaits with a flick of silver running through is super stylish. Kids are going to love restyling those long locks.

Although I’m a big fan of B-Gurl’s hair, Virtuelle comes a close second. LOL is all about celebrating diversity, and it’s always cool to see dolls doing Black hair properly. So many ranges get it wrong, but the LOL Surprise OMG Dance Dance Dance Dolls really nails hair every time.

Plus those pixel earrings are so freaking cool. It’s the little touches that make these dolls so much more enticing than the other, duller doll lines. Never change, LOL. Never change.

LOL Surprise OMG Dance Dance Dance Major Lady -$24.99 (Out March 1, 2021)

Is anyone else getting a serious Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls vibe from Major Lady? I think it’s safe to say Major Lady is a bursting hybrid of 70s and 90s style. It. IS. LUSH! The cape really solidifies the overall look, too. Every outfit should have a cape.

How Much Do the LOL Surprise Dance Dance Dance OMG Dolls Cost?

Each of the new dolls are set to retail for $24.99 each and will each release on March 1, 2021.

What Else Do the Dolls Come With?

Well, it’s LOL, so there are lots and lots of extras.

First, let’s talk about the box. LOL boxes are always designed to be more than just a box and the Dance range is no different. Remove the front tab, pull the handle, and like it’s on an old TV, the doll will dance. How cool is that?

You also get a total of 15 surprises, including different accessories, a hatbox, hairbrush, bag, sticker, doll stand, and a black light, which illuminates the doll in the dark. The black light is really cool in action. If your child hasn’t had the chance to play with one yet, they’re going to love it.

Launching alongside the new LOL Dance dolls is the LOL Surprise Dance Machine Car which comes with an exclusive doll.

This thing rocks. It’s a convertible car, which is awesome as is. But this car isn’t a normal car. It’s also got a dance floor and hot tub for dolls to play in. There are working lights, too!

You also get the exclusive Dancebot doll. She’s one of the smaller dolls who seems to take her cues from Lady Gaga.

This set retails for $29.99, which given it comes with a doll, is a solid add-on to go with the new dolls. Not bad, eh?

